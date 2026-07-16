SaintQuant Debuts Free AI Trading Bot for No-Code, Multi-Asset Investing Across Stocks and Futures

New York City, NY, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant today announced the launch of its Free AI Trading Bot, a no-code platform built to give global investors a simpler, more accessible way to automate investing across stocks and futures markets. Free to start — with no upfront cost and a no-deposit trial — the bot is designed for both beginners and experienced traders across multiple asset classes, including U.S. equities and futures markets, helping users pursue disciplined asset allocation and risk management in increasingly volatile conditions.





AI-Driven Automated Trading Enters a Growth Phase

As artificial intelligence becomes more deeply embedded in financial markets, the quantitative and algorithmic trading industry is expanding quickly. According to third-party market research, the algorithmic trading market is projected to grow by roughly $23.9 billion between 2026 and 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of about 16.7%. Aggregated industry surveys also indicate that a majority of retail investors now use AI tools somewhere in their decision-making — largely to reduce emotional trading and improve execution.

Against that backdrop, SaintQuant's launch is aimed squarely at lowering the entry barrier to AI-driven automated trading for everyday users.

Core Capabilities of the SaintQuant AI Trading Bot

SaintQuant's platform combines machine-learning models with a real-time market data system. Key capabilities include:

Cross-market automated execution: Pre-built strategies across equities and futures.

Pre-built strategies across equities and futures. Built-in risk controls: Exposure limits and position sizing structured directly into every strategy.

Exposure limits and position sizing structured directly into every strategy. Real-time market analysis: Continuous evaluation of price movements, trading data, and technical indicators.

Continuous evaluation of price movements, trading data, and technical indicators. 24/7 automated monitoring: Hands-off execution and oversight around the clock.

Hands-off execution and oversight around the clock. No-code interface: No programming or configuration required to get started.

The company positions the platform as a way for everyday investors to access disciplined, quantitative-style automation without the technical and cost barriers of traditional systems.

From Manual Trading to AI-Assisted Investing

Industry observers increasingly view 2026 as a pivotal year for mainstream adoption of AI trading tools. As more investors move from manual trading toward automated systems, analysts point to several structural shifts, including fewer emotion-driven retail errors, faster market responsiveness, stronger cross-market allocation, and 24/7 automation becoming a standard expectation rather than a novelty.

SaintQuant emphasizes that this evolution does not remove risk. No automated system can guarantee profits, and all trading carries risk, including the possible loss of capital. The platform's built-in risk controls are designed to help manage risk, not eliminate it.

Positioning: Accessible Automation for Everyday Investors

SaintQuant's approach centers on removing complexity rather than adding it. The AI Trading Bot is free to start through a guided, no-code experience, allowing users to explore automated strategies before committing capital, with additional strategy options available as their needs evolve.

"Our goal is not to make trading more complicated — it's to make sophisticated automation understandable and accessible," a SaintQuant spokesperson said. "Disciplined, AI-assisted trading shouldn't be reserved for institutions."

Getting Started With SaintQuant

SaintQuant is designed to make automated trading simple. Users can begin in a few steps:

Register an account. Sign up with a valid email address . Choose a strategy. Select a pre-built strategy matched to your goals and risk tolerance. Activate automated trading. Launch your chosen strategy with a few clicks. Monitor performance. Track results and manage your allocation through a unified dashboard.

New users can also explore live strategies through a no-deposit trial before committing capital. The platform requires no complex installation or setup.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is a no-code, AI-powered automated trading platform focused on accessible, risk-managed investing across stocks and futures markets. Its core offerings include AI trading strategies, quantitative execution, and built-in risk controls, serving both retail and professional investors.

Learn more at https://saintquant.com .

Media Contact

Email: Ryan.Mitchell@saintquant.com

Website: https://saintquant.com

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer of securities, or a recommendation of any financial product. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. Market figures reflect aggregated third-party research and may vary by source. Investors should conduct their own research before making investment decisions.



