Chuck E. Cheese Celebrates “Christmas in July,” Turning Fun Centers, Streaming and Social into a Mid-Summer Holiday Tradition

Dallas, TX, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the world's largest family entertainment brand, is bringing a little holiday magic to the middle of summer with a Christmas in July celebration running July 18–25. The weeklong promotion extends to Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers in the U.S., and Canada, social media channels and streaming platforms with featured programming from A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas, the company's original animated holiday special that premiered in 2025.

During the promotion, participating Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers will bring the spirit of Christmas to life with animated music videos and memorable moments from A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas incorporated throughout the entertainment programming. To make this summer season even brighter, guests can download a voucher for 500 free e-tickets at chuckecheese.com/Christmas, redeemable at participating Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers all week long – an early Christmas gift for guests and fans.

Families can also enjoy holiday content in English and Spanish on the brand's YouTube and Spanish YouTube channels, as well as across its social platforms. On the U.S. Facebook and Instagram social channels, fans can discover character spotlights inspired by the special and enter to win a limited-edition Chuck E. and Bella YouTooz plush set paired with a two-month Bronze Fun Pass, which offers unlimited visits, daily game play points and special food and beverage discounts.

"A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas marked an important milestone in the evolution of the Chuck E. Cheese brand, extending our characters into original long-form animation and creating a new holiday tradition families can enjoy together," said Melissa McLeanas, Vice President of Global Licensing, Media & Entertainment at CEC Entertainment. "Christmas in July gives us an opportunity to introduce the special to new audiences - and it's also a fun excuse to celebrate a little Christmas in the middle of summer!"

A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas is the brand's first original long-form animated holiday special, bringing Chuck E. Cheese and friends to life through original storytelling, music and family entertainment. Available year-round on streaming platforms, the special reflects the CEC Entertainment's continued expansion beyond its Fun Centers through original content families can enjoy together.

The celebration will also extend to select international markets, with franchise partners in Mexico and Chile supporting the initiative through localized social content and exclusive member activations.

Families can stream A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas year-round in English and Spanish on Prime Video, the Chuck E. Cheese YouTube channel, and other participating streaming platforms worldwide. Additional information about the holiday special is available at chuckecheese.com/christmas, and giveaway details can be found on the official Chuck E. Cheese U.S. social media channels: FB and IG.

About A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas

A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas is the original animated holiday special from Chuck E. Cheese, released in November 2025. Produced in partnership with HappyNest Entertainment and animated by Pixel Zoo Animation Studios, the special brings Chuck E. Cheese and his friends to life through original storytelling, original music and holiday adventure.

Written and executive produced by Zac Moncrief and Jon Colton Barry (Phineas & Ferb, Be Cool Scooby-Doo!), and directed by Steve Trenbirth, the special features the voice talents of Nathan Kress (iCarly) as Chuck E. Cheese, alongside Grey DeLisle, Nolan North, Kari Wahlgren, Fred Tatasciore and Michael Gough.

Available year-round on streaming platforms worldwide, A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas marks the first long-form animated production featuring Chuck E. Cheese and friends, extending the iconic characters into premium family content.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and its beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 45 U.S. states and 17 foreign countries and territories.

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