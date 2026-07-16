TRG Screen Acquires BST America to Strengthen Market Data Advisory Capability

New York, NY, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRG Screen, the leading provider of market data and subscription management software for financial services and legal firms worldwide, has completed the acquisition of BST America, a New York-based specialist market data advisory and consultancy firm. The acquisition extends TRG Screen's offering across the full market data value chain, from technology and managed services to strategic advisory and consultancy.

BST America brings more than two decades of specialist market data expertise to TRG Screen, encompassing vendor benchmarking, demand management, sourcing and negotiation strategy, contract and renewal support, and best practices for running commercial operations. Its long-term customer relationships, strong record of repeat engagements, and reputation as a trusted advisor and strategic partner reflect its established position across market data commercial operations.

"This acquisition allows us to further expand and enrich the domain expertise our customers rely on, making proven best practices even more accessible as they seek to drive additional value from their market data programs," said Nadine Scott, Chief Customer Strategy Officer, TRG Screen.



"BST America's deep expertise in the commercial aspects of market data is a natural complement to our advanced technology and managed service capabilities. Together, we can support customers at every stage of their market data evolution and maturity and help them make better-informed decisions across their market data operations.”



Sara Crowe, Managing Partner of BST America, echoed this view: "Joining TRG Screen gives our customers access to a broader set of capabilities without changing what they rely on us for. The same team, the same expertise — now backed by the scale and reach of TRG Screen."

The combined business strengthens TRG Screen’s position as an intelligence partner for market data teams worldwide, helping customers use greater visibility into market data spend and usage to make more informed sourcing, negotiation and operating-model decisions.

About TRG Screen

TRG Screen is the leading provider of market data and subscription management software for financial services and legal firms worldwide. For more than 25 years, TRG Screen has delivered innovations that enable businesses to strategically manage mission-critical data and information services — helping hundreds of organizations proactively manage costs, automate complex processes, conduct informed vendor negotiations, and maximize ROI. TRG Screen is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Europe and Asia, and a global capacity center in Bangalore, India.