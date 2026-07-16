AB Novaturas notification on the number of new shares subscribed and allocated to the existing shareholders

On 15 July 2026, the Board of AB Novaturas (hereinafter - the Company), referring to the resolutions of the repeated annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on 12 June 2026 (hereinafter - the Resolutions), also taking into account the exemption document of the Company, dated 30 June 2026 and the recommendation of UAB FMĮ “Orion securities”, which is the offering broker of the offering of new shares of the Company to the Existing Shareholders (as described below), inter alia decided to determine that the number of new shares subscribed and allocated to the Existing Shareholders in fulfilment of the Resolutions is 3,720,234, which were all allocated to the Existing Shareholders of the Company, i. e., to the persons which were the shareholders of the Company as at the close of 29 June 2026 and which have provided their subscription orders for subscription of the new shares (including 3,436,477 shares were allocated to the biggest shareholder of the Company Mr Neşet Koçkar).

The number of the remaining new shares not subscribed for by the Existing Shareholders amounts to 10,985,648. Thus, following the Resolutions and the above exemption document, the Company’s biggest shareholder Mr Neşet Koçkar is hereby invited to subscribe for the remaining unsubscribed new shares (or part thereof) until 17 July 2026 (2:00 p.m. Vilnius time).



Aleksejs Kriščuks

CEO

investors@novaturas.lt