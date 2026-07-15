Record Revenue and Successful Mountain Commerce Bancorp Acquisition Drive Strong Second Quarter Results for HOMB

 | Source: Home BancShares, Inc. Home BancShares, Inc.

CONWAY, Ark., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Quarterly Highlights

MetricQ2 2026Q1 2026Q4 2025Q3 2025Q2 2025
Net income$119.3 million$118.2 million$118.2 million$123.6 million$118.4 million
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$128.1 million$118.2 million$117.9 million$119.7 million$114.6 million
Total revenue (net)$295.1 million$266.7 million$282.1 million$277.7 million$271.0 million
Income before income taxes$154.4 million$152.2 million$153.3 million$159.3 million$152.0 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)$159.6 million$152.7 million$167.7 million$162.8 million$155.0 million
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$171.2 million$152.7 million$167.1 million$157.7 million$150.4 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)52.32%57.08%54.35%57.38%56.08%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)56.27%57.06%54.14%55.53%54.39%
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)54.08%57.27%59.46%58.64%57.19%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)58.03%57.25%59.25%56.80%55.49%
ROA1.95%2.09%2.06%2.17%2.08%
ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)2.09%2.09%2.05%2.10%2.02%
NIM4.51%4.51%4.61%4.56%4.44%
Purchase accounting accretion$3.6 million$1.1 million$1.3 million$1.3 million$1.2 million
ROE10.55%11.09%11.04%11.91%11.77%
ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)11.32%11.08%11.01%11.54%11.39%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)15.67%16.56%16.65%18.28%18.26%
ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)16.82%16.55%16.60%17.70%17.68%
Diluted earnings per share$0.59$0.60$0.60$0.63$0.60
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$0.64$0.60$0.60$0.61$0.58
Non-performing assets to total assets0.93%0.97%0.55%0.56%0.60%
Common equity tier 1 capital16.4%16.7%16.3%16.1%15.6%
Leverage14.0%14.3%14.1%13.8%13.4%
Tier 1 capital16.4%16.7%16.3%16.1%15.6%
Total risk-based capital19.0%19.5%19.1%18.9%19.3%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans1.92%1.90%1.90%1.87%1.86%
Book value per share$22.68$22.15$21.88$21.41$20.71
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)$15.32$14.87$14.60$14.13$13.44
Dividends per share$0.21$0.21$0.21$0.20$0.20
Shareholder buyback yield(2)0.77%0.25%0.27%0.18%0.49%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“Home BancShares delivered another quarter of strong profitability and balance sheet expansion in the second quarter. Highlights include a record PPNR, as adjusted, of $171.2 million, a record total net revenue of $295.1 million, smart loan growth, increase to book value and maintaining a stable margin, while returning capital through meaningful share repurchases and adjusted EPS of $0.64,” said John Allison, Chairman.

“Our legacy franchise produced loan growth during the quarter, while Mountain Commerce contributed meaningful deposit growth almost immediately following the acquisition—demonstrating exactly why we pursued the transaction. Even after absorbing approximately $12.7 million of merger-related expenses, we generated record adjusted earnings of $128.1 million, maintained a strong net interest margin of 4.51%, and continued to grow tangible book value per share. We believe these results underscore both the strength of our existing markets and the value of disciplined acquisitions that enhance our franchise,” continued Allison.

Quarterly Financial Performance Trends
Net income totaled $119.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $118.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. The Company completed its acquisition of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (“Mountain Commerce”) during the quarter and recognized $12.7 million in merger-related expenses. Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1), which excludes merger expenses and certain other items, reached a Company-record $128.1 million, an increase of 8.4% from $118.2 million in the prior quarter.
 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) totaled $159.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $152.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. The Company completed its acquisition of Mountain Commerce during the quarter and incurred $12.7 million in merger-related expenses. Excluding merger expenses and certain other non-fundamental adjustments, PPNR, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)(1) increased to a Company-record $171.2 million, compared to $152.7 million in the prior quarter, reflecting revenue growth, including the impact of the Mountain Commerce acquisition, and continued operating performance.
Dollar amounts presented below in thousands.
1. Net Income
 2. PPNR
   
Net interest income after credit loss expense totaled $236.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $223.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 5.8%. The increase was driven by continued growth in earning assets, including the impact of the Mountain Commerce acquisition completed during the quarter, as well as favorable net interest margin performance. Non-interest income totaled $53.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $42.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 24.9%. The increase was primarily driven by higher other service charges and fees, a favorable fair value adjustment on marketable securities, and growth in other income, with additional contributions from the completed acquisition of Mountain Commerce.
3. NII after Provision
 4. Non-Interest Income


