The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards expand in 2026 with additional categories across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau

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SHANGHAI, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) programme returns for its 13th edition in 2026, unveiling an expanded category roster that recognises excellence in sustainability, wellness, smart technology, flexible workspaces, landmark design, and more.

The 13th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) will culminate at the International Luncheon on Friday, 11 December 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, where winners will advance to the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final to compete for Best in Asia titles.

Submissions have already begun. Key dates for the 2026 edition are as follows:

11 September 2026 – Entries Close (Hong Kong and Macau)

18 September 2026 – Entries Close (Mainland China)

12 October 2026 – Final Judging (Hong Kong and Macau)

20 October 2026 – Final Judging (Mainland China)

11 December 2026 – International Luncheon and Awards Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

11 December 2026 – Regional Grand Final Gala Dinner and Awards Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

Recognising excellence

As part of the 2026 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, the 13th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) will recognise excellence in property development, architectural and interior design, as well as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) integration across an expanded range of categories.

For Mainland China, new awards include Best Sustainable Developer, Best Lifestyle Developer, Sustainable Residential/Township Developer, Sustainable Commercial Developer, Social Impact Champion, Best Sustainable Condo Development, Best Sustainable Housing Development, Best First Home Development, Best Sustainable Commercial Development, Best Flexible Work Space, and Best Landmark Design.

For Hong Kong and Macau, new awards include Best Condo Developer, Best Housing/Landed Developer, Best Sustainable Developer, Best Lifestyle Developer, Sustainable Residential/Township Developer, Sustainable Commercial Developer, Social Impact Champion, Best Sustainable Condo Development, Best Sustainable Housing Development, Best First Home Development, Best Sustainable Commercial Development, Best Wellness Hospitality Development, Best Marina Development, Best Flexible Work Space, Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design, Best Sales Gallery Interior Design, and Best Landmark Design.

Jules Kay, managing director of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “Whether it’s luxury or affordability, mixed use or standalone projects, wellness or sustainability focus, the categories open for the 2026 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China cover a wide range of achievements in development and design. Today’s industry leaders make their mark in China through purpose, innovation, sustainability, and community value. Recognition at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards enhances that mark with trust, quality, and market distinction, giving them the brand advocacy and recognition they deserve.”

Fairness and transparency

All entries undergo a fair, transparent, and independent selection process, adjudicated by a panel of experts representing real estate organisations and professional bodies across Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Ken Ip, chairperson of the independent judging panel of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards in Mainland China and chairman of Asia MarTech Society, said: “Over the years, the judges have witnessed firsthand how design excellence increasingly affects market leadership in the mainland. We are proud to introduce accolades that encourage true design innovation, which must integrate environmental responsibility seamlessly with aesthetic vision. We’re especially excited for the depth of talent emerging across residential, commercial, hospitality, and mixed-use sectors. From fine interior furnishings to large-scale architectural design, our judges will be looking for developments that demonstrate not just beauty but also functionality and human-centric thinking.”

Paul Tse, chairperson of the independent judging panel of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards in Hong Kong and Macau and president of the Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers, said: “Our awards for Hong Kong and Macau reflect what we are seeing on the ground: a shift toward quality, sustainability, and lifestyle-driven design across both territories. Hong Kong and Macau share unique challenges, from high-density urban environments to heritage considerations and demanding regulatory frameworks. By introducing categories that matter now, we recognise developers and designers who deliver excellence within real-world constraints and show a commitment to future-ready, iconic projects. I encourage outstanding companies in Hong Kong and Macau to join this year's programme and showcase works that stand the test of time.”

The 13th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) is supported by official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official publicity partner Molihua Media Group (MMG); and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

NOTE: Use of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards logo is limited to the publication of this article only.

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ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:

PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.

In 2026, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during PropertyGuru Week in December 2026.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:

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Launched in Singapore in 2007, the Group has been advancing to make the property journey transparent and efficient for property seekers and sellers in Southeast Asia. In the last 18 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand as well as the region’s biggest and most respected industry recognition platform – PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards , events and publications across Asia.