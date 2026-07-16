Mobile Payment Market Size Worth $19,864.19 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mobile Payment Market was valued at USD 3,547.37 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19,864.19 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.80%.

Mobile Payment Market is expanding rapidly due to high smartphone penetration, increased internet access, and usage of digital wallets and contactless payments. Increased interest in making payments in cashless form through secure and instant transactions is helping the growth of this market, along with government-driven initiatives on digital payments and growth in the e-commerce and mobile commerce markets. There are around 5.8 billion unique mobile users worldwide, out of which 91% of Americans have smartphones, and never before has there been such a large addressable base of mobile payment infrastructure.





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Smartphone Penetration and Real-Time Payment Infrastructure Accelerate Market Growth

The existence of over 6.5 billion smartphones installed in the world is the basis of a payment acceptance network which has significantly surpassed the number of NFC terminals installed in the world. In addition, the creation of payment infrastructure by governments using India’s UPI mandate, Brazil’s PIX system, which processes 6 billion transactions per month for free, and the Federal Reserve's FedNow service ensures that there are zero-cost real-time settlement rails upon which competitive mobile payment services are offered without operators having to develop settlement infrastructure individually.

Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

The Mobile App accounted for a 41% share of the mobile payment market in 2025, attributable to its speedy adoption in smartphones and easy connectivity with banking systems, along with the security that comes with using digital payment applications. The near field communication will be the leading growth in technologies due to the increased need for safe and fast tap-to-pay services, and more smartphones with NFC capabilities being available.

By Payment

B2C took the lead with a 69% market share because of the rapid growth of e-commerce services, food delivery services, digital entertainment, and payment in retail through smartphones via digital wallets and rewards through cash back. B2B is the fastest growing section due to the digitization of finance transactions, mobile invoicing processes, and the integration of enterprise resource planning payment processes.

By Location

Remote Payment had the largest market share at 62% in 2025 as e-commerce, online banking, digital subscription, and mobile apps have become common in this digital era, making remote payments more convenient for people who can pay at any place without going to the physical stores. The proximity payment has been the fastest growing category due to contactless payments in-store via NFC technology on smartphones.

By End-Use

Retail & E-commerce constituted the largest share of 38% in 2025 because of the fast growth of online shopping, omnichannel retailing, digital wallets, and embedded loyalty programs within merchant systems. The fastest-growing end use is that of healthcare due to the increasing uptake of telemedicine, online pharmacies, electronic billing for patients, and mobile health applications.

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Regional Insights:

North America region captured the global mobile payments market in 2025, taking approximately 24% of transaction value globally. The US holds an estimated 84.73% of the regional transaction value with dominance in NFC proximity payment through Apple Pay and Google Pay, dominance in peer-to-peer payment through PayPal and Venmo, and FedNow service with more than 1,300 participating banks in the real-time settlement system of the mobile payment market.

The U.S. Mobile Payment Market was estimated to be worth approximately USD 851.37 Billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach approximately USD 4,171.48 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 17.20%. The country leads because of its advanced infrastructure for NFC payment at almost all major retail chains, declining share of cash payments from approximately 26% of transactions in 2019 to less than 18% in 2025, and presence of domestic headquarters of Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, and Zelle which process majority of digital-first transactions in the country.

The Europe Mobile Payment Market size was estimated at about USD 0.79 Trillion in 2025 and is predicted to grow to USD 3.45 Trillion in 2035 at a CAGR of about 15.89%. Europe represented about 18.47% share of global transaction value in 2025, influenced by the European Digital Identity Wallet project, PSD3 Open Banking regulations, and EU Instant Payments regulation facilitating Real-Time payments infrastructure within members states.

Asia Pacific region represents the fastest growing regional mobile payment market at about 32.76% CAGR due to the Chinese ecosystems Alipay and WeChat Pay having the largest share of global mobile payment value, the Indian UPI system having 17 billion monthly transactions, and Southeast Asia super-apps replacing cash payments at an amazing pace. China represents about 42.84% share of transaction value in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players:

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Samsung Electronics

Visa Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Block, Inc.

Stripe, Inc.

Alipay

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Fiserv, Inc.

FIS

Worldpay

Adyen N.V.

Global Payments Inc.

ACI Worldwide

Paytm

PhonePe

Amazon.com, Inc.

Ant Group

Recent Developments:

2025: Samsung Wallet launched Samsung Tap to Transfer, deploying Visa's Tap to P2P contactless peer-to-person payment technology enabling direct NFC-based fund transfers between Galaxy smartphones by tapping devices together.

2025: Apple expanded Apple Pay with buy-now-pay-later integration allowing iPhone users to split eligible purchases into four interest-free payments embedded within Apple Wallet for any NFC-accepting merchant.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Mobile Payment Adoption & Transaction Ecosystem Analysis – helps you understand payment adoption patterns across retail and commercial deployment across NFC, QR code, mobile app, and digital wallet payment channels globally.

– helps you understand payment adoption patterns across retail and commercial deployment across NFC, QR code, mobile app, and digital wallet payment channels globally. NFC & Mobile App Technology Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in tap-to-pay transaction speed and AI-based fraud detection accuracy across competing mobile payment technology and platform offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in tap-to-pay transaction speed and AI-based fraud detection accuracy across competing mobile payment technology and platform offerings. Real-Time Payment Infrastructure & Cbdc Technology Metrics – helps you assess the commercial and operational advantages of instant payment rails including UPI and government benefit disbursement mobile payment deployment environments.

– helps you assess the commercial and operational advantages of instant payment rails including UPI and government benefit disbursement mobile payment deployment environments. E-Commerce & Healthcare Digital Payment Demand Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to mobile checkout conversion optimization and CBDC programmable money feature development driving above-baseline mobile payment market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to mobile checkout conversion optimization and CBDC programmable money feature development driving above-baseline mobile payment market growth. Regulatory Framework & Fintech Innovation Tracker – helps you uncover trends in PSD3 open banking implementation and central bank digital currency commercial rollout influencing competitive dynamics across the global mobile payment market.

– helps you uncover trends in PSD3 open banking implementation and central bank digital currency commercial rollout influencing competitive dynamics across the global mobile payment market. CBDC Integration & Next-Generation Payment Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from e-CNY WeChat Pay and future payment infrastructure technologies transforming global mobile payment market capability.

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