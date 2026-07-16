Veea Announces the VeeaONE Distributed Intelligence Platform, Enabling Cybersecure Sovereign Data Fabrics and Enterprise AI Grids for Physical AI

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) ("Veea"), a pioneer in AI-powered, cybersecure distributed intelligence on hyperconverged edge infrastructure, today announced the commercial availability of its full-stack, edge-to-cloud hardware and software solution for a broad range of third-party devices and servers. The release comprises Veea middleware (VeeaWare®) on Secured Docker™, the VeeaHub® Toolkit (VHT) and the Veea Developer Portal (https://docs.veeaone.com/) — key enabling components of the VeeaONE® platform for enterprise AI grids, cybersecure sovereign data fabrics, and physical-world agentic AI.

VeeaWare’s portable middleware now runs on the NVIDIA Jetson family and on x86- and Arm-based Linux servers, with or without accelerated compute (e.g., GPUs, NPUs, TPUs and DPUs), enabling VeeaCloud™-managed hyperconverged, heterogeneous mesh clusters whose orchestration scales to thousands of connected systems of intelligence. The result is a solution that enables physical AI for infrastructure, enterprises, robotics and machines — sovereign at the source and intelligent at scale.

With this release, every VeeaONE deployment can optionally include AI acceleration with agentic AI — provisioned, secured and managed from VeeaCloud like every other element of the platform. Certified third-party hardware joins VeeaHub edge nodes in a single vMesh® computing and communications fabric, turning each customer site into what industry analysts have begun calling a micro AI factory: a hyperconverged node that connects, secures, stores and reasons over data where it is created. Where others move sovereign data to AI, VeeaONE brings AI to sovereign data.

The first waves of networking connected devices; later waves connected applications, then data. The AI era connects intelligence itself — transforming every physical location into a node in a system of intelligence. VeeaONE is the AI-native infrastructure platform built for that era, converging secure connectivity, cybersecurity, edge computing, physical sensing and autonomous operations into a single distributed intelligence platform. Instead of managing networks, organizations manage intelligent business locations. Instead of deploying point products, they deploy an expandable, fully cloud-managed platform that continuously senses, protects, learns and orchestrates operations at one site or across thousands.

For multi-site enterprise edge deployments, VeeaCloud-managed hyperconverged edge clusters interconnect to form a sovereign AI grid — a distributed network of micro AI factories in which VeeaONE nodes collect and secure data on-premises and run real-time inference at the point of data creation, while near-prem facilities handle data management, heavier inference and model fine-tuning. Sovereign data never leaves the owner’s jurisdiction or control; sovereignty remains anchored where the data was born. The grid doesn’t add sovereignty as a feature — it inherits it by design.

The announcement comes as AI infrastructure spreads outward from centralized data centers. Speaking from Mobile World Congress in March 2026, theCUBE Research analysts Dave Vellante and John Furrier described the next wave of AI value being created by distributed "mini AI factories" operating at the edge — in stores, clinics, hospitals, warehouses and campuses — on hyperconverged edge infrastructure that unifies compute, networking across wired and wireless protocols, storage and security under one control plane. VeeaONE is that architecture, in production today.

Where centralized AI factories manufacture intelligence in remote data centers, a VeeaONE micro AI factory operates across four orchestrated tiers — the device edge; on-premises nodes; near-premises compute delivered through Veea’s Zero Gap AI™; and third-party AI clouds — under a single identity, policy and audit model. Multimodal agents and Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) models make decisions in under 100 milliseconds at the site; digital twins and knowledge graphs render every location an explainable operational model; and federated learning improves models fleet-wide while raw data never leaves the premises. TerraFabric™ chooses the tier. Lobster Trap™ polices the conversation. SecureConnect™ isolates the device — all from one control plane.

"AI should execute at the lowest layer of the network capable of satisfying latency, privacy, bandwidth, cost and computational requirements, escalating to the regional edge or cloud only when necessary," said Allen Salmasi, Chairman and CEO of Veea. "VeeaONE’s agentic networks turn every business location into an intelligent node that is aware, secure, autonomous and continuously learning. Infrastructure becomes strategic again when AI is required at the edge — and our network operator partners can now offer businesses of any size their own private, cybersecure AI at affordable rates."

