Viasat demonstrates first integrated automotive satellite voice call capability with BMW Group

Viasat experts demonstrate satellite-enabled voice call capabilities as part of research collaboration

during this week’s 5G Automotive Association Meeting Week in Munich, Germany: for the first time integrated with the infotainment system of a BMW iX3.

Showcase highlights what might be possible in future and the potential for reliable voice and messaging connectivity beyond the reach of traditional terrestrial networks.

MUNICH, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced a landmark technology demonstration showcasing the first automotive satellite voice call demonstration fully integrated into a BMW Group vehicle’s platform.

It marks a significant step forward as Viasat brings Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) communications into the connected vehicle ecosystem: enabling drivers and passengers to stay connected in remote or underserved areas where cellular coverage may be limited or unavailable.

Building on an earlier demonstration with eSIM capabilities from Cubic³, a leading provider of software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions, Viasat experts in Munich utilized advanced technology including Qualcomm Technologies Inc.’s Snapdragon® Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 solution, and the Fraunhofer IIS NESC AI voice codec. This enables voice communications to be sent using the NB-IoT communications protocol over Viasat’s highly reliable, L-band satellite network.

For the first time, this technology was integrated with BMW Group’s in-vehicle architecture, allowing voice calls to be initiated and managed directly through the vehicle interface. By extending messaging and voice services beyond cellular coverage, automakers like BMW Group can ensure drivers remain connected for emergency assistance and critical safety applications, regardless of location.

“This demonstration reflects broader industry excitement to ensure consistent, resilient satellite capabilities for next-generation vehicles,” said Sandeep Moorthy, Senior Vice President, Advanced Non-Terrestrial Solutions at Viasat. “By bringing standards-based NTN to vehicles, we can integrate satellite voice and messaging and ultimately enable a future where drivers can remain connected — wherever the journey takes them.”

Viasat, BMW Group, Cubic3, and Fraunhofer IIS are active members of the 5GAA (5G Automotive Association), which brings together technology and automotive partners to develop real-world, scalable connectivity solutions for all road users. Satellite-enabled automotive connectivity applications include voice and messaging emergency services, fleet management, and over-the-air updates in low-connectivity regions.

The NB-IoT protocol, which can support lower data-rate applications, is enabled by global 3GPP standards. Future releases are expected to pave the way for 5G-New Radio (5G-NR) satellite services, which could support video streaming and seamless roaming between terrestrial and satellite networks.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Copyright © 2026 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts

Richard Jones, External Communications, Corporate & Commercial Services, Richard.jones@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, IR@viasat.com

About 5GAA

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global, cross-industry organisation of companies from the automotive, technology, and telecommunications industries (ICT), working together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transportation services. Created in September 2016, 5GAA has rapidly expanded to include key players with a global footprint in the automotive, technology and telecommunications industries. This includes automotive manufacturers, tier-1 suppliers, chipset/communication system providers, mobile operators and infrastructure vendors. More information.

About Cubic3

Cubic³ brings cellular and satellite connectivity together on one platform for the automotive industry, giving software-defined vehicles (SDVs) seamless coverage across more than 200 countries and territories. With access to over 550 mobile networks, Cubic³ helps automotive OEMs navigate the complexities of global connectivity and compliance, so drivers stay connected whether they're within reach of a cellular network or relying on satellite.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the expected benefits, capabilities, performance, availability, and future development of Viasat’s satellite-enabled automotive connectivity solutions; the successful integration and commercialization of satellite voice technology within BMW Group or any other company’s vehicles; the anticipated expansion of NTN services for automotive applications; and the connectivity to be provided by Viasat L-band satellites. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully develop, integrate, and commercialize satellite-enabled automotive technologies; risks associated with demonstrating and scaling new technologies; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our satellite network, including the ViaSat-3 class satellites and any future satellite we may construct or acquire; unexpected expenses related to our satellite projects; our ability to successfully implement our business plan for new and existing services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; changes in relationships with key partners, including automotive OEMs; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, supply, or integrate our solutions; increased competition and introduction of new technologies in the communications and automotive industries; changes in the global business environment and economic conditions; regulatory and spectrum-related risks, including changes affecting spectrum availability or permitted uses; our inability to access or expand use of spectrum or orbital locations; and other factors affecting the communications and automotive industries generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19addb9d-bccf-4b68-9bff-fde2f0b7700e