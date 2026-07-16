Dominion Suisse Celebrates Continued Growth, Third Consecutive Wise Wealth Awards Nomination and European Expansion

ZURICH, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Suisse, the independent Swiss wealth management firm headquartered in Zurich, today announced another landmark year as it continues its sustained growth trajectory, highlighted by exceptional business performance over the past 12, 24 and 36 months, a third consecutive nomination for the 2026 Wise Wealth Awards, and the strategic incorporation of a new office in Luxembourg.

Founded in 2018, Dominion Suisse has rapidly established itself as a trusted partner for private and institutional investors seeking sophisticated wealth management solutions and access to exclusive investment opportunities.

The firm's continued expansion reflects increasing demand from clients across Europe for tailored investment strategies and long-term wealth preservation.

The firm's nomination for the 2026 Wise Wealth Awards marks the third consecutive year that Dominion Suisse has been recognised by the programme. The nomination acknowledges outstanding client satisfaction across both its Private Wealth Management and Institutional Services divisions, reflecting the firm's commitment to exceptional client service, transparency and investment excellence.

Dominion Suisse has become particularly recognised by industry peers for its expertise in identifying and securing access to private market investment opportunities. Through its specialist investment team, the firm provides qualified clients with carefully selected opportunities across private placements, pre-initial public offerings (Pre-IPOs) and initial public offerings (IPOs), allowing investors to participate in the growth of emerging companies before they enter the public markets.

To support its expanding European client base, Dominion Suisse has recently incorporated a new office in Luxembourg. The expansion strengthens the firm's presence within one of Europe's leading financial centres and enhances its ability to deliver seamless cross-border wealth management services to clients throughout the region.

"Since our establishment in 2018, our objective has always been to build lasting relationships founded on trust, performance and personalised service," said Kelly Grant, Head of Private Wealth Management at Dominion Suisse.

"The past three years have demonstrated what can be achieved through disciplined investment management, access to differentiated opportunities and an unwavering commitment to our clients. Being nominated for the Wise Wealth Awards for a third consecutive year is a tremendous honour because it reflects the confidence our clients place in us every day. As we continue to expand our European presence with our new Luxembourg office, we remain focused on delivering innovative investment solutions and exceptional client outcomes."

Over the past three years, Dominion Suisse has experienced significant momentum across its private wealth and institutional businesses, driven by strong client retention, increasing international demand and continued interest in alternative and private market investment strategies.

Looking ahead, the firm expects the next three years to build on this momentum. With continued investment in talent, technology and international capabilities, Dominion Suisse believes it is well positioned to further strengthen its market presence while continuing to deliver bespoke wealth management solutions to clients across Europe and beyond.

As global markets evolve, Dominion Suisse remains committed to providing clients with disciplined investment advice, access to high-quality private market opportunities and the personalised service that has become synonymous with the firm's growing reputation.

About Dominion Suisse

Dominion Suisse is an independent Swiss wealth management firm headquartered in Zurich. Established in 2018, the firm provides bespoke wealth management and investment advisory services to private and institutional clients throughout Europe and internationally.

Dominion Suisse specialises in strategic portfolio management and exclusive private market opportunities, including private placements, Pre-IPO investments and IPO participation, helping clients preserve and grow wealth through disciplined, long-term investment strategies.

MEDIA CONTACT

Contact Person Name: Ursula Muller

Company Name: Dominion Suisse

Email: media@dominionsuisse.com

Website: https://www.dominionsuisse.com/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Dominion Suisse. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.