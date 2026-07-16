Robbins LLP Urges PLAB Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in Photronics, Inc. to Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the Class Action

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) securities between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026. Photronics is a global manufacturer of photomasks, which are microscopic circuit patterns contained on very precise glass or quartz plates, and which are a necessary element in the manufacturing of integrated circuits (“ICs”) and flat panel displays (“FPDs”).

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? December 10, 2025 – May 27, 2026

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Misled Investors Regarding Demand for the Company's Products

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth, while also minimizing risks from post-holiday seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, Photronics’ optimistic reports of demand growth, high-end product mix, and improving margins fell short of reality; the Company’s high-end chip design release pipeline was experiencing severe, ongoing bottlenecks due to elevated foundry utilization rates and equipment cost pressures.

Plaintiff alleges that on May 28, 2026, Photronics announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revealing revenue and earnings well-below internal projections and highlighting a critical collapse of IC revenue by 11% sequentially. Management further provided third-quarter guidance below market consensus as the slowdown was expected to continue and margins were expected to continue their trend of compression. Management claimed that the projected seasonal recovery following the Chinese New Year holiday had failed to materialize due to extensive new product launch delays, elevated fab utilization rates, and geopolitical uncertainty. On this news, the price of Photronics’ common stock declined from a closing market price of $53.51 per share on May 27, 2026, to $34.02 per share on May 28, 2026, a decline of about 36.42% in the span of just a single day.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Photronics, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by September 4, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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