Total revenue (net) reached a Company-record $295.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, increasing 10.6% from $266.7 million in the prior quarter. The increase was driven by strong growth in net interest income, including the contribution from the Mountain Commerce acquisition completed during the quarter. The acquisition further enhances the Company's earnings capacity and positions it well for continued revenue growth and earnings accretion in future periods.
 Total expenses increased during the second quarter of 2026, reflecting the completed acquisition of Mountain Commerce. Interest expense increased to $95.2 million from $87.1 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to higher interest on deposits resulting from a $921.3 million increase in interest-bearing deposits. Non-interest expense increased to $135.5 million from $114.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, driven primarily by $12.7 million of merger-related expenses incurred during the quarter.
5. Total Revenue
 6. Expense
   
The efficiency ratio was 44.54% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 41.59% in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting $12.7 million of merger-related expenses associated with the completed acquisition of Mountain Commerce. Excluding merger-related expenses and certain other non-GAAP adjustments, the efficiency ratio, as adjusted, (non-GAAP)(1) improved to 40.46%, highlighting continued operating discipline while integrating the acquisition. Return on average assets (ROA) was 1.95% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 2.09% in the prior quarter. The decline was primarily attributable to $12.7 million of merger-related expenses associated with the completed acquisition of Mountain Commerce. Excluding merger-related expenses and certain other non-GAAP adjustments, ROA, as adjusted, (non-GAAP)(1) remained strong at 2.09%, reflecting the Company's continued earnings strength and operating performance.
7. Efficiency Ratio
 8. ROA


The tables below present additional key financial metrics over the past five quarters, including net interest margin (NIM), yield on interest-earning assets, rate on interest-bearing liabilities, and net interest spread. These metrics are fundamental indicators of the Company’s profitability and operational efficiency.
9. NIM
 10. NIM Rates
   
Book value per share increased to $22.68 at June 30, 2026, from $22.15 at March 31, 2026, while tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) increased to $15.32 from $14.87. The linked-quarter growth reflects strong earnings generation and the successful completion of the Mountain Commerce acquisition, which contributed to continued growth in shareholder value despite the impact of merger-related expenses incurred during the quarter.  
   
   

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 was $119.3 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $128.1 million(1) and $0.64 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

Our net interest margin was 4.51% for both of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. The yield on loans was 7.00% and 7.08% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively, as average loans increased from $15.68 billion to $17.08 billion. The rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 2.39% as of June 30, 2026, from 2.35% as of March 31, 2026, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $13.66 billion to $14.69 billion. The increase in average loans and deposits was primarily due to the acquisition of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (“MCBI” or“Mountain Commerce”) which was completed during the second quarter of 2026.

During the second quarter of 2026, there was $1.7 million of event interest income compared to no event interest income for the first quarter of 2026. The increase in event income was accretive to the net interest margin by four basis points. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $3.6 million and $1.1 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $42.0 million and $12.5 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. The increase in accretion income along with the increase in the purchase accounting loan discounts, both of which resulted from the acquisition of Mountain Commerce, increased the net interest margin by six basis points for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $244.3 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, compared to $226.6 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, was the result of a $25.8 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by an $8.1 million increase in interest expense. The $25.8 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $24.6 million increase in loan income and a $1.0 million increase in income from investments. The $8.1 million increase in interest expense was due to an $8.3 million increase in interest expense on deposits, which was partially offset by a $346,000 decrease in interest expense on FHLB and other borrowed funds.

The Company reported $53.5 million of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2026. The most important components of non-interest income were $13.1 million from other income, $13.0 million from other service charges and fees, $10.0 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $6.1 million from trust fees, $5.1 million in mortgage lending income, $2.8 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.6 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance, $817,000 in income from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities and $578,000 in insurance commissions. Included within other income was $274,000 in bank-owned life insurance death benefit income.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $135.5 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $68.7 million of salaries and employee benefits expense, $28.9 million in other operating expense, $15.8 million in occupancy and equipment expenses, $12.7 million in merger and acquisition expenses and $9.3 million in data processing expenses.   For the second quarter of 2026, our efficiency ratio was 44.54%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 40.46%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $17.13 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $15.63 billion at March 31, 2026. Total deposits were $19.11 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $17.74 billion at March 31, 2026. Total assets were $24.71 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $23.20 billion at March 31, 2026.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company had a $1.49 billion increase in loans. During the quarter, we acquired $1.47 billion in loans, net of purchase accounting discounts, from MCBI. Our community banking footprint experienced $46.4 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while Centennial CFG experienced $22.6 million of organic loan decline in the second quarter, with $2.04 billion of loans outstanding at June 30, 2026.

Non-performing loans to total loans were 1.08% and 1.16% at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.93% and 0.97% at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. Net loans charged-off were $5.8 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 can be seen below.

