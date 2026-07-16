Brazilian E-Commerce Enters a New Era of Interactive Consumption

SÃO PAULO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 13, 2026, VIVAMOMENTO announced the launch of VIVA FLASH in the Brazilian market. Designed for the lifestyle segment, the model combines shopping, limited-time offers, member benefits, a points program, and community interaction. Its goal is to turn traditional shopping into a participatory, social experience connected to consumers' daily lives.

In recent years, Brazilian e-commerce has maintained steady growth and become one of Latin America's most important digital markets. The expansion of instant payments, mobile internet, and social media has accelerated changes in consumer habits. Beyond searching for products and completing purchases, users increasingly value discovery, interaction, participation, and stronger relationships with platforms.

The sector has matured in product availability, payment convenience, and logistics efficiency, making online shopping more practical. At the same time, it faces challenges such as rising customer acquisition costs, intense competition, similar offers, and declining consumer loyalty. In this environment, the future of e-commerce depends not only on selling products, but also on building lasting connections with users. Competition is increasingly centered on engagement, experience, participation, and retention.

Against this background, VIVAMOMENTO is developing an interactive e-commerce model focused on lifestyle. Through VIVA FLASH, member programs, points-based benefits, limited campaigns, and community activities, the platform seeks to turn occasional purchases into an ongoing experience. Users can share experiences, interact with other members, and take part in platform-led activities, becoming not only buyers but members of a community.

VIVAMOMENTO values the sense of belonging and the relationships formed within this community. Products and prices can be replicated, but an active, authentic, and engaged community is more difficult to build. Brazil's highly connected digital environment provides favorable conditions for this approach.

Brazilian e-commerce is expected to move toward more social, community-based, content-driven models with gamified elements. By combining transactions, relationships, and participation, VIVAMOMENTO presents a proposal aligned with market transformation and the demand for connected, dynamic, and relevant consumer experiences.

Company: VIVAMOMENTO LTDA

Contact Person: Bianca Occhi

Email: adm@vivamomentowork.com.br

Website: vivamomento.com

Phone: +55 11 94162-9516

City: São Paulo, Brazil