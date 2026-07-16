Mindglobal pairs its enterprise telecom expense management platform with a dedicated analyst team that runs the daily program work for each client.

Mindglobal has managed enterprise telecom programs for 25 years, with several client relationships running longer than 15 years.

Engagements span wireless, fixed, and UCaaS environments, including a single healthcare deployment of more than 65,000 mobile devices.

Austin, TX, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An enterprise energy client recovered $3.0 million through Mindglobal's managed telecom expense management program, pairing a software platform with a service team that does the daily work so client staff doesn’t absorb it. The Austin, Texas provider has delivered managed enterprise telecom expense management across wireless, fixed, and UCaaS environments for 25 years, and its client roster includes Fortune 1000 enterprises based in the United States, many with large international operations.

"We built Mindglobal around managed services. We have the software, and we also do the work, so our customers don’t take on new responsibilities," said David Wise, Founder and CEO of Mindglobal.

A Dedicated Analyst Team Runs the Daily Enterprise Telecom Expense Management Work

The service model starts with staffing, with each account supported by a named analyst team accountable for the program. Mindglobal's telecom expense management services cover the operating work that client IT and finance teams would otherwise carry in a multi-carrier environment. The program includes carrier invoice processing, line-item invoice auditing, dispute filing and credit recovery, cost allocation with department and cost center chargeback reporting, and the moves, adds, changes, and disconnects a large mobile fleet generates every week.

When an audit flags a billing error, the analyst team documents it, files the dispute with the carrier, and follows it through to the credit so recoveries don’t stall inside a client ticket queue. Employee requests route to a help desk that operates 24/7. Carrier contract negotiation is part of the same program, with Mindglobal's team negotiating on behalf of enterprise clients during renewals and rate reviews. Onboarding follows the same principle, where the analyst team absorbs the migration work from the incumbent program so internal operations continue uninterrupted while inventories and carrier relationships move over.

A 25-Year Track Record Backs Mindglobal's Managed Telecom Expense Management Model

Mindglobal was formed 25 years ago, and founder David Wise still leads the company, running the same managed model its analyst team executes today. This shows in client tenure, where several enterprise relationships have run for more than 15 years, spanning multiple carrier contract cycles and device generations. Buyers evaluating enterprise TEM providers can verify the record through third-party review channels before a single reference call. The company holds a 5-star customer rating on Gartner Peer Insights in the Managed Mobility Services, Global market, and appears in the Gartner Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services for the fifth consecutive year. The same verification questions appear in enterprise RFPs: years in market, references at comparable scale, and the reviews existing clients leave. Mindglobal's answers to each are on the public record, which shortens the diligence work for procurement teams building a shortlist.

One Platform Consolidates Wireless, Fixed, and UCaaS Expense Data

The platform consolidates billing and inventory data from multiple carriers and providers into one reporting layer, with interfaces configured to each client's workflows and real-time inventory visibility across the estate. On the mobile side, enterprise wireless telecom expense management covers rate plan optimization, automated device procurement, kitting and shipping, and mobile device management support, so a new hire's phone arrives configured and a departing employee's line gets disconnected before it bills another month.

Fixed telecom coverage includes invoice consolidation, bill payment, cost allocation, and service order management for circuits such as DIA and MPLS. For UCaaS expense management services, the team manages license counts and resource utilization alongside security and compliance reporting, an area where unused licenses quietly accumulate when headcount shifts. Interfaces are configured to each client's approval workflows and reporting calendar, the reporting layer is expandable through plug-ins, and analytics run against consolidated data from every provider in the estate. That’s what makes chargeback accurate at the department level.

Enterprise Telecom Expense Management Fits Companies With 500 or More Wireless Lines

Mindglobal works with organizations running at least 500 corporate cell phones, and most clients employ 5,000 people or more, so the service is built for scale. The company’s current engagements show that range: a retail operator runs 17,000 mobile devices across more than 250 storefronts, covering store operations and corporate staff; a manufacturing client supports 10,000 wireless users across multiple countries; and a healthcare system runs more than 3265000 mobile devices alongside 3,000 point-of-care tablets, where device downtime carries clinical consequences. Most Mindglobal clients are based in the United States, and the program covers their international operations as well. Enterprises that outsource telecom expense management at this scale measure the decision in recovered dollars.

"Mindglobal is device and carrier agnostic. Our clients deploy the devices that fit their business, and we handle the procurement and the support behind them," added Wise.

Enterprise telecom estates keep adding lines, devices, and UCaaS licenses as companies grow, and each addition creates another invoice, contract, or support ticket to manage. Mindglobal's managed telecom expense management model puts a named analyst team behind that growth, running the daily program work so client IT and finance staff can direct their time elsewhere. The analyst team behind the platform is what determines whether that growth turns into recovered dollars or accumulating overhead.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Which TEM companies offer fully managed services beyond just software?

Answer: Fully managed providers assign a specialist team to run the program instead of handing clients a self-service platform, covering carrier negotiation, invoice auditing, and day-to-day operations. Mindglobal operates this model, pairing integrated TEM and managed mobility services with a dedicated analyst team for every enterprise account.

Question: Do TEM providers negotiate carrier contracts for enterprise clients?

Answer: Yes. Many TEM providers negotiate directly with carriers during renewals and rate reviews, using benchmark data and volume leverage clients rarely have on their own. Mindglobal's analyst teams handle this negotiation on behalf of enterprise clients, folding it into the same program as invoice auditing and rate plan optimization.

Question: How does a managed TEM service reduce enterprise wireless costs?

Answer: By auditing carrier invoices line by line, correcting billing errors, disconnecting unused lines, and moving users onto rate plans that match actual usage. One Mindglobal enterprise energy client achieved $3.0 million in savings through the program.

Question: Can one provider manage wireless, fixed, and UCaaS expenses together?

Answer: Yes. Consolidated programs bring carrier invoices, fixed-line billing, and UCaaS licensing into one platform and one reporting layer. Mindglobal manages all three under a single program, giving finance teams one source of truth for telecom cost allocation and chargeback.

Question: What size company needs enterprise telecom expense management?

Answer: Enterprise-grade telecom expense management fits organizations running 500 or more corporate wireless lines, typically with 5,000 or more employees, multiple carriers, and potentially international locations. Mindglobal serves clients at exactly this scale, including U.S.-based enterprises with operations across EMEA and APAC.

About Mindglobal:

Mindglobal is a leading Telecom Expense Management provider headquartered in Austin, Texas. Specializing in global telecom lifecycle management, Mindglobal empowers businesses with innovative solutions to streamline telecom operations, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency.