DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. Announces Two Investments to Develop its Data Center and Digital Transaction Services Businesses

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated digital asset and data center technology company, announces that it has made two strategic investments to support its broader business growth objectives.

The first investment is in MeetAmi Innovations Inc. (“MeetAmi”). MeetAmi is a Vancouver-based fintech company that has launched the only Canadian digital asset wealth management platform. MeetAmi’s products empower financial institutions to learn about and include digital assets into client portfolios. This financing will support MeetAmi in executing its roadmap.

Sheldon Bennett, DMG’s CEO, commented, “We see the growth in wealth management clients seeking to securely grow their digital assets as a key opportunity for DMG to build on. With our investment in MeetAmi, we are focusing on growing DMG’s exposure to this segment.” Hashim Mitha, MeetAmi’s CEO, added, “We see tremendous synergies between the two firms and look forward to working together to drive digital asset growth in wealth management.”

DMG also announces it has made an investment in Atomic47 Labs Inc. (“Atomic47”), an applied AI company and systems integrator based in Kelowna, British Columbia. It specializes in translating advanced technologies and artificial intelligence into production-grade, reliable systems for high-consequence, regulated industries including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy and infrastructure. Atomic47 fits into DMG’s larger strategy to enable secure sovereign Canadian AI infrastructure.

Sheldon Bennett, DMG’s CEO commented, “As DMG is committed to building infrastructure for secure, sovereign AI infrastructure in Canada, this investment represents an important step to help build it from the application layer down.” Karen Olsson, Atomic47’s CEO added, “DMG’s investment is helping Atomic47 accelerate our evolution into a platform-first AI company. It gives us the capital and infrastructure foundation to turn the systems we have built for complex, high-consequence environments into scalable Canadian platforms. Together, we are advancing a sovereign AI ecosystem that extends from secure infrastructure through to trusted, production-ready applications.”

DMG Announces Promotion of Jenya Bennett to Chief Management Officer (CMO)

DMG is pleased to announce the promotion of Jenya Bennett from Controller to CMO. As a founder of DMG, Jenya brings a wealth of institutional knowledge to this new role, where her primary focus will be aligning DMG’s strategy with the resources required to achieve operational excellence. Steven Eliscu, DMG’s COO stated, “As DMG expands into the artificial intelligence (AI) data center business, the Company must add resources and processes to manage a much greater level of complexity, a task for which Jenya is highly suited.”

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

DMG announces the granting of stock options and RSUs to employees and directors of the Company. A total of 122,180 stock options ("Options") and 1,275,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") have been granted. The Options are exercisable over five years at a price of $0.55 per share, with vesting in 25% increments on the six-, 12-, 18-, and 24-month anniversaries of the grant date. The RSUs vest in one year; these grants are designed to create an incentive structure that aligns longer-term performance with the Company's growth.

About MeetAmi Innovations Inc.

MeetAmi Innovations Inc. is Canada’s first compliance and governance-focused digital asset infrastructure platform for wealth advisors and financial institutions. Founded in 2019, MeetAmi’s platform suite — AmiPro, AmiLearn, AmiShelf, and AmiAccounting — provides the compliance engine, advisor education access and education, tokenized product distribution rails, and treasury governance layer that regulated financial institutions require to participate confidently in the digital asset economy. MeetAmi is the recipient of the BCTIA 2022 Excellence in Technology Innovation award. For more information, visit meetami.ca.

About Atomic47 Labs Inc.

Atomic47 Labs is a Canadian platform-first AI company that builds trusted, production-ready systems for complex and high-consequence environments. The company combines applied AI, systems integration and proprietary platforms to help organizations move from experimentation to reliable operational deployment. Atomic47 works across sectors including defence, energy, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and infrastructure, with a focus on governance, sovereignty, security and measurable performance. Its platforms are designed to integrate with existing systems, support human oversight and enable organizations to adopt and scale AI with confidence. For more information, visit atomic47.co.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is a sustainable, vertically integrated digital asset and data center technology company that develops, manages, and operates comprehensive platform solutions to monetize the blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystems. The Company’s operations are driven by two strategic pillars: Data Center Infrastructure (Core) and Digital Asset Software and Services (Core+). DMG is expanding its platform to include AI and sovereign compute solutions, supporting government, enterprise and research organizations across Canada.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions, visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

Follow @dmgblockchain on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and subscribe to DMG's YouTube channel.

For further information, please contact:

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sheldon Bennett, CEO & Director

Tel: +1 (778) 300-5406

Email: investors@dmgblockchain.com

Web: www.dmgblockchain.com

For Investor Relations:

investors@dmgblockchain.com

For Media Inquiries:

communications@dmgblockchain.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include the Company’s strategy for growth, the planned monetization of certain product and service offerings, developing and executing on the Company’s products, services and business plans, the launch of products and services, the expected benefits and outcomes of investing in and working with MeetAmi and Atomic47, events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company’s technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG’s production of bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, market and other conditions, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; access to equipment; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products; the demand and pricing of bitcoin; the demand and pricing of AI data centers and usage; security threats, including a loss/theft of DMG's bitcoin; DMG's relationships with its customers, distributors and business partners; the inability to add more power to DMG's facilities; DMG's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. DMG may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products and services, the ability to successfully develop software, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals and the price of bitcoin. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The securities of DMG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of DMG's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, DMG’s past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment and/or infrastructure failures, lack of supply of equipment, power and infrastructure, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, secure equipment, and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen bitcoin from DMG or its customers, consumer sentiment towards DMG's products, services and blockchain and AI technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, lack of demand for the Company’s products and services, adverse weather or climate events, increase in operating costs, increase in equipment and labor costs, equipment failures, decrease in the price of Bitcoin, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.