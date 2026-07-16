Edible Coatings for Produce Global Market Report 2026 Released, Profiles Ingredion, JBT, AgroFresh, Apeel Sciences, and 16 Other Players

Dublin, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Coatings for Produce Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The global edible coatings for produce market is expected to grow from $1.12 billion in 2025 to $1.20 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.5%. The market is forecast to reach $1.62 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Growth is being supported by demand for longer-lasting fresh produce, natural food preservation methods and solutions that reduce food waste throughout the supply chain. Expanding international trade in fresh fruits and vegetables, together with advances in edible biopolymer coating technologies, is also accelerating adoption among growers, processors, distributors and retailers.

The increasing consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables is a major driver of the edible coatings for produce market. Greater health awareness is encouraging consumers to add more nutrient-rich produce to their diets, creating additional pressure on suppliers to preserve quality during storage and transportation. Edible coatings can help retain freshness, colour, texture and moisture while extending marketable shelf life.

In June 2025, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs reported that the value of domestically produced fruit reached nearly $1.47 billion (£1.1 billion) in 2024, an increase of 4.5% from 2023. Rising produce output and consumption are expected to strengthen demand for effective post-harvest preservation technologies.

Key edible coatings market trends include wider use of plant-based ingredients, antimicrobial formulations, composite coatings and biodegradable post-harvest preservation solutions. Investment is also increasing in bio-based materials, smart supply chain systems and nanocomposite coatings designed to enhance protection. Clean-label, allergen-free and GMO-free formulations are gaining attention as food companies respond to consumer expectations for natural and transparent product solutions.

Agricoat NatureSeal Ltd. highlighted its NatureSeal portfolio at Fruit Attraction 2025, showcasing plant-based coatings developed to maintain the freshness, colour and texture of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables. Demonstrations featured treated and untreated avocado, apple, banana, potato and guacamole products. The company also presented its chlorine-free NatureSeal First Step produce wash and sulphite-free NatureSeal PT1, which can prevent browning in prepared potatoes for up to 48 hours in ambient air and up to 10 days under vacuum packaging.

Consolidation is also shaping the competitive landscape. In March 2024, AgroFresh Inc. acquired Pace International LLC for an undisclosed amount. The transaction strengthened AgroFresh's presence in major fruit-growing regions across North and South America and expanded its ability to provide post-harvest freshness and quality solutions for high-value, highly perishable crops.

North America was the largest regional market for edible produce coatings in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth through 2030. Market opportunities span Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Leading companies in the edible coatings for produce market include Ingredion Inc., John Bean Technologies Corporation, AgroFresh Solutions Inc., Pace International LLC, Apeel Sciences Inc., Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., NatureSeal Holdings LLC, Citrosol Group, Hazel Technologies Inc., Decco U.S. Post-Harvest Inc., Sufresca Ltd., Xeda International S.A., Mori Inc., Akorn Technology Inc., PolyNatural, GreenPod Labs, Ryp Labs, Agricoat NatureSeal Ltd., Fomesa Fruitech S.L. and Liquidseal B.V.

The market includes cellulose-based, chitosan, alginate, carnauba and beeswax coatings. Continued innovation across these product categories is expected to support sustainable fresh produce preservation, reduce spoilage and improve quality throughout global post-harvest supply chains.

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The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Polysaccharide-Based Coatings; Protein-Based Coatings; Lipid-Based Coatings; Composite Coatings; Other Product Types

2) By Function: Shelf Life Extension; Quality Maintenance; Antimicrobial Protection; Other Functions

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Retail; Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Fruits; Vegetables; Other Applications



Subsegments:



1) By Polysaccharide-Based Coatings: Cellulose Derivatives; Starch-Based Coatings; Pectin-Based Coatings; Alginate-Based Coatings; Chitosan-Based Coatings; Carrageenan-Based Coatings; Gum-Based Coatings

2) By Protein-Based Coatings: Whey Protein Coatings; Casein Protein Coatings; Gelatin-Based Coatings; Soy Protein Coatings; Pea Protein Coatings; Zein Protein Coatings; Wheat Gluten Coatings

3) By Lipid-Based Coatings: Wax-Based Coatings; Fatty Acid-Based Coatings; Monoglyceride-Based Coatings; Diglyceride-Based Coatings; Vegetable Oil-Based Coatings; Resin-Based Coatings

4) By Composite Coatings: Polysaccharide And Lipid Composite Coatings; Protein And Lipid Composite Coatings; Protein And Polysaccharide Composite Coatings; Multilayer Composite Coatings; Nanocomposite Edible Coatings

5) By Other Product Types: Aloe Vera-Based Coatings; Plant Extract-Based Coatings; Essential Oil-Based Coatings; Herbal Extract-Based Coatings; Bioactive Compound-Based Coatings



Companies Mentioned: Ingredion Inc.; John Bean Technologies Corporation; AgroFresh Solutions Inc.; Pace International LLC; Apeel Sciences Inc.; Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.; NatureSeal Holdings LLC; Citrosol Group; Hazel Technologies Inc.; Decco U.S. Post-Harvest Inc.; Sufresca Ltd.; Xeda International S.A.; Mori Inc.; Akorn Technology Inc.; PolyNatural; GreenPod Labs; Ryp Labs; AgriCoat NatureSeal Ltd.; Fomesa Fruitech S.L.; Liquidseal B.V.



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Edible Coatings for Produce market report include:

Ingredion Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corporation

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Pace International LLC

Apeel Sciences Inc.

Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.

NatureSeal Holdings LLC

Citrosol Group

Hazel Technologies Inc.

Decco U.S. Post-Harvest Inc.

Sufresca Ltd.

Xeda International S.A.

Mori Inc.

Akorn Technology Inc.

PolyNatural

GreenPod Labs

Ryp Labs

AgriCoat NatureSeal Ltd.

Fomesa Fruitech S.L.

Liquidseal B.V.

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