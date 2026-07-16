Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Albion Crown VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (“the Companies” or “Albion VCTs”)

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers

On 19 June 2026, the Companies announced that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, they intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2026/2027 tax year (the "Offers").

Further to those announcements, the Albion VCTs can now confirm that the current indication is for the Companies, in aggregate, to raise up to £40 million, with over-allotment facilities of up to a further £20 million in aggregate, before issue costs, as follows:

Amount to be raised under each Offer Over-allotment facility Albion Crown VCT PLC £10 million - Albion Enterprise VCT PLC £15 million £10 million Albion Technology & General VCT PLC £15 million £10 million

Any election to make use of their over-allotment facility will be subject to the decision of the individual boards of the Companies at the relevant time.

Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available in August 2026 on the AlbionVC LLP website (www.albion.vc) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism). Application for shares under the Offers are expected to open in September 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

AlbionVC LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

16 July 2026