 
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG
 Shore Premier Finance Florida Tennessee
 Alabama Total
Charge-offs $1,708  $2,605  $  $1,896  $286  $11  $14  $6,520 
Recoveries  (249)  (324)     (5)  (142)     (2)  (722)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $1,459  $2,281  $  $1,891  $144  $11  $12  $5,798 


For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG
 Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total
Charge-offs $1,720  $982  $  $  $137  $10  $2,849 
Recoveries  (788)  (278)     (277)  (54)  (3)  (1,400)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $932  $704  $  $(277) $83  $7  $1,449 
                             

At June 30, 2026, non-performing loans were $185.3 million, and non-performing assets were $228.6 million. At March 31, 2026, non-performing loans were $182.1 million, and non-performing assets were $224.1 million.

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as of June 30, 2026:

(in thousands) Texas
 Arkansas
 Centennial CFG
 Shore Premier Finance
 Florida
 Tennessee
 Alabama
 Total
Non-accrual loans $123,170  $19,529  $  $11,886  $24,235  $4,335  $44  $183,199 
Loans 90+ days past due  690   238         282   916      2,126 
Total non-performing loans  123,860   19,767      11,886   24,517   5,251   44   185,325 
                         
Foreclosed assets held for sale  15,647   2,028   22,812      260   1,392      42,139 
Other non-performing assets           1,140            1,140 
Total other non-performing assets  15,647   2,028   22,812   1,140   260   1,392      43,279 
Total non-performing assets $139,507  $21,795  $22,812  $13,026  $24,777  $6,643  $44  $228,604 
                                 

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as of March 31, 2026:

(in thousands) Texas
 Arkansas
 Centennial CFG
 Shore Premier Finance
 Florida
 Alabama
 Total
Non-accrual loans $119,333  $21,833  $787  $12,131  $25,532  $23  $179,639 
Loans 90+ days past due  1,077   36         1,368      2,481 
Total non-performing loans  120,410   21,869   787   12,131   26,900   23   182,120 
                      
Foreclosed assets held for sale  16,164   1,638   22,812      260      40,874 
Other non-performing assets           1,140         1,140 
Total other non-performing assets  16,164   1,638   22,812   1,140   260      42,014 
Total non-performing assets $136,574  $23,507  $23,599  $13,271  $27,160  $23  $224,134 
                             

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $328.4 million, or 1.92% of total loans, at June 30, 2026 compared to $297.6 million, or 1.90% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. As of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 177.19% and 163.43% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Shareholders’ equity was $4.55 billion at June 30, 2026, which increased approximately $197.9 million from March 31, 2026. The net increase in shareholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $146.0 million of common stock issued to the Mountain Commerce shareholders, the $77.1 million increase in retained earnings and the $10.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income, which was partially offset by the $42.3 million in dividends paid during the quarter and the $40.5 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $22.68 at June 30, 2026, compared to $22.15 at March 31, 2026. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $15.32(1) at June 30, 2026, compared to $14.87(1) at March 31, 2026. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, as of June 30, 2026, were both records for the Company.

Stock Repurchases and Dividends

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.77%(2). In comparison, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, the Company repurchased 507,622 shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.25%(2). The Company defines shareholder buyback yield as the percentage of the Company’s market capitalization spent on share repurchases. It reflects how much the Company is returning to the shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares, and it is calculated by dividing the Company’s total share repurchase cost for the period by the Company’s total market capitalization at the beginning of the period.

In addition, during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This cash dividend was consistent with the dividend paid during the first quarter of 2026.

Branches

The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 60 branches in Texas, 8 branches in Tennessee, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, July 16, 2026. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/346859709. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/346859709?pwd=sU182NPD. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-461-5787, Passcode: 346859709. A replay of the call will be available using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/346859709. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income and equity available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “will,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the risk that the anticipated benefits from the completed acquisition of MCBI may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Home and MCBI operate; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Home and MCBI; the ability to retain key employees, customers and business relationships following the acquisition; the reaction to the completed acquisition of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties; diversion of management time on integration-related issues; the possibility that the costs of integration may be greater than anticipated; the effect of any future mergers, acquisitions or other transactions to which we or our bank subsidiary may from time to time be a party, including as a result of one or more of the factors described above as they would relate to such transaction; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; the impacts of political instability, ongoing or future military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026. Home assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release, except as otherwise required by law.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625

