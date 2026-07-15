Curaechoice and Symbol Health Solutions Partner to Transform Employer Healthcare with Integrated Onsite Care and Nationwide No-Cost Access

Birmingham, Alabama, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curaechoice, the leader in No-Cost Benefits Optimization across medical, pharmacy, dental, and vision care, today announced a strategic partnership with Symbol Health Solutions, a respected leader in employer-sponsored onsite health and wellness clinics. Together, the organizations are redefining how employers deliver accessible, affordable, and coordinated healthcare for today's workforce.

The partnership combines Symbol's trusted onsite primary care clinics with Curaechoice's nationwide no-cost provider network to create a seamless healthcare experience for employees and their families. Together, the organizations provide coordinated access to medical, pharmacy, dental, vision, imaging, behavioral health, specialty care, and other healthcare services—all with no out-of-pocket costs when utilizing participating Curaechoice providers.

Employer-sponsored onsite health centers have been associated with improved healthcare utilization, greater access to convenient care, and potential reductions in healthcare costs for employers.¹ Symbol's onsite health centers currently average more than a 75% employee engagement rate, with over 99% of patients rating their care experience five stars. Through this collaboration, employers can now offer a connected healthcare ecosystem that simplifies benefits navigation, improves access to high-quality care, encourages earlier intervention, and helps employees receive the right care at the right time.

"At Curaechoice, our mission has always been to remove the financial and administrative barriers that prevent people from receiving the care they need," said Harsha Hatti, Chief Executive Officer of Curaechoice. "Symbol Health Solutions has built an outstanding reputation for bringing high-quality healthcare directly into the workplace. Together, we are extending that experience beyond the clinic walls, providing employees with convenient, coordinated, and no-cost access to comprehensive healthcare wherever life takes them."

Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, Symbol Health Solutions partners with employers to deliver onsite primary care, chronic disease management, wellness coaching, and population health programs that improve employee health while helping employers better manage healthcare costs. By combining trusted onsite care with Curaechoice's expanding nationwide provider network, employers can now offer employees a more connected healthcare experience that begins at work and extends throughout every stage of their healthcare journey.

"Our vision has always been to make healthcare more convenient, proactive, and personal," said Michael Molyneux, President and Chief Executive Officer of Symbol Health Solutions. "Partnering with Curaechoice expands the value we deliver to our employer clients by connecting employees to a nationwide network of no-cost healthcare services while preserving the trusted relationships they have with their onsite care teams."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six in ten U.S. adults live with at least one chronic disease, and chronic and mental health conditions account for approximately 90% of the nation's annual healthcare expenditures.² Expanding convenient access to preventive and primary care helps employees receive care earlier, improve health outcomes, and reduce avoidable healthcare costs.

Together, Curaechoice and Symbol Health Solutions are setting a new standard for employer-sponsored healthcare by making it simpler, more connected, more accessible, and more affordable.

Research Sources

¹ National Center for Biotechnology Information. Employer-Sponsored Onsite Health Centers and Their Impact on Healthcare Utilization and Costs. Available at: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12021225/.

² Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About Chronic Diseases. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/chronic-disease/data-research/facts-stats/index.html.

About Curaechoice

Curaechoice is transforming healthcare through its innovative, dual-patented No-Cost Benefits Optimization platform, connecting members to high-quality healthcare providers with no out-of-pocket costs for eligible services. Through its expanding nationwide network spanning medical, pharmacy, dental, and vision care, Curaechoice helps employers reduce healthcare costs while improving employee access, engagement, and health outcomes.

For more information, visit www.curaechoice.com.

About Symbol Health Solutions

Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, Symbol Health Solutions is a leading provider of employer-sponsored onsite health and wellness centers serving employers throughout the Southeastern United States. Symbol partners with organizations to deliver evidence-based primary care, chronic disease management, wellness programming, and population health solutions that improve workforce health while helping employers better manage healthcare costs.

For more information, visit www.symbolhealth.com.

Press Inquiries

Curaechoice Media

media [at] curaechoice.com

800-646-9823

https://curaechoice.com

3179 Green Valley Rd PMB 634

Birmingham, AL 35243