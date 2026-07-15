Mix&Match to Launch Professional Hair and Makeup Courses Built on 35 Years of Styling Expertise

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Venus Chung brings over three decades of professional expertise to the industry, backed by highly regarded global credentials. Her career milestones include winning the Asia-Pacific Evening Hair Styling Championship in 2007, earning an international instructor diploma recognized in 64 countries, and securing an international makeup artist license. This extensive background allows Mix&Match to approach styling from a unique, individualized perspective, crafting customized looks that seamlessly integrate hair design and occasion-specific makeup to meet each client's specific needs safely and reliably.

Driven by a commitment to raising standards across the broader styling community, Chung aims to formalize professional training benchmarks by fostering closer collaboration with administrative bodies.

"If I can serve as a bridge between the hairdressing industry and the government to establish a certified institution and cultivate more outstanding talents for the hair styling sector, this is something I deeply wish to accomplish. It is a mission that has been growing in my heart for a long time," said Venus Chung, Founder of Mix&Match.

Mix&Match has established a strong presence within the styling sector, frequently collaborating with well-known brands and participating in large-scale government events. The planned expansion into professional hair and makeup courses represents the next phase of the brand’s development, focusing on passing down decades of practical experience and rigorous craftsmanship to the next generation of industry professionals.

To experience Mix&Match’s hair and makeup services, or to inquire about enrollment details for the upcoming professional styling and certification courses, clients and aspiring stylists are encouraged to get in touch. Individual styling consultations, event bookings, and educational inquiries can be made directly via email, phone, or by visiting the brand's official social media page.

About Mix&Match

Mix&Match is a professional hair design and makeup styling brand founded by industry expert Venus Chung. With 35 years of experience, the brand delivers personalized, safe, and dedicated styling services tailored to individual client needs and specific event requirements. Well-recognized within the styling sector, Mix&Match regularly collaborates with prominent brands and actively participates in large-scale government events.

Media Contact

Contact Name: Venus Chung

Venus Chung Contact Phone: +852 6339 5525

+852 6339 5525 Contact Email: ondogvenus@yahoo.com

ondogvenus@yahoo.com Website: https://www.facebook.com/MixSaloon/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08c2aff7-a7a0-4f08-a6f7-92184f134786

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31d2accb-4f07-4481-b042-258ff7308c96

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22b0c657-4a12-4780-86c7-c7106145516f