 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
           
(In thousands) Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $279,660  $296,209  $237,224  $284,750  $291,344 
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks  772,859   815,714   430,113   516,170   809,729 
Cash and cash equivalents  1,052,519   1,111,923   667,337   800,920   1,101,073 
Federal funds sold  5,450   6,025   3,000   3,625   2,600 
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses  2,776,216   2,803,847   2,871,931   2,924,496   2,899,968 
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses  1,254,802   1,256,635   1,259,262   1,264,200   1,265,292 
Total investment securities  4,031,018   4,060,482   4,131,193   4,188,696   4,165,260 
Loans receivable  17,127,208   15,633,628   15,686,209   15,285,972   15,180,624 
Allowance for credit losses  (328,369)  (297,634)  (297,583)  (285,649)  (281,869)
Loans receivable, net  16,798,839   15,335,994   15,388,626   15,000,323   14,898,755 
Bank premises and equipment, net  437,552   374,010   369,324   374,515   379,729 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  42,139   40,874   39,831   41,263   41,529 
Cash value of life insurance  233,515   221,830   220,469   219,075   218,113 
Accrued interest receivable  108,384   106,628   108,939   110,702   107,732 
Deferred tax asset, net  153,803   143,987   148,022   155,963   174,323 
Goodwill  1,410,211   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
Core deposit intangible  65,541   30,355   32,293   34,231   36,255 
Other assets  374,277   371,318   374,592   380,236   383,400 
Total assets $24,713,248  $23,201,679  $22,881,879  $22,707,802  $22,907,022 
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Demand and non-interest-bearing $4,447,710  $3,994,217  $3,868,405  $3,880,101  $4,024,574 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  12,423,361   11,971,866   11,792,828   11,500,921   11,571,949 
Time deposits  2,242,034   1,772,192   1,818,724   1,946,674   1,891,909 
Total deposits  19,113,105   17,738,275   17,479,957   17,327,696   17,488,432 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  158,744   157,409   155,803   145,998   140,813 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  450,250   500,250   500,250   550,500   550,500 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  164,112   176,727   169,733   189,551   203,004 
Subordinated debentures  279,602   279,433   279,265   279,093   438,957 
Total liabilities  20,165,813   18,852,094   18,585,008   18,492,838   18,821,706 
           
Shareholders' equity          
Common stock  2,005   1,964   1,964   1,969   1,972 
Capital surplus  2,301,551   2,191,243   2,201,923   2,214,211   2,221,576 
Retained earnings  2,412,859   2,335,787   2,258,871   2,181,911   2,097,712 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (168,980)  (179,409)  (165,887)  (183,127)  (235,944)
Total shareholders' equity  4,547,435   4,349,585   4,296,871   4,214,964   4,085,316 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $24,713,248  $23,201,679  $22,881,879  $22,707,802  $22,907,022 
           


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
                 
  Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
(In thousands) Jun. 30, 2026
 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025
 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025
Interest income:                
Loans $298,066  $273,473  $285,491  $283,165  $276,041  $571,539  $546,825 
Investment securities                
Taxable  25,787   24,728   25,860   26,326   26,444   50,515   53,877 
Tax-exempt  7,811   7,829   7,834   7,743   7,626   15,640   15,276 
Deposits - other banks  5,135   4,945   4,405   6,242   8,951   10,080   15,571 
Federal funds sold  37   48   41   56   53   85   108 
Total interest income  336,836   311,023   323,631   323,532   319,115   647,859   631,657 
Interest expense:                
Interest on deposits  87,432   79,145   83,739   87,962   88,489   166,577   175,275 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  4,346   4,692   4,985   5,378   5,539   9,038   11,441 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  1,057   927   962   1,019   1,012   1,984   2,086 
Subordinated debentures  2,358   2,355   2,359   3,007   4,123   4,713   8,247 
Total interest expense  95,193   87,119   92,045   97,366   99,163   182,312   197,049 
Net interest income  241,643   223,904   231,586   226,166   219,952   465,547   434,608 
Provision for credit losses on loans  5,200   1,500   14,400   6,700   3,000   6,700   3,000 
Recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments     (1,000)     (1,000)     (1,000)   
Recovery of credit losses on investment securities           (2,194)         
Total credit loss expense  5,200   500   14,400   3,506   3,000   5,700   3,000 
Net interest income after credit loss expense  236,443   223,404   217,186   222,660   216,952   459,847   431,608 
Non-interest income:                
Service charges on deposit accounts  10,030   10,007   10,480   10,486   9,552   20,037   19,202 
Other service charges and fees  12,973   9,810   11,148   12,130   12,643   22,783   23,332 
Trust fees  6,109   5,482   5,121   4,600   5,234   11,591   9,994 
Mortgage lending income  5,139   4,430   4,680   4,691   4,780   9,569   8,379 
Insurance commissions  578   536   460   574   589   1,114   1,124 
Increase in cash value of life insurance  1,553   1,368   1,400   1,404   1,415   2,921   3,257 
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other  2,841   2,536   2,678   2,658   2,657   5,377   5,375 
Gain on SBA loans     80   308   46      80   288 
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net  3   (7)  11   (66)  972   (4)  809 
Gain (loss) on OREO, net  332   707   203   (1)  13   1,039   (363)
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  817   (1,248)  1,173   1,020   (238)  (431)  204 
Other income  13,079   9,102   12,838   13,963   13,462   22,181   24,904 
Total non-interest income  53,454   42,803   50,500   51,505   51,079   96,257   96,505 
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits  68,742   63,236   62,891   63,804   64,318   131,978   126,173 
Occupancy and equipment  15,787   14,867   14,434   14,828   14,023   30,654   28,448 
Data processing expense  9,307   8,884   8,653   8,871   8,364   18,191   16,922 
Merger and acquisition expenses  12,726   394   580         13,120    
Other operating expenses  28,932   26,594   27,805   27,335   29,335   55,526   57,425 
Total non-interest expense  135,494   113,975   114,363   114,838   116,040   249,469   228,968 
Income before income taxes  154,403   152,232   153,323   159,327   151,991   306,635   299,145 
Income tax expense  35,076   34,023   35,098   35,723   33,588   69,099   65,533 
Net income $119,327  $118,209  $118,225  $123,604  $118,403  $237,536  $233,612 
                 


