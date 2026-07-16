RedotPay Earns SOC 2 Type II Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Secure Stablecoin Payments





HONG KONG, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedotPay , a global stablecoin-based payment fintech, today announced that it has earned its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification following an independent audit. The certification affirms that RedotPay meets rigorous standards for governance, safeguards for sensitive data, and protection of data privacy.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a widely recognized standard for evaluating how service organizations manage data security and privacy. A Type II report goes further than a point-in-time assessment. It examines whether a company's controls not only are well designed but also operate effectively over a sustained period. RedotPay's controls were evaluated across a four-month window, from December 1, 2025 to April 1, 2026, by independent auditor Prescient Assurance LLC.

"This milestone means our customers and the firms we work with can trust how we manage and protect their data," said Michael Gao, CEO and Co-Founder of RedotPay. "As we develop stablecoin-powered financial services for millions of people worldwide, this independent validation of our controls proves we hold ourselves to the standards expected of both leading tech companies and established financial institutions. It's an important step in our commitment to security, transparency, and trust."

The examination assessed RedotPay's controls against the Trust Services Criteria relevant to Security, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy. In its report, the auditor concluded that, in all material respects, RedotPay's controls were suitably designed and operated effectively throughout the examination period to meet its service commitments and system requirements.

The achievement reflects the security architecture underpinning the RedotPay platform, including enterprise-grade custodial infrastructure secured through multi-party computation (MPC) technology, AES-256 encryption of sensitive data at rest, TLS 1.3 encryption in transit, role-based access controls enforced under the principle of least privilege, and continuous network monitoring and intrusion detection. Together, these controls support RedotPay's mission to bring digital assets into everyday spending while maintaining strict standards of security and regulatory compliance.

The SOC 2 Type II examination gives RedotPay's users and partners independent assurance that its data-protection and operational controls perform reliably over time. That kind of sustained validation is what banks, payment institutions, and enterprise partners increasingly expect before working with a digital asset platform. This milestone reinforces RedotPay's credibility with financial-sector partners and supports its continued global expansion.

About RedotPay

RedotPay is a global stablecoin-based payment fintech that integrates blockchain solutions with traditional banking and finance infrastructures. Our intuitive platform empowers millions around the world to spend and send digital assets, ensuring faster, more accessible and inclusive financial services. RedotPay advances financial inclusion for the unbanked and supports crypto enthusiasts, driving global adoption of secure and flexible stablecoin-powered financial solutions to bring crypto to real life. For more information, visit www.redotpay.com .

Contact

Redot Pay

press@redotpay.com

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