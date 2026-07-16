AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar Introducing the Second Quarter 2026 Results

AS Tallink Grupp will introduce the second quarter 2026 results in an investor webinar. All shareholders and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar, which will take place on 23 July 2026 at 12:00 (EEST). The webinar will be held in English.

The financial results will be presented by the Chairman of the Management Board Peep Jalakas and the member of the Management Board Harri Hanschmidt.

Participants are kindly asked to submit their questions in advance, no later than 11:00 (EEST) on 23 July 2026, by e-mail to: investor@tallink.ee. Due to time constraints, priority will be given to questions submitted in writing before the webinar.

How to join the webinar?

The webinar will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams platform. Please note that no prior registration is required, and no reminder will be sent. To participate, please join the webinar on 23 July 2026 at 12:00 (EEST) via the following link.

As no prior registration is required and no reminder will be sent, we recommend that all interested parties add the event to their calendars.

You may participate either via your web browser or through the Microsoft Teams application. When joining form a smart device, you will need to download the Microsoft Teams application from the Play Store or App Store in advance.

The webinar will be recorded and will be made available on the company’s website under Reports & Financial key figures.



Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 5615 7170