Geely Auto Group Unveils 16-in-1 Intelligent Electric Drive with Two Guinness World Records

The Geely 16-in-1 Intelligent E-Drive will debut on Geely TT, combining core electric drive hardware and functions into a compact system weighing 75 kg.

Measured energy consumption of 8.20 kWh/100 km, setting a Guinness World Records title for energy efficiency in a mass-produced battery electric sedan.

A CLTC comprehensive efficiency of 93.8%, supported by Geely’s 800V high-voltage platform, intelligent power optimization technology and multiple process innovations.





WUXI, China, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Auto Group today announced the launch of the Geely 16-in-1 Intelligent E-Drive, a new-generation 800V electric drive system will debut on the Geely TT, marking a further step in Geely Auto Group’s development of more efficient, intelligent and scalable electric-drive systems.

Developed with support from InfiMotion, the core ecosystem partner of Geely Auto Group, the Geely 16-in-1 Intelligent E-Drive is designed to improve energy efficiency, power delivery, thermal stability, durability and intelligent vehicle control, while supporting more compact packaging for future electric vehicles.





The Geely 16-in-1 Intelligent E-Drive is built on an 800V high-voltage platform and integrates key electric drive components into a compact system architecture. This integrated design helps reduce the weight of the overall system to 75 kg, simplifies the power transmission path and reduces energy losses during power delivery.

The system also applies intelligent power optimization technology that supports the system to achieve a 93.8% CLTC comprehensive efficiency. In an energy efficiency challenge around Qinghai Lake, the Geely TT, equipped with the Geely 16-in-1 Intelligent E-Drive, recorded measured energy consumption of 8.20 kWh/100 km, breaking the Guinness World Records of the lowest energy consumption circumnavigation of Qinghai Lake by a battery electric-powered production saloon/sedan.

Beyond efficiency, the Geely 16-in-1 Intelligent E-Drive is engineered to reinforce high-performance electric driving. The system supports a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration with a combined output of 425 kW, enabling 0–100 km/h acceleration in 3.8 seconds. The system also adopts integrated control and AI-assisted torque management to support faster response, more precise torque delivery and stable performance under high-load conditions.

To support sustained output, Geely has developed a 54-channel directional cooling technology, which can reduce the maximum motor temperature by up to 15°C. The drive system also uses active lubrication for the shaft and gear structure to help maintain thermal stability during demanding use.

The system is engineered around a 5-million-kilometer durability target and has been developed through a validation process covering components, the electric drive assembly and the complete vehicle.

In a separate performance challenge, the Geely TT achieved a continuous twin vehicle drift distance over 46 kilometers on a wet surface, supporting the Guinness World Records title for the longest continuous twin vehicle drift on a wet surface by electric vehicles. The challenge placed sustained demands on torque response, control precision and thermal management, providing a high-load demonstration of the electric drive system’s performance consistency.

Li Chuanhai, Vice President of Geely Auto Group and President of Geely Automobile Research Institute said in his speech: “As electrification accelerates across global automotive markets, electric drive systems are becoming increasingly critical to vehicle efficiency, performance, reliability and customer experience. The Geely 16-in-1 Intelligent E-Drive strengthens Geely Auto Group’s in-house capabilities in electric powertrain development, intelligent control and advanced manufacturing, supporting our broader strategy of developing safer, smarter and more efficient new energy vehicles for global users.”

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

Geely Auto achieved cumulative sales of 3,024,567 units in 2025, exceeding the full-year sales target with a year-on-year growth of 39%. New energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 1,687,767 units, a year-on-year increase of 90%.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Media Contact

Company: Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd

Contact Person: Geely Auto Group Media Relations Janet Chen

Email: media@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e1fbdd5-c4e9-40d2-aceb-f27db0533e89