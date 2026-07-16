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Capgemini named by Gartner® as a Market Shaper in the Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for ‘Physical AI Services – Established Vendors’

Paris, July 16, 2026 - Capgemini today announced that it has been recognized as a Market Shaper in the Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for ‘Physical AI Services – Established Vendors’ for its scale, growing autonomy depth and integration across complex ecosystems. In addition, Capgemini is currently named by Gartner® as the ‘Company to Beat’ for Physical AI Services1, reflecting, in Capgemini’s view, the Group’s simulation-first delivery model, ecosystem-led enterprise integration, and human-in-the-loop autonomy.

“We're delighted to be recognized concurrently by Gartner as a Market Shaper in the Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services as well as ‘the company to beat in physical AI Services,’ at the moment, reflecting, in our opinion, our commitment to helping organizations move from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment of physical AI," said Alexandre Embry, Head of Capgemini's AI Robotics & Experiences Lab. "Physical AI is fundamentally about transforming how organizations design, operate and optimize their businesses. By combining strategy, engineering, data, AI, operational technology and deep industry expertise, we help clients deploy intelligent autonomous systems that deliver measurable business outcomes. From digital twins and robotics to human-machine collaboration and enterprise integration, our focus is on enabling trusted, scalable adoption of physical AI across complex business environments.”

To view a full copy of the Emerging Market Quadrant please follow this link.

Source: Gartner, Inc., “Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services — Established Vendors,” June 8, 2026, ID G00850756.

Source: Gartner, Inc., “AI Vendor Race: Capgemini Is the Company to Beat for Physical AI Services” June 11, 2026, ID G00851412

The ‘Company to Beat’ is identified by a methodology based on, but not limited to, six key criteria that differentiate top vendors in the space: technical capabilities, customer implementations, potential customer base, business model, key partnerships, and the broader surrounding ecosystem. Assessment is performed by teams of expert analysts who collaborate to establish Gartner’s opinions. Analysts consider a variety of data and information sources including, but not limited to, interactions with end users and vendors, peer review, public data, Gartner proprietary data and analyst’s own explorations on the market. As the race evolves, Gartner’s assessment, insights, and advice about how to compete in the market will evolve too, and different vendors can become the ‘Company to Beat’.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of over 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2025 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com

1 Gartner, Inc., “AI Vendor Race: Capgemini Is the Company to Beat for Physical AI Services” June 11, 2026, ID G00851412

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