Availability. VeeaWare middleware and the VeeaHub Toolkit are delivered to enterprise customers through system integrators, ISVs, network operators, ISPs, satellite operators and other channel partners, and are available through the Veea Developer Portal and VeeaCloud:

VeeaWare middleware for third-party devices — the hardware abstraction layer (HAL), vBus, Kubernetes orchestration, SDN/NFV networking and Secured Docker container runtime that power VeeaHub, now certified to run on third-party platforms — including the NVIDIA Jetson family and x86- and Arm-based Linux servers — giving customers a wide choice of hardware.

the hardware abstraction layer (HAL), vBus, Kubernetes orchestration, SDN/NFV networking and Secured Docker container runtime that power VeeaHub, now certified to run on third-party platforms — including the NVIDIA Jetson family and x86- and Arm-based Linux servers — giving customers a wide choice of hardware. VeeaHub Toolkit (VHT) — a comprehensive software and IoT connectivity toolkit for developers and OEMs/ODMs, including APIs, application packaging and a validation suite for bringing third-party devices onto the platform. Developers can access the VeeaHub Toolkit at https://docs.veeaone.com/.

a comprehensive software and IoT connectivity toolkit for developers and OEMs/ODMs, including APIs, application packaging and a validation suite for bringing third-party devices onto the platform. Developers can access the VeeaHub Toolkit at https://docs.veeaone.com/. SecureConnect™ — the infrastructure guardrail: zero-trust network access (ZTNA), Trust Domains with microsegmentation, next-generation firewall and AI-powered anomaly detection, now extended to every Veea-certified third-party node. In Mexico, Telcel’s installed base of enterprise customers can optionally extend their VeeaONE networks with certified third-party servers running VeeaWare middleware.

the infrastructure guardrail: zero-trust network access (ZTNA), Trust Domains with microsegmentation, next-generation firewall and AI-powered anomaly detection, now extended to every Veea-certified third-party node. In Mexico, Telcel’s installed base of enterprise customers can optionally extend their VeeaONE networks with certified third-party servers running VeeaWare middleware. Lobster Trap™ — the AI-conversation guardrail: an inline policy-enforcement layer between every AI agent and the models it talks to, providing sub-millisecond inspection for prompt injection, credential exposure, PII leakage and data-exfiltration patterns. Lobster Trap was open-sourced by Veea under the MIT license in March 2026.

the AI-conversation guardrail: an inline policy-enforcement layer between every AI agent and the models it talks to, providing sub-millisecond inspection for prompt injection, credential exposure, PII leakage and data-exfiltration patterns. Lobster Trap was open-sourced by Veea under the MIT license in March 2026. VeeaCloud + TerraFabric™ — one control plane for fleets of sites: device, application, policy and AI-agent lifecycle management, heterogeneous-aware workload placement, staged rollouts with rollback, federated learning coordination and action-linked audit trails.





VeeaONE is model-agnostic by design. Deployments at the edge provide the operating environment that agentic AI frameworks use to harness large and small language models — Anthropic’s Claude, Google’s Gemini, OpenAI’s GPT models, or open-source and local models — so the AI model remains replaceable while the platform remains constant, with no architectural redesign required.

About Veea Inc.

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) is a global leader in AI-driven edge infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea enables enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations to deploy AI-powered applications and services at the edge. Built on Veea-developed and third-party devices, the VeeaONE platform integrates connectivity, computing, cybersecurity, and storage into a unified, hyperconverged network solution, delivered through a full software stack spanning edge to cloud — bringing AI to deployments that range from SMBs to enterprise campuses, smart industries, and remote communities. With more than 123 patents across related technology domains, Veea has been recognized by Gartner for its innovations in edge computing. For more information, visit www.veea.com.

Veea, VeeaONE, VeeaHub, VeeaWare, VeeaCloud, vMesh, TerraFabric, Lobster Trap and SecureConnect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veea Inc. or its affiliates. NVIDIA and Jetson are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Thomas Latiolais

Email: thomas.latiolais@veea.com

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