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025
PER SHARE DATA              
Diluted earnings per common share $0.59  $0.60  $0.60  $0.63  $0.60  $1.19  $1.18 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  0.64   0.60   0.60   0.61   0.58   1.24   1.14 
Basic earnings per common share  0.59   0.60   0.60   0.63   0.60   1.19   1.18 
Dividends per share - common  0.21   0.21   0.21   0.20   0.20   0.21   0.395 
Shareholder buyback yield(2)  0.77%  0.25%  0.27%  0.18%  0.49%  1.00%  1.02%
Book value per common share $22.68  $22.15  $21.88  $21.41  $20.71  $22.68  $20.71 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)  15.32   14.87   14.60   14.13   13.44   15.32   13.44 
               
STOCK INFORMATION              
Average common shares outstanding  201,223   196,528   196,553   197,078   197,532   198,889   198,091 
Average diluted shares outstanding  201,420   196,733   196,764   197,288   197,765   199,088   198,289 
End of period common shares outstanding  200,460   196,394   196,357   196,889   197,239   200,460   197,239 
               
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS              
Return on average assets (ROA)  1.95%  2.09%  2.06%  2.17%  2.08%  2.02%  2.08%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  2.09%  2.09%  2.05%  2.10%  2.02%  2.09%  2.02%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  2.12%  2.25%  2.22%  2.34%  2.25%  2.18%  2.25%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  2.27%  2.25%  2.22%  2.27%  2.18%  2.26%  2.18%
Return on average common equity (ROE)  10.55%  11.09%  11.04%  11.91%  11.77%  10.78%  11.76%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  11.32%  11.08%  11.01%  11.54%  11.39%  11.18%  11.40%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)  15.67%  16.56%  16.65%  18.28%  18.26%  16.03%  18.33%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  16.82%  16.55%  16.60%  17.70%  17.68%  16.62%  17.77%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  15.96%  16.76%  16.85%  18.51%  18.50%  16.28%  18.57%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  17.11%  16.76%  16.80%  17.93%  17.92%  16.87%  18.02%
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.
 


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025
Efficiency ratio  44.54%  41.59%  39.54%  40.21%  41.68%  43.14%  41.94%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  40.46%  41.99%  39.53%  40.95%  42.01%  41.19%  42.42%
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)  4.51%  4.51%  4.61%  4.56%  4.44%  4.51%  4.44%
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $2,653  $2,661  $2,252  $2,916  $2,526  $5,314  $5,060 
Total revenue (net)  295,097   266,707   282,086   277,671   271,031   561,804   531,113 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)  159,603   152,732   167,723   162,833   154,991   312,335   302,145 
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  171,238   152,677   167,130   157,704   150,404   323,915   293,225 
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)  52.32%  57.08%  54.35%  57.38%  56.08%  54.58%  56.32%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)  56.27%  57.06%  54.14%  55.53%  54.39%  56.64%  54.64%
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)  54.08%  57.27%  59.46%  58.64%  57.19%  55.60%  56.89%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  58.03%  57.25%  59.25%  56.80%  55.49%  57.66%  55.21%
Total purchase accounting accretion $3,618  $1,061  $1,265  $1,272  $1,233  $4,679  $2,611 
Average purchase accounting loan discounts  41,962   12,507   13,753   15,009   16,219   27,311   16,873 
               
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES              
Advertising $2,214  $2,227  $2,114  $2,149  $2,054  $4,441  $3,982 
Amortization of intangibles  2,889   1,938   1,938   2,024   2,025   4,827   4,072 
Electronic banking expense  3,223   3,326   3,288   3,357   3,172   6,549   6,227 
Directors' fees  416   518   388   405   431   934   883 
Due from bank service charges  344   333   324   404   283   677   564 
FDIC and state assessment  3,045   1,599   2,970   3,245   1,636   4,644   5,023 
Insurance  1,090   1,074   1,044   1,110   1,049   2,164   2,048 
Legal and accounting  1,426   914   1,362   1,061   2,360   2,340   6,001 
Other professional fees  2,247   1,946   2,168   2,083   2,211   4,193   4,158 
Operating supplies  769   748   759   773   711   1,517   1,422 
Postage  684   543   564   538   488   1,227   991 
Telephone  324   363   382   367   419   687   855 
Other expense  10,261   11,065   10,504   9,819   12,496   21,326   21,199 
Total other operating expenses $28,932  $26,594  $27,805  $27,335  $29,335  $55,526  $57,425 
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
 


