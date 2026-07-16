LiTime Launches Go Electric Contest Season 2 with Argoseeker, Inviting Global Users to Explore the Future of Water Electrification and Compete for $20,000 in Prizes

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global LiFePO₄ power solutions expert, today announced the launch of Go Electric Contest Season 2. As LiTime’s annual global user co-creation campaign for water explorers, this year’s contest is themed “Go Electric Contest Season 2: Argoseeker Sets Sail.” Inspired by the Argo spirit of pushing beyond boundaries and venturing into the unknown, the contest invites recreational boaters, anglers, and paddle craft explorers worldwide to go electric, reach farther waters, and share their electric conversion stories and ideas for the future of on-water exploration through photos, videos, or written submissions.





Running from July 15 to August 15, the contest will recognize 79 winners across four award categories: Champion, Runner-Up, Third Prize, and Spotlight Awards. Participants will have the opportunity to share in a prize pool valued at $20,000, with chances to win products from the upcoming Argoseeker electric outboard motors or receive exclusive launch discounts. Participants may also join the Argoseeker community to exchange real-world experiences and new ideas with LiTime and water users worldwide, helping expand the possibilities of water electrification.

How to Enter: Share Your Real-World Boat Story

Go Electric Contest Season 2 is open to users worldwide who are considering converting a non-powered boat to electric power, as well as those who have already completed an electric conversion.

Participants can enter through the official LiTime campaign page by submitting photos, videos, or written content covering topics such as:

Their current boat and equipment setup;

Challenges caused by manual paddling or their existing propulsion system;

Why they want to convert their boat to electric power;

Their electric conversion process and experience;

Ideas and suggestions for the Go Electric approach to on-water exploration.



Through the campaign, LiTime aims to gather more real-world insights across different waters, boat types, and use cases. Go Electric is designed not only as a global content contest, but also as a platform where users can share experiences, contribute to product innovation, and help shape the future of water electrification.

Compete for a $20,000 Prize Pool and Win Argoseeker Products

The contest features a total prize pool valued at $20,000. Winners will have the opportunity to receive products from the upcoming Argoseeker electric outboard Series or gain access to exclusive launch offers.

A total of 79 winners will be selected across four award categories.





Champion Prize: 1 Winner

The winner will receive a complete power system package valued at approximately $3,500, including:

Argoseeker A2 48V 2000W electric outboard motor;

LiTime 51.2V 30Ah Bluetooth lithium battery;

Compatible LiTime charger.



The A2 delivers 120 lbs of thrust, comparable to an approximately 5 HP fuel-powered outboard, with speeds of 7.5–9.3 mph at a total boat weight of approximately 660 lbs.

Runner-Up Prize: 1 Winner

The winner will receive a complete power system package valued at approximately $2,200, including:

Argoseeker A1 24V 700W electric outboard motor;

LiTime 24V 50Ah lithium trolling motor Bluetooth battery;

Compatible LiTime charger.



The A1 delivers 60 lbs of thrust, comparable to an approximately 2 HP fuel-powered outboard, with speeds of 4.3–6.2 mph at a total boat weight of approximately 330 lbs.

Third Prize: 18 Winners

Each winner will receive:

A $100 Argoseeker launch coupon, eligible to be combined with qualifying Argoseeker early-bird offers; and

Cash/Gift valued at $100.

Spotlight Award: 59 Winners

Each winner may choose one of the following:

A $100 Argoseeker launch coupon, eligible to be combined with qualifying early-bird offers; or

LiTime branded merchandise valued at $100.

In addition to the Go Electric Contest Season 2 prizes, the Argoseeker early-bird campaign will offer tiered discounts, compatible marine battery products, chargers, or shipping support to the first 500 customers. Argoseeker coupons awarded through Go Electric Contest Season 2 may be combined with eligible early-bird benefits in accordance with the campaign rules, helping more users begin their water electrification journey at a more accessible price.

Go Electric: Turning User Insights into Breakthrough Innovation

LiTime launched the first Go Electric Contest in September 2025, attracting more than 500 submissions from users worldwide and generating nearly 3.5 million campaign impressions.

Participants shared their boat stories, real-world challenges, and expectations for future on-water experiences. These insights not only encouraged broader discussion around paddle craft electrification, but also helped LiTime better understand user needs and served as an important reference for the development and refinement of the Argoseeker electric outboard Series, scheduled to launch in mid-August.

Based on global user feedback, LiTime identified several common challenges among non-powered boat users:

Paddle craft users often rely on manual paddling, making long-distance journeys physically demanding and limiting where they can explore;

Existing electric outboard solutions may require separate motor and battery matching, while some involve complex installation and higher barriers to adoption;

Traditional trolling motors often lack sufficient power for extended travel, while fuel-powered systems face challenges from noise, emissions, and growing environmental restrictions.



After two years of development, multiple rounds of testing, and continued refinement, LiTime created the Argoseeker Series to address these challenges.

The Argoseeker series works with LiTime’s LiFePO4 marine batteries, bringing together motor, controller, and battery systems to deliver a one-stop marine power solution that streamlines the marine electrification upgrade experience from installation to operation.





The name Argoseeker draws inspiration from the legendary Argo ship in ancient Greek mythology. Argo symbolizes the courage to venture into the unknown through collective wisdom and collaboration. Argoseeker carries that spirit into modern on-water exploration, using technology to reduce the limits of physical effort and help more users reach farther waters with electric power.

Through Go Electric Contest Season 2, LiTime encourages users to move beyond familiar boundaries and explore new possibilities on the water. Participants are invited not only to witness the development of water electrification, but also to take part in its evolution by sharing real experiences, conversion journeys, and ideas for future products.

“The Argoseeker Series was not created in isolation in a laboratory. It was born from years of conversations with outdoor enthusiasts, anglers, and water explorers,” said a LiTime representative. “Go Electric Season 1 showed us the strong global interest in paddle craft electrification and helped us better understand what users truly need from a complete water power solution. With Season 2, we look forward to welcoming more users and writing the next chapter of ‘From Paddle to Power’ together.”

LiTime invites recreational boaters, anglers, and paddle craft explorers worldwide to join Go Electric Contest Season 2, share their real on-water stories and electric conversion experiences, compete for valuable prizes, and help explore the future of water electrification.

About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, providing high-quality batteries and integrated power systems for RV, marine, golf cart, solar, and off-grid applications. Backed by real-world validation from 3.5M+ global users, 16 years of lithium battery R&D experience from its core team, and 380+ certifications, LiTime makes one-stop lithium power solutions more reliable, more flexible, and smarter.

Guided by its philosophy, Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations, LiTime delivers reliable LiFePO4 power for memorable journeys, shared outdoor moments, and a spirit of exploration that endures across generations.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: https://www.litime.com

Contact: marketpr@litime.com

Contact Person: Jelly Xie

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