Monumental Chinese Treasures Shine at Xiling Yinshe 2026 Spring Auction in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 13, Xiling Yinshe 2026 Spring Auction, held by Xiling Yinshe Auction Co., Ltd., concluded successfully in east China's Hangzhou. Two monumental cultural treasures bearing profound Chinese cultural and artistic heritage fetched record-high hammer prices and garnered widespread acclaim from global collectors, according to the Xiling Seal Engravers' Society.

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The MID-WESTERN ZHOU DYNASTY BRONZE WARE OF TAISHI CUO GUI, an important ritual bronze bearing witness to the splendour of early Chinese civilization, realized RMB 57.5 million (including commission).

The QING DYNASTY TWO WHITE JADE IMPERIAL SEALS USED BY EMPEROR QIANLONG, exquisitely carved with dragon finials and inscribed "Bazheng Maonian Zhibao" and "Xiangyong Wufu," realized RMB 20.7 million (including commission).

Founded in the 30th year of the Guangxu reign of the Qing Dynasty (1904), Xiling Seal Engravers' Society is China's oldest extant literati association, as well as the world's earliest specialized academic institution dedicated to epigraphy and seal carving.

Upholding the century-old epigraphic spirit of Xiling Seal Engravers' Society, Xiling Yinshe Auction has continuously refined and expanded its auction segments. To date, the house has pioneered 18 debut special auction sessions nationwide, setting new industry precedents and advancing China's fine art market.

Source: Xiling Yinshe Auction Co., Ltd.