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
           
(Dollars in thousands) Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS          
Total loans to total deposits  89.61%  88.13%  89.74%  88.22%  86.80%
Common equity to assets  18.40%  18.75%  18.78%  18.56%  17.83%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  13.22%  13.42%  13.36%  13.08%  12.35%
        .  
LOANS RECEIVABLE          
Real estate          
Commercial real estate loans          
Non-farm/non-residential $5,921,829  $5,395,529  $5,290,112  $5,494,492  $5,553,182 
Construction/land development  2,780,116   2,613,604   2,726,993   2,709,197   2,695,561 
Agricultural  329,231   321,046   332,412   331,301   315,926 
Residential real estate loans          
Residential 1-4 family  2,545,462   2,100,374   2,134,334   2,142,375   2,138,990 
Multifamily residential  1,269,728   1,232,639   1,140,911   716,595   620,439 
Total real estate  12,846,366   11,663,192   11,624,762   11,393,960   11,324,098 
Consumer  1,278,008   1,254,936   1,253,746   1,233,523   1,218,834 
Commercial and industrial  2,285,054   2,172,267   2,222,401   2,100,268   2,107,326 
Agricultural  356,611   329,563   359,879   346,167   323,457 
Other  361,169   213,670   225,421   212,054   206,909 
Loans receivable $17,127,208  $15,633,628  $15,686,209  $15,285,972  $15,180,624 
           
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES          
Balance, beginning of period $297,634  $297,583  $285,649  $281,869  $279,944 
Allowance for credit losses on acquired loans - MCBI  31,333             
Loans charged off  6,520   2,849   3,063   4,651   4,071 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off  722   1,400   597   1,731   2,996 
Net loans charged off (recovered)  5,798   1,449   2,466   2,920   1,075 
Provision for credit losses - loans  5,200   1,500   14,400   6,700   3,000 
Balance, end of period $328,369  $297,634  $297,583  $285,649  $281,869 
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans  0.14%  0.04%  0.06%  0.08%  0.03%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.92%  1.90%  1.90%  1.87%  1.86%
           
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Non-performing loans          
Non-accrual loans $183,199  $179,639  $78,002  $81,087  $89,261 
Loans past due 90 days or more  2,126   2,481   6,980   4,125   7,031 
Total non-performing loans  185,325   182,120   84,982   85,212   96,292 
Other non-performing assets          
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net  42,139   40,874   39,831   41,263   41,529 
Other non-performing assets  1,140   1,140          
Total other non-performing assets  43,279   42,014   39,831   41,263   41,529 
Total non-performing assets $228,604  $224,134  $124,813  $126,475  $137,821 
           
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans  177.19%  163.43%  350.17%  335.22%  292.72%
Non-performing loans to total loans  1.08%  1.16%  0.54%  0.56%  0.63%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.93%  0.97%  0.55%  0.56%  0.60%
           
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                 
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance
 Income/ Expense
 Yield/ Rate Average Balance
 Income/ Expense
 Yield/ Rate
ASSETS                
Earning assets                
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $555,186  $5,135  3.71% $557,451  $4,945  3.60%
Federal funds sold  4,042   37  3.67%  5,282   48  3.69%
Investment securities - taxable  2,936,008   25,787  3.52%  2,935,901   24,728  3.42%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,165,876   10,260  3.53%  1,175,663   10,285  3.55%
Loans receivable - FTE  17,083,743   298,270  7.00%  15,680,598   273,678  7.08%
Total interest-earning assets  21,744,855   339,489  6.26%  20,354,895   313,684  6.25%
Non-earning assets  2,780,403        2,599,546      
Total assets $24,525,258       $22,954,441      
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Liabilities                
Interest-bearing liabilities                
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $12,392,404  $68,650  2.22% $11,868,976  $64,408  2.20%
Time deposits  2,301,685   18,782  3.27%  1,795,501   14,737  3.33%
Total interest-bearing deposits  14,694,089   87,432  2.39%  13,664,477   79,145  2.35%
Federal funds purchased  30     %       %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 167,885   1,057  2.53%  151,877   927  2.48%
FHLB and other borrowed funds  466,734   4,346  3.73%  500,250   4,692  3.80%
Subordinated debentures  279,519   2,358  3.38%  279,350   2,355  3.42%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  15,608,257   95,193  2.45%  14,595,954   87,119  2.42%
Non-interest bearing liabilities                
Non-interest bearing deposits  4,222,813        3,856,492      
Other liabilities  158,476        177,275      
Total liabilities  19,989,546        18,629,721      
Shareholders' equity  4,535,712        4,324,720      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $24,525,258       $22,954,441      
Net interest spread       3.81%       3.83%
Net interest income and margin - FTE    $244,296  4.51%    $226,565  4.51%
                 


