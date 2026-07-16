OXB Selected as GMP Manufacturing Partner to Support Manufacturing of Plowshare Therapies’ AAV Gene Therapy Programme





New client programme to be supported from OXB’s FDA-approved, commercial scale viral vector manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina, underscoring increasing global demand for OXB’s end-to-end viral vector manufacturing capabilities

Partnership further demonstrates momentum across OXB’s AAV business and ongoing client base diversification

Oxford, UK – 16 July 2026: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces it has signed an agreement with Plowshare Therapies (“Plowshare”), a biotechnology company developing gene therapies for rare genetic diseases. Under the agreement, OXB will provide process development and AAV GMP manufacturing services to Plowshare, with the potential to support additional programmes and later-stage manufacturing as Plowshare’s pipeline advances.

Plowshare’s programme will be supported from OXB’s FDA-approved, commercial-scale viral vector manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina, underscoring the site’s growing role as a key hub for AAV manufacturing within OXB’s global network. The collaboration highlights continued demand for OXB’s portfolio of capabilities in the viral vector space and reflects the strategic importance of its expanded US footprint, with the site attracting a significant number of new clients since its acquisition in October 2025.

The partnership is rooted in a shared commitment between OXB and Plowshare to advance transformative therapies for patients living with debilitating conditions, leveraging more than three decades of OXB’s viral vector development and manufacturing expertise.

Dr. Sébastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer of OXB, said: “This latest partnership demonstrates the strategic value of our expanded US manufacturing network and reflects the increasing momentum we are seeing across our AAV business since the acquisition. By combining our deep expertise in viral vector development and GMP manufacturing with Plowshare's innovative rare disease programme, we look forward to supporting the advancement of potentially transformative therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs.”

Kevin A. Strauss, MD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Plowshare Therapies, said: “Plowshare was created alongside the community it serves to get the best therapeutic science to patients who need it most. For any child with a rare disease, we demand manufacturing of the highest rigour. In OXB, we found a partner whose standards match our own."





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Enquiries:

OXB:

T: +44 (0) 1865 783 000 / E: partnering@oxb.com

Sébastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer



ICR Healthcare:

T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 / E: oxb@icrhealthcare.com

Mary-Jane Elliott / Sarah Elton-Farr / Angela Gray





About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life-changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has 30 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB's world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVecta™ system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE 250 and FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, Bedford MA, and Durham NC, US. Learn more at oxb.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.





About Plowshare Therapies

Plowshare Therapies is a biotechnology company developing gene therapies for children with rare genetic diseases, with a mission to make transformative therapies affordable and accessible to families who need them. Its lead programme, PLOW-101, is a one-time, dual-gene therapy for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD) types 1A and 1B — a life-threatening inherited metabolic disorder — and holds FDA Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations as it advances toward an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. Plowshare is structured to put patients before profits: it is supported and co-governed by the communities it serves. Learn more at www.plowsharetherapies.com.