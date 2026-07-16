Centers Lab NJ LLC Data Breach Affects 542,377 People: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Class Action Claims Over WorldLeaks Attack

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Centers Lab NJ LLC data breach, a healthcare cybersecurity incident that exposed the personal and protected health information of approximately 542,377 individuals. Centers Lab NJ LLC (operating as Centers Laboratory) disclosed the data breach on or about August 25, 2025, after the WorldLeaks extortion group claimed responsibility for stealing roughly 720 GB of data from the New Jersey diagnostic testing provider.

What Happened

On or about August 25, 2025, Centers Lab NJ LLC was made aware of suspicious activity on its computer network. An investigation revealed that between August 9, 2025, and August 14, 2025, an unauthorized actor gained limited access to Centers Laboratory systems and exfiltrated certain personal information. According to reports, the attackers stole more than 1.6 million files totaling roughly 720 GB of data. Centers Lab NJ LLC reported the incident to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which lists the Centers Lab NJ LLC data breach as affecting 542,377 individuals. The WorldLeaks extortion group later listed Centers Laboratory on its dark web leak site in October 2025.

Information Exposed

The Centers Lab NJ LLC data breach may have compromised sensitive personal information, government-issued identification, and protected health information (PHI), including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state identification numbers, passport numbers, health insurance information, and medical information. The combination of these data types can create long-term privacy concerns and an increased risk of identity theft, medical identity theft, and insurance fraud.

Who Is Behind the Centers Lab NJ LLC Data Breach? The WorldLeaks Extortion Group

The Centers Lab NJ LLC data breach has been linked to WorldLeaks, a cyber extortion group that emerged in 2025 from the operators of the Hunters International ransomware operation. Rather than relying on file-encrypting malware, WorldLeaks focuses on stealing sensitive data and using the threat of publication as leverage. More than 170 organizations have been listed on the group’s leak site. In the Centers Laboratory attack, WorldLeaks claims to have stolen more than 1.6 million files totaling roughly 720 GB before listing the company on its leak site in October 2025.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Centers Lab NJ LLC may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Centers Lab NJ LLC breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Centers Lab NJ LLC incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

About Centers Lab NJ LLC

Centers Lab NJ LLC, operating as Centers Laboratory, is a Cedar Knolls, New Jersey-based diagnostic testing and laboratory services provider serving healthcare providers and patients across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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