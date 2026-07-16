Japan Government, Industrial Leaders and NVIDIA Launch the World’s First National AI Infrastructure

News Summary:

NVIDIA to partner with Noetra Corp. to build the NVIDIA Vera Rubin AI factory with 13,750 Vera CPUs and 27,500 Rubin GPUs to deliver 140 megawatts of data center capacity based on the NVIDIA DSX platform.

The initiative, supported by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), will provide the computing foundation for Japan’s FRONTia Project to strengthen the country’s ecosystem across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and more.

AI factory to create open multimodal foundation models to develop AI agents, digital twins, robotics and physical AI applications.





TOKYO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced it is working with Noetra Corp. to launch an NVIDIA Vera Rubin AI factory with 13,750 NVIDIA Vera CPUs and 27,500 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs for national physical AI . Supported by Japan’s AI and industry leaders, the initiative marks the world’s first national AI infrastructure for physical AI, strengthening the country’s AI ecosystem across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, telecommunications and more.

The new AI factory, established by Noetra, will be architected with NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 racks using the NVIDIA DSX™ platform , connected and scaled with NVIDIA Spectrum-X™ Ethernet networking. It will enable the development of open multimodal foundation models that power AI agents, digital twins, robotics and other physical AI applications.

The NVIDIA Vera Rubin AI factory will provide the computing foundation for Japan’s FRONTia Project, which refers to the project titled, “Development of Multimodal Foundation Models with a View to AI Robotics and Physical AI,” launched by METI. The project brings together the country’s manufacturing expertise, real-world industrial data and global technology leaders to develop highly reliable multimodal foundation models for physical AI.

The pretrained weights of Noetra’s multimodal foundation models will be made broadly available to domestic model developers and enterprises alongside software such as NVIDIA Nemotron™, NVIDIA Cosmos™, NVIDIA Isaac™ GR00T open models, NVIDIA NeMo™ libraries and more. This will accelerate the development of agentic AI and physical AI applications.

“Japan invented modern manufacturing. Now, it is building the AI factories that will power the next industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NVIDIA is honored to partner with Japan and its industrial leaders to build the AI infrastructure that will power the country’s industries, its economy and a new generation of innovation.”

“Japan has launched the FRONTia Project, which will serve as the core of the country’s physical AI ecosystem,” said Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry. “By fostering collaboration between Japan and leading global innovators — including NVIDIA — and leveraging Japan’s strengths, such as its onsite expertise and manufacturing technology infrastructure, we will build highly reliable multimodal foundation models and contribute to solving global social challenges.”

“Bringing physical AI into the real world requires enormous computing, data and foundational technologies — challenges no single company can solve alone,” said Hironobu Tamba, CEO of Noetra. “Together with partners across Japan and around the world, Noetra will advance Japan-developed multimodal foundation models and accelerate the deployment of physical AI across Japanese industries by broadly sharing the results of our research.”

Built on the NVIDIA Vera Rubin DSX AI factory architecture, the AI factory will deliver 140 megawatts of data center capacity combined with the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform, NVIDIA BlueField® DPUs, and tightly codesigned silicon, systems and software to provide breakthrough AI performance, lower token costs and massive scale for frontier AI training.

NVIDIA DSX provides a reference design and platform for AI factories, helping infrastructure builders accelerate time to production, increase token throughput per megawatt and operate with greater reliability and efficiency.

Advancing Japan’s Physical AI Ambitions

Japan’s AI Robotics Strategy, released in March, sets a goal for the country to capture more than 30% of the global AI robotics market by 2040, representing an estimated $133 billion opportunity. To help achieve the goal, METI is advancing a multimodal foundation model program for robotics and physical AI as part of Japan’s broader industrial AI policy.

As the AI factory expands, it will support training trillion-parameter-scale AI models, giving organizations across Japan access to one of the world’s most advanced AI environments and laying the foundation for the next era of intelligent manufacturing and robotics.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Kristin Uchiyama

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: Japan building the AI factories that will power the next industrial revolution; NVIDIA to partner with Japan and its industrial leaders to build the AI infrastructure that will power the country’s industries, its economy and a new generation of innovation; expectations with respect to growth, performance, availability, and benefits of NVIDIA’s products, services and technologies, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA’s ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, BlueField, DSX, Nemotron, NVIDIA Cosmos, NVIDIA Isaac, NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA Spectrum-X are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

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