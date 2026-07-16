Traini Partners with Transsion to Bring Native Pet Emotion Translation to Smartphones

The integration brings Traini’s pet emotion AI directly into Transsion smartphones, creating a new native use case for interspecies communication

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traini, a Silicon Valley-based pet emotional intelligence company, today announced a strategic partnership with Transsion, a global smart device company. Under the partnership, Transsion has integrated Traini’s proprietary pet emotion translation model as a native smartphone capability, enabling users to understand their pets’ emotions, intentions, and needs directly through their phones.

The collaboration marks an important shift for pet emotion translation—from a standalone application to a deeply integrated smartphone experience. Using a phone’s microphone, camera, and AI processing capabilities, Traini’s multimodal model analyzes pet vocalizations, facial expressions, posture, behavior, and environmental context, then presents its interpretation to users in natural language.

When a dog barks or displays a particular behavior, users can access the feature directly through Transsion’s native mobile experience. Traini’s model analyzes the available signals in real time and helps users understand whether their pet may be excited, anxious, alert, lonely, seeking attention, or expressing another need.

From Smartphones That Understand People to Smartphones That Understand Pets

Generative AI is rapidly redefining the smartphone, but most mobile AI capabilities remain focused on human language, images, and productivity. Traini and Transsion are expanding that frontier by enabling smartphones to interpret signals from companion animals.

“Smartphones have learned to understand human speech, recognize faces, and interpret the world through images. Now, they are beginning to understand the animals who share our lives,” said Arvin Sun, Founder and CEO of Traini. “Our partnership with Transsion is more than a model integration. Together, we are creating an entirely new native AI experience: interspecies communication.”

For Transsion, the partnership introduces a distinctive AI capability centered on companionship and everyday family life. As pet ownership continues to grow worldwide—particularly among younger consumers—pet emotion translation has the potential to become a meaningful new category of smartphone intelligence.

Powered by Traini’s Multimodal AI and Proprietary Data

Traini is a pioneer in Pet Emotional and Behavioral Intelligence, developing multimodal AI models that combine pet vocalizations, images, video, behavior, physiological signals, and environmental context.

Rather than interpreting a bark in isolation, Traini’s technology analyzes multiple contextual signals to build a more complete understanding of what a pet may be feeling, needing, or attempting to communicate.

Traini has built a proprietary multimodal dataset spanning more than 120 dog breeds, diverse emotional categories, and real-world scenarios. Its technology is supported by a continuous learning loop that connects data collection, professional annotation, model training, and feedback from millions of users worldwide.

Native smartphone integration also creates a more seamless experience than a traditional third-party application, with faster access, closer integration with device sensors, and more natural interaction. The companies may further explore opportunities involving camera-based behavioral analysis, pet health alerts, AI-generated pet content, family companionship, and connected smart devices.

Expanding Pet Intelligence Across Consumer Devices

The Transsion partnership represents an important milestone in Traini’s enterprise strategy. In addition to its consumer AI platform PetGPT and its Sentra cognitive wearable, Traini provides Pet Intelligence APIs and data services to companies across the smartphone, automotive, insurance, pet healthcare, retail, and smart-device industries.

Traini’s long-term vision is to become the intelligence infrastructure for understanding non-human emotions and behavior—enabling smartphones, vehicles, wearables, and connected devices to understand and respond to animals.

“Traini is not simply adding AI to an existing pet product,” Sun added. “We are rebuilding the relationship between people, animals, and intelligent devices around multimodal understanding, real-time interaction, and long-term behavioral memory. Bringing pet emotion translation into a native smartphone experience is an important step toward making that future available at global scale.”

About Traini

Traini is a Silicon Valley-based AI-native company pioneering Pet Emotional and Behavioral Intelligence. Founded by serial entrepreneurs and engineers with experience at companies including OpenAI and ByteDance, Traini develops multimodal AI that helps people understand their pets’ emotions, behavior, needs, and health.

Traini’s product ecosystem includes the PetGPT consumer AI platform, the Sentra cognitive wearable, enterprise Pet Intelligence APIs, and industry data services. Traini serves more than five million registered users worldwide and works with companies across the smartphone, automotive, insurance, retail, and pet healthcare industries.

Media Contact

Traini Communications Team

Email: trainipet@gmail.com

Website: https://traini.app/

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