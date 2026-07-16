Pharming Group to report second quarter and first half 2026 financial results and provide business update on July 30

Leiden, the Netherlands, July 16, 2026: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms that it will report its preliminary (unaudited) financial results for the second quarter and first half 2026 and provide a business update on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Management will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors on the same day at 13:30 CEST/07:30 am EDT.

To participate in the conference call or to watch the live webcast, please register in advance using the links below.

Conference call registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId285845cff504c39931913d279f646ea

Once registered, dial-in information and a unique PIN will be provided, allowing access to the call.

Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.

Webcast registration:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m35zejc7

The webcast will also be accessible on the Pharming website at Investors/Financial Documents & Reports, and a replay will be available shortly after the event.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM / Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with U.S. and European operations.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Capital Markets

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: investor@pharming.com

Saskia Mehring, Head of Corporate Communications

T: +31 6 28 32 60 41

E: media.relations@pharming.com



Media Relations

Julia Deutsch (Lyra Strategic Advisory on behalf of Pharming)

E: jdeutsch@lyraadvisory.com

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

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