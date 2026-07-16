OFinancial Strengthens Global Regulatory Presence with New Mauritius FSC Licence





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFinancial Markets today announced the expansion of its international regulatory footprint through the addition of a Financial Services Commission (FSC) licence in Mauritius, reinforcing the Group's long-term commitment to providing clients with a secure, transparent and globally regulated trading environment.

The new Mauritius-regulated entity represents another important milestone in OFinancial's international growth strategy, complementing the Group's existing regulatory framework and supporting its continued expansion across key global markets.

As demand for trusted, multi-asset trading solutions continues to grow, OFinancial remains focused on operating under recognised regulatory standards while delivering clients access to advanced trading technology, competitive pricing and dedicated multilingual support.

"Our vision has always been to build a truly international financial services brand founded on transparency, trust and long-term relationships," said Abdulkader Abdi, Founder and CEO of OFinancial Markets. "Securing our Mauritius licence represents another important step in that journey, enabling us to further strengthen our global presence while continuing to provide clients with the high standards of service they expect from OFinancial."

The Mauritius Financial Services Commission is recognised as an established international financial regulator, and the new licence further enhances OFinancial's ability to serve a growing global client base through an expanded regulatory framework.

Over the past several years, OFinancial has continued to invest in technology, infrastructure and client services, developing a comprehensive trading ecosystem that provides access to Forex, CFDs, commodities, indices, equities and other global financial markets through industry-leading trading platforms.

The addition of the Mauritius licence reflects the Group's broader strategy of sustainable international expansion, ensuring OFinancial is well positioned to support its growing client base while maintaining the highest standards of governance, compliance and operational excellence.



For more information, visit ofinancial.markets .

About Ofinancial

OFinancial is an international financial services group offering regulated online brokerage and proprietary trading services to clients worldwide. Through its growing portfolio of regulated entities, the Group combines advanced trading technology with exceptional multilingual customer support, delivering a transparent, client-centric trading experience built on trust, innovation and regulatory excellence.

Contact

Media Relations

OFinancial Markets

media@ofinancial.markets

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcb59312-ff33-4644-b518-445fd97b201d