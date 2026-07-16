RoboForex Launches Full-Scale Trading in Telegram





BELIZE CITY, Belize, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial broker RoboForex now offers direct trading within Telegram, providing users with a full-scale mobile trading experience without leaving their preferred messenger. This integration allows users to manage their accounts, execute trades, and access professional analytical tools from anywhere and on any device through a single interface.

Modern traders no longer need to overload their smartphones with multiple apps for different tasks. RoboForex has integrated its MobileTrader platform into Telegram as a Mini App, transforming one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms into a powerful, unified trading environment. This new capability is ideal for those who value mobility and want reliable market access without being tied to a specific device or complex software.



A Seamless Environment Built Around User Experience

The MobileTrader Telegram Mini App is designed to reflect the real-world workflow of modern traders. As expert signals and market news are often delivered through Telegram channels, users can now stay at the centre of market activity without switching between applications. The in-messenger trading app can be minimised within Telegram, allowing users to follow news, signals, and analytics in their communities and instantly return to the trading interface to open a position as soon as an opportunity arises.

While we live in a mobile-first era, comprehensive market research and technical analysis often require precision and a desktop setup. RoboForex ensures a truly unified workspace where all operations are synchronised in real time. A trader can open a position via the Telegram interface while on the go and seamlessly transition to the web version of MobileTrader for more detailed analysis once at their desk. This continuity ensures that market access is always available, regardless of the device being used.

"Telegram is seeing strong growth in popularity among the global trading community, yet for a long time, it was perceived only as a communication tool. We decided to change that by providing traders with a user-friendly app that simplifies market entry and makes the trading process as natural as sending a message," said Douglas Abreu, Regional Operations Manager at RoboForex.

Mini App, Full-Scale Functionality

Now available as a Telegram Mini App, RoboForex MobileTrader offers full trading functionality in a compact format. The streamlined format retains full functionality and provides everything a trader needs:

Full сontrol: account management, order execution, position monitoring, and live charts

Financial management: instant deposits and withdrawals, with zero-commission withdrawals available three Tuesdays per month

Analytical hub: economic calendar, personalised alerts, and market analytics

Copy Trading: access to one of the industry’s largest copy-trading communities, with thousands of strategies to follow

How to Get Started

Instant access is available through the official Telegram bot: @RoboForexMobileTraderBot.

The Telegram Mini App is an integral part of the unified RoboForex MobileTrader platform. Whether using Telegram, iOS and Android apps, or the web platform, traders access the same accounts and positions across all environments. This enables seamless switching between platforms depending on context and convenience, providing full flexibility to access global financial markets.



About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company that provides brokerage services, giving traders access to financial markets through its proprietary trading terminals and industry-leading trading platforms. RoboForex Ltd operates under brokerage license number FSC 9759600. View more detailed information about the Company’s products and activities on the official website roboforex.com .

Contact

RoboForex PR Department

mkt-pr@roboforex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30141e44-365f-4873-a123-702e72bf0f84