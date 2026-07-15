FTI Consulting Expands Financial Crime Risk Management Capabilities in Australia With Appointment of Senior Managing Director

SYDNEY, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Dylan Ryan as a Senior Managing Director in the Risk & Investigations practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, further strengthening the firm’s financial crime capabilities in AI-driven risk transformation, governance, assurance, regulatory response and advisory.

Mr. Ryan, who is based in Sydney, is a financial crime risk specialist with more than 23 years of experience advising organisations across banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, media and telecommunications. He brings deep expertise in anti-money laundering/counter-terrorism financing (“AML/CTF”), sanctions, fraud and scam risk, and anti-bribery and anti-corruption (“ABAC”), alongside extensive leadership experience across advisory, compliance and operational teams.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Ryan will support clients with financial crime matters, strengthening frameworks, responding to regulatory expectations and managing complex risk environments.

“Dylan brings highly complementary expertise at a time when financial institutions and corporates are facing increasing regulatory scrutiny, technological disruption and a constantly evolving criminal threat environment,” said Mark Dewar, Australia Practice Leader at FTI Consulting. “His combined experience across a diverse range of industries, and his expertise in financial crime risk transformation and management, strengthens our ability to help global clients navigate today’s complex, high-stakes challenges.”

Mr. Ryan most recently served as Head of Financial Crime Risk at ANZ Bank, overseeing financial crime risk management across the Retail Bank, Business & Private Bank, and the Institutional Bank.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Ryan said, “I am excited to join FTI Consulting and begin this next chapter of my career. The firm’s reputation for helping clients navigate complex business, regulatory and risk challenges makes it an outstanding global platform to support organisations facing an increasingly dynamic financial crime landscape.”

Warren Dunn, Head of Financial Services Risk Advisory in Australia, said, “Dylan’s appointment reflects our continued investment in helping clients navigate an increasingly complex financial crime and regulatory environment. His deep experience advising financial institutions on financial crime risk will further strengthen our capabilities and support clients as they respond to evolving regulatory expectations and emerging threats.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

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Tel: +61 2 8247 8000

Investor Contact:

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