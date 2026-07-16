Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size to Worth USD 34.31 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Automotive Microcontrollers Market was worth USD 15.49 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 34.31 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.28% during 2026–2035.”

ADAS, Electrification, and Software-Defined Vehicles Drive Market Expansion Globally

Deployment of ADAS, electrification of vehicles, and development of centralized vehicle computer platforms are leading to an increase in the demand for high-end automotive microcontrollers. Automotive manufacturers are incorporating more 32-bit microcontrollers that can support battery management, sensor fusion, edge computing with AI processing capabilities, over-the-air updating, predictive diagnostics, and autonomous driving features. Further developments in magnetic random-access memory, semiconductor technology nodes, AI-based edge computing, and functional safety are anticipated to provide many future opportunities to semiconductor manufacturers of automotive electronics.

Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 15.49 Billion

: 15.49 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 34.31 Billion

: 34.31 Billion CAGR : 8.28% during 2026–2035

: 8.28% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Infineon Technologies AG

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

NXP Semiconductors NV

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Microchip Technology Inc.

Rohm Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

GlobalFoundries

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Analog Devices, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Koch Industries

Automotive Microcontrollers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Type (8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit)

• by Vehicle Type (Passenger ICE Vehicle, Commercial ICE Vehicle, Electric Vehicle)

• by Technology (Park Assist System, Blind Spot Detection System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System)

• by Application (Infotainment & Telematics, Chassis & Powertrain, Body Electronics, Safety & Security)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

32-bit Microcontrollers held the lead in terms of revenue share in the Automotive Microcontrollers Market in 2025, contributing about 55% of the total revenue generated in the market due to its extensive use in ADAS, powertrain control, infotainment systems, and connected vehicles, where high computing power is required. The 16-bit Microcontrollers segment is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to its efficiency in terms of performance and cost-effectiveness.

By Vehicle Type

The Passenger ICE Vehicle category captured around 58% of market share in 2025 due to ongoing production of vehicles based on internal combustion engines worldwide, which involve the use of several microcontrollers to manage the engine, transmission system, safety systems, and electronic systems of vehicles. The Electric Vehicle (EV) segment is forecast to be the fastest growing category owing to rising adoption of EVs worldwide, battery management needs, electric powertrain complexities, and more semiconductors in vehicles.

By Technology

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is estimated to have the largest share in the Automotive Microcontrollers Market in 2025, accounting for roughly 31%, owing to the wide usage of ADAS technology in passenger cars. The blind spot detection system is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the coming years due to the increasing use of vehicle safety norms and radar/camera sensors.

By Application

The contribution of the Chassis & Powertrain category was estimated to be about 42% of the total market revenue in 2025. This is due to the widespread use of microcontrollers in applications related to the management of engines, transmissions, brakes, steering, and electric propulsion systems. The highest growth is expected in the Infotainment & Telematics category due to the rising need for connected cars and in-vehicle entertainment systems.

Regional Insights

In 2025, Asia Pacific was the market leader in the Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market, commanding around 46% of the total revenue. The automotive production capability of the region along with rapid growth of EV production and investments in semiconductors and connected vehicles in China, Japan, South Korea, and India is helping it maintain its dominance. China is the dominant participant due to its huge production capacity of vehicles, fast-growing electric vehicles market, and development of semiconductor production facilities.

The highest growth rate would be registered in North America over the forecast period due to increased capabilities in semiconductor fabrication, EV manufacturing capabilities, fast adoption of ADAS technology, and investments in software-defined vehicle architecture. Further market growth will also be driven by government incentives in the form of CHIPS Act along with innovations from the top semiconductor firms.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Infineon Technologies agreed to acquire Marvell Technology's automotive Ethernet business for USD 2.5 billion, strengthening its portfolio for software-defined vehicle networking and automotive semiconductor solutions.

Infineon Technologies agreed to acquire Marvell Technology's automotive Ethernet business for USD 2.5 billion, strengthening its portfolio for software-defined vehicle networking and automotive semiconductor solutions. 2025: NXP Semiconductors introduced its S32K5 automotive microcontroller family featuring the industry's first 16nm FinFET MCU with embedded magnetic RAM, extending its CoreRide platform for software-defined vehicle architectures.

Exclusive Sections of the Automotive Microcontrollers Market Report (The USPs):

AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS & SOFTWARE-DEFINED VEHICLE ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into the evolution of centralized vehicle computing, software-defined vehicle architectures, embedded control systems, and next-generation automotive semiconductor technologies.

– Provides comprehensive insights into the evolution of centralized vehicle computing, software-defined vehicle architectures, embedded control systems, and next-generation automotive semiconductor technologies. AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers, embedded memory technologies, AI-enabled edge processing, functional safety platforms, and automotive-grade semiconductor architectures.

– Evaluates innovations across 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers, embedded memory technologies, AI-enabled edge processing, functional safety platforms, and automotive-grade semiconductor architectures. ADAS, ELECTRIFICATION & EDGE AI MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across advanced driver-assistance systems, battery management systems, autonomous driving platforms, edge AI processing, sensor fusion, vehicle networking, and intelligent mobility solutions.

– Assesses growth opportunities across advanced driver-assistance systems, battery management systems, autonomous driving platforms, edge AI processing, sensor fusion, vehicle networking, and intelligent mobility solutions. EV, CONNECTED VEHICLE & AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of microcontroller adoption across passenger vehicles, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, infotainment systems, powertrain electronics, chassis control, and vehicle safety applications.

– Delivers detailed analysis of microcontroller adoption across passenger vehicles, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, infotainment systems, powertrain electronics, chassis control, and vehicle safety applications. AUTOMOTIVE CHIP MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN ASSESSMENT – Examines semiconductor fabrication capacity, automotive-grade chip production, CHIPS Act investments, regional manufacturing expansion, supply chain resilience, and strategic partnerships shaping the automotive electronics industry.

– Examines semiconductor fabrication capacity, automotive-grade chip production, CHIPS Act investments, regional manufacturing expansion, supply chain resilience, and strategic partnerships shaping the automotive electronics industry. NEXT-GENERATION AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in AI-enabled automotive processors, embedded MRAM technology, zonal vehicle architectures, software-defined mobility platforms, autonomous driving electronics, and next-generation automotive semiconductor innovations shaping the market through 2035.

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