STARFIGHTERS SPACE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Starfighters Space, Inc. on Behalf of Starfighters Space Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Starfighters Space (FJET) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Starfighters Space and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Starfighters Space, Inc. (“Starfighters Space” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FJET) on behalf of Starfighters Space stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Starfighters Space has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On February 23, 2026, Starfighters Space announced that founder Rick Svetkoff had resigned as Chief Executive Officer, President, Chairman, and Director. The Company also disclosed that Brenda Svetkoff, Mr. Svetkoff's spouse, resigned as Company secretary. The Board appointed Tim Franta as Chief Executive Officer. Then, on February 25, 2026, Starfighters Space filed a Form 8-K disclosing additional information regarding the resignations. According to the filing, Mr. Svetkoff's resignation letter indicated that his disagreement with the Board and the Company related to the operations, policies, and practices of the Company acting through the Board led to his decision to resign from all officer positions and as a director. The Company further disclosed that Mrs. Svetkoff's resignation letter similarly indicated that her disagreement with the Board and the Company related to the operations, policies, and practices of the Company acting through the Board led to her decision to resign as secretary. Starfighters stated that it "respectfully disagrees with the substance of and the assertions and characterizations that are contained in the resignation letters."



On this news, Starfighters Space's stock price fell $1.18 per share, or 14.57%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $6.92 per share on February 25, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Starfighters Space shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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