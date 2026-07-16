Nanterre, 16 July 2026

VINCI Energies is reinforcing its digital infrastructure services business

by launching a public tender offer for All for One

Reinforcement of VINCI Energies in the fast-growing business of digital infrastructure services.

All for One, listed in Frankfurt (Germany) is a locally rooted specialist in the integration and maintenance of business applications, serving a broad portfolio of more than 4,500 Mittelstand customers.

All for One generated annual revenue of €500 million in fiscal year 2025, supported by 3,000 skilled employees across Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland.

The success of the offer would represent a breakthrough for VINCI Energies to capture the forthcoming digital transformation potential of its customers in Europe.

Digital infrastructure is a key market for VINCI Energies under its Axians brand (€3.8 billion revenue in 2025),

from digital infrastructure construction (telecommunications, fibre networks, cloud, data centres and enterprise networks – €2.7 billion revenue),

to fast-growing digital infrastructure services (business applications, data analytics, digital workspace and cybersecurity – €1.1 billion revenue).

All for One is a locally rooted specialist in the integration and maintenance of business applications, particularly SAP solutions,

strongly anchored in the German Mittelstand, providing access to more than 4,500 customers in a highly recurring business through multi-year service contracts on their critical IT processes,

supported by 3,000 skilled employees mainly in Germany, as well as in Austria, Switzerland and Poland.

With the addition of All for One's €500 million revenue, VINCI Energies would strengthen its ability to deliver to its customers a more comprehensive global and integrated offering of services at the heart of their digital transformation.

This acquisition would reinforce VINCI Energies’ leadership and ambitions in the fast-growing digital infrastructure services, including next-generation ERP & AI solutions, business applications, cloud and data analytics.

Details of the offer

Based in Filderstadt near Stuttgart, All for One is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The offer is for the acquisition of all outstanding All for One shares at a price of €67.50 per share in cash. The offer price represents an attractive premium of 104.9% to the 3-month volume-weighted average share price and 95.5% to the Xetra closing price of the All for One share on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 15 July 2026. The offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 75% plus one share of all outstanding shares, as well as customary closing conditions, including merger control clearances.

Major shareholders of All for One have contractually agreed, subject to the terms of the respective agreements, to accept the offer, for a total of 54.7% of the share capital. The Supervisory Board and Management Board of All for One support the offer and, subject to their review of the offer document once published, intend to recommend that shareholders accept the offer.

The offer will be made pursuant to the terms and conditions set out in the offer document to be approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin). No domination and profit and loss transfer agreement will be entered into before 1 January 2029. The approved offer document and other information relating to the offer shall be made available on the following website: www.afo-offer.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

Important notice

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation to sell or an offer to buy any of the shares of All for One. The final terms of the offer together with all other provisions relating to the offer will be communicated in the offer document. Investors are strongly advised to read the offer document and all other documents relating to the offer as soon as they have been made public.

The distribution of this press release, the offer and/or its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain jurisdictions. This press release is not intended to be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into any such jurisdictions. Accordingly, VINCI and its subsidiaries disclaim any liability whatsoever in the event of any breach of such restrictions by any person.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





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