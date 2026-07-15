Figure Technology Solutions Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS) (“Figure”), the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale, and trading of tokenized assets, today announced that it plans to report its Second Quarter 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13, 2026.



The company will host a conference call to discuss the results, outlook, and related matters the same day, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and supporting materials will be available at http://investors.figure.com . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available at the same website after the event.

About Figure

Figure is a blockchain-native capital marketplace that seamlessly connects origination, funding, and secondary market activity. More than 380 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated approximately $29 billion of home equity to date, among other products, making Figure’s ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of HELOCs. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure’s on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and $YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that operates as a tokenized money market fund.

Figure is the market leader in real world asset (RWA) tokenization. The company has received AAA ratings from S&P and Moody’s on multiple loan securitizations, the first of its kind for blockchain finance. For more information, visit https://figure.com or follow Figure on LinkedIn .

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