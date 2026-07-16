BienRaíz Launches 240 mg Magnesium Glycinate Supplement, Expanding Its Daily Wellness Portfolio with Targeted Mineral Support

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BienRaíz today announced the launch of BienRaíz Magnesium Glycinate Supplement, a daily magnesium glycinate supplement formulated with 240 mg elemental magnesium per serving. Each bottle contains 120 vegetable capsules, providing a 60-day supply.

The new BienRaíz magnesium glycinate capsules are designed for consumers who want transparent labeling, a gentle chelated form, and a simple routine. Each two-capsule serving delivers 240 mg of magnesium as magnesium glycinate, equal to 57% of the Daily Value. The formula is fully chelated and non-buffered, meaning it is not blended with magnesium oxide or other magnesium salts.





“We developed this product because shoppers were tired of guessing what was actually in their magnesium supplement,” said a BienRaíz spokesperson. “We clearly state the elemental magnesium content, use a fully chelated magnesium glycinate form, and keep the excipient list short. That is the BienRaíz approach to daily wellness.”

Clear Labeling and Routine-Friendly Design

BienRaíz Magnesium Glycinate Supplement is built around three priorities: clarity, gentleness, and routine simplicity.

First, the label states exactly how much magnesium each serving provides: 240 mg elemental magnesium as magnesium glycinate. This lets consumers compare products on the basis of actual magnesium intake rather than total compound weight.

Second, the product uses chelated magnesium glycinate, a form many consumers choose for nighttime use and daily mineral support. Because the formula is non-buffered, buyers can be confident they are getting magnesium glycinate rather than a blend diluted with other magnesium salts.

Third, the serving size is two capsules per day, with 120 capsules per bottle supplying a 60-day supply. The vegetable capsule shell is made from hypromellose, and the only additional ingredients are vegetable stearic acid and silica.

Quality and Manufacturing Standards





BienRaíz magnesium glycinate supplement is manufactured in an NSF certified, cGMP certified facility. The product is Non-GMO, gluten-free, and third-party tested. These quality markers reflect the brand’s focus on consistency, transparency, and long-term daily use.

“For a supplement meant to be taken every day, manufacturing quality matters as much as the formula itself,” the spokesperson added. “We want consumers to feel confident about what they are putting into their routine.”

Positioned for Sleep, Relaxation, and Daily Wellness Support

BienRaíz Magnesium Glycinate Supplement is positioned for consumers seeking magnesium glycinate sleep support, relaxation support, and daily muscle and nerve function support. Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in muscle and nerve function, energy metabolism, and bone health, and magnesium glycinate is often chosen for bedtime routines because of its gentle reputation.





The product is intended as daily wellness support and is not positioned as a treatment for insomnia, anxiety, or any medical condition. Consumers with persistent sleep concerns, kidney conditions, or those taking medications such as antibiotics, diuretics, or proton pump inhibitors should consult a healthcare professional before use.

Availability

BienRaíz Magnesium Glycinate Supplement is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GWDRYBPM?th=1.

About BienRaíz

BienRaíz is a wellness brand committed to transparent, thoughtfully formulated supplements that support everyday health routines. The brand emphasizes clear labeling, quality manufacturing, and ingredient simplicity to help consumers make informed choices about their daily wellness.





Contact Person：Fiona Yang

Emile：naomi@veektomx.com

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