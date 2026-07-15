United Steelworkers union disappointed with ADT by Telus job cuts impacting Calgary workers

CALGARY, Alberta, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is disappointed with ADT by Telus after the company announced it is eliminating all Canadian Client Representative, Retention and Client Representative and Customer Service positions. This decision will result in approximately 15 USW Local 1944 members in Calgary losing their jobs, a move will cut the bargaining unit nearly in half.

Despite employees overwhelmingly choosing to remain with the company rather than accept a voluntary separation package, ADT by Telus has informed the union it will once again offer workers a choice between accepting a lump-sum voluntary separation package or being laid off. The company has indicated there are virtually no redeployment opportunities available for affected employees, despite being part of one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies.

“Our members have dedicated themselves to serving customers and helping build this company, and they deserve better than being shown the door,” said Michael Phillips, USW Local 1944 President.

“We expected Telus to make every reasonable effort to redeploy these skilled workers into other positions across the organization. Instead, workers are being presented with what is being called a voluntary separation package, but in reality, it is a lump-sum payment in exchange for being terminated and signing away potential legal claims. That is very different from receiving severance without requiring employees to waive their rights,” said Phillips.

The USW is deeply disappointed by the company's approach and is urging Telus to reconsider.

“These are experienced, dedicated employees who want to continue working and the overwhelming majority rejected the initial separation offer because they want to stay with the company,” said Jayson Little, USW Staff Representative. “Telus has the size, resources and responsibility to find meaningful redeployment opportunities rather than forcing loyal workers to choose between signing a release or losing their livelihoods.”

The USW will continue advocating for every affected member and is calling on ADT by Telus to work with the union to identify redeployment opportunities that protect good union jobs and respect the contributions these workers have made to the company and its customers.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Brett Barden, USW Communications, 604-445-6956, bbarden@usw.ca

Michael Phillips, USW Local 1944 President, 604-818-7466, michael.phillips@usw1944.ca

Jayson Little, USW Staff Representative, 778-837-3584, jlittle@usw.ca