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                 
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance
 Income/ Expense
 Yield/ Rate Average Balance
 Income/ Expense
 Yield/ Rate
                 
ASSETS                
Earning assets                
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $556,312  $10,080  3.65% $713,455  $15,571  4.40%
Federal funds sold  4,658   85  3.68%  4,984   108  4.37%
Investment securities - taxable  2,935,955   50,515  3.47%  3,137,296   53,877  3.46%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,170,742   20,545  3.54%  1,124,351   20,094  3.60%
Loans receivable - FTE  16,386,047   571,948  7.04%  14,975,109   547,067  7.37%
Total interest-earning assets  21,053,714   653,173  6.26%  19,955,195   636,717  6.43%
Non-earning assets  2,702,912        2,718,779      
Total assets $23,756,626       $22,673,974      
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                 
Liabilities                
Interest-bearing liabilities                
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $12,132,136  $133,059  2.21% $11,472,548  $140,713  2.47%
Time deposits  2,049,991   33,518  3.30%  1,844,059   34,562  3.78%
Total interest-bearing deposits  14,182,127   166,577  2.37%  13,316,607   175,275  2.65%
Federal funds purchased  15     %  23     %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 159,925   1,984  2.50%  149,773   2,086  2.81%
FHLB and other borrowed funds  483,399   9,038  3.77%  583,739   11,441  3.95%
Subordinated debentures  279,435   4,713  3.40%  439,100   8,247  3.79%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  15,104,901   182,312  2.43%  14,489,242   197,049  2.74%
Non-interest bearing liabilities                
Non-interest bearing deposits  4,040,665        3,981,425      
Other liabilities  167,823        196,232      
Total liabilities  19,313,389        18,666,899      
Shareholders' equity  4,443,237        4,007,075      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $23,756,626       $22,673,974      
Net interest spread       3.83%       3.69%
Net interest income and margin - FTE    $470,861  4.51%    $439,668  4.44%
                 


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025
NET INCOME (EARNINGS), AS ADJUSTED              
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)$119,327  $118,209  $118,225  $123,604  $118,403  $237,536  $233,612 
Pre-tax adjustments              
Merger and acquisition expense  12,726   394   580         13,120    
Gain on retirement of subordinated debt           (1,882)         
FDIC special assessment credit     (1,697)        (1,516)  (1,697)  (1,516)
BOLI death benefits  (274)        (187)  (1,243)  (274)  (1,243)
Gain on sale of premises and equipment              (983)     (983)
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  (817)  1,248   (1,173)  (1,020)  238   431   (204)
Special income from equity investment              (3,498)     (7,389)
Legal fee reimbursement              (885)     (885)
Legal claims expense              3,300      3,300 
Recoveries on historic losses           (2,040)         
Total pre-tax adjustments  11,635   (55)  (593)  (5,129)  (4,587)  11,580   (8,920)
Tax-effect of adjustments  2,901   (13)  (231)  (1,207)  (817)  2,888   (1,876)
Total adjustments after-tax (B)  8,734   (42)  (362)  (3,922)  (3,770)  8,692   (7,044)
Net income, as adjusted (C) $128,061  $118,167  $117,863  $119,682  $114,633  $246,228  $226,568 
               
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)  201,420   196,733   196,764   197,288   197,765   199,088   198,289 
               
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $0.59  $0.60  $0.60  $0.63  $0.60  $1.19  $1.18 
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)  0.05   0.00   0.00   (0.02)  (0.02)  0.05   (0.04)
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $0.64  $0.60  $0.60  $0.61  $0.58  $1.24  $1.14 
               
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS              
Return on average assets: (A/E)  1.95%  2.09%  2.06%  2.17%  2.08%  2.02%  2.08%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)  2.09%  2.09%  2.05%  2.10%  2.02%  2.09%  2.02%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))  2.12%  2.25%  2.22%  2.34%  2.25%  2.18%  2.25%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))  2.27%  2.25%  2.22%  2.27%  2.18%  2.26%  2.18%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)$119,327  $118,209  $118,225  $123,604  $118,403  $237,536  $233,612 
Amortization of intangibles (B)  2,889   1,938   1,938   2,024   2,025   4,827   4,072 
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)  2,185   1,466   1,466   1,529   1,530   3,651   3,077 
Adjustments after-tax (D)  8,734   (42)  (362)  (3,922)  (3,770)  8,692   (7,044)
Average assets (E)  24,525,258   22,954,441   22,786,852   22,638,938   22,797,738   23,756,626   22,673,974 
Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F)  1,481,989   1,429,527   1,431,479   1,433,474   1,435,480   1,455,903   1,436,492 
               


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY                
Return on average common equity: (A/D)  10.55%  11.09%  11.04%  11.91%  11.77%  10.78%  11.76%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)  11.32%  11.08%  11.01%  11.54%  11.39%  11.18%  11.40%
Return on average tangible common equity: (ROTCE) (A/(D-E))  15.67%  16.56%  16.65%  18.28%  18.26%  16.03%  18.33%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))  16.82%  16.55%  16.60%  17.70%  17.68%  16.62%  17.77%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))  15.96%  16.76%  16.85%  18.51%  18.50%  16.28%  18.57%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))  17.11%  16.76%  16.80%  17.93%  17.92%  16.87%  18.02%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $119,327  $118,209  $118,225  $123,604  $118,403  $237,536  $233,612 
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)  121,512   119,675   119,691   125,133   119,933   241,187   236,689 
Adjustments after-tax (C)  8,734   (42)  (362)  (3,922)  (3,770)  8,692   (7,044)
Average common equity (D)  4,535,712   4,324,720   4,248,856   4,115,884   4,036,155   4,443,237   4,007,075 
Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E)  1,481,989   1,429,527   1,431,479   1,433,474   1,435,480   1,455,903   1,436,492 
               
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR              
Efficiency ratio: ((D-G)/(B+C+E))  44.54%  41.59%  39.54%  40.21%  41.68%  43.14%  41.94%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-G-I)/(B+C+E-H))  40.46%  41.99%  39.53%  40.95%  42.01%  41.19%  42.42%
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))  52.32%  57.08%  54.35%  57.38%  56.08%  54.58%  56.32%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))  56.27%  57.06%  54.14%  55.53%  54.39%  56.64%  54.64%
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $159,603  $152,732  $167,723  $162,833  $154,991  $312,335  $302,145 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F) $171,238  $152,677  $167,130  $157,704  $150,404  $323,915  $293,225 
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)  54.08%  57.27%  59.46%  58.64%  57.19%  55.60%  56.89%
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F)/(B+C)  58.03%  57.25%  59.25%  56.80%  55.49%  57.66%  55.21%
               
Pre-tax net income (A) $154,403  $152,232  $153,323  $159,327  $151,991  $306,635  $299,145 
Net interest income (B)  241,643   223,904   231,586   226,166   219,952   465,547   434,608 
Non-interest income (C)  53,454   42,803   50,500   51,505   51,079   96,257   96,505 
Non-interest expense (D)  135,494   113,975   114,363   114,838   116,040   249,469   228,968 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)  2,653   2,661   2,252   2,916   2,526   5,314   5,060 
Total pre-tax adjustments (F)  11,635   (55)  (593)  (5,129)  (4,587)  11,580   (8,920)
Amortization of intangibles (G)  2,889   1,938   1,938   2,024   2,025   4,827   4,072 
               
Adjustments:              
Non-interest income:              
Gain on retirement of subordinated debt $  $  $  $1,882  $  $  $ 
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  817   (1,248)  1,173   1,020   (238)  (431)  204 
Gain (loss) on OREO  332   707   203   (1)  13   1,039   (363)
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net  3   (7)  11   (66)  972   (4)  809 
Special income from equity investment              3,498      7,389 
BOLI death benefits  274         187   1,243   274   1,243 
Legal expense reimbursement              885      885 
Recoveries on historic losses           2,040          
Total non-interest income adjustments (H) $1,426  $(548) $1,387  $5,062  $6,373  $878  $10,167 
               
Non-interest expense:              
FDIC special assessment credit     (1,697)        (1,516)  (1,697)  (1,516)
Merger and acquisition expenses  12,726   394   580         13,120    
Legal claims expense              3,300      3,300 
Total non-interest expense adjustments (I) $12,726  $(1,303) $580  $  $1,784  $11,423  $1,784 
               


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
           
  Quarter Ended
  Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE          
Book value per common share: (A/B) $22.68  $22.15  $21.88  $21.41  $20.71 
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)  15.32   14.87   14.60   14.13   13.44 
           
Total shareholders' equity (A) $4,547,435  $4,349,585  $4,296,871  $4,214,964  $4,085,316 
End of period common shares outstanding (B)  200,460   196,394   196,357   196,889   197,239 
Goodwill (C)  1,410,211   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  65,541   30,355   32,293   34,231   36,255 
           
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS            
Equity to assets: (B/A)  18.40%  18.75%  18.78%  18.56%  17.83%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))  13.22%  13.42%  13.36%  13.08%  12.35%
           
Total assets (A) $24,713,248  $23,201,679  $22,881,879  $22,707,802  $22,907,022 
Total shareholders' equity (B)  4,547,435   