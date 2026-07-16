Viva Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on July 22nd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viva Gold Corp (TSXV: VAU; OTCQB: VAUCF) (“Viva,” or the “Company”), will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 22nd 2026.

DATE: July 22nd

TIME: 11:30 a.m. EDT

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 22nd to 28th. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Viva Gold recently announced an exciting new high-grade gold discovery at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada.

Viva offers investors exposure to a late-stage development gold project with significant resource upside in what could be the best mining jurisdiction in the world.

About Viva Gold Corp

Viva Gold’s 100%-owned Tonopah Gold Project is located within a large land position in established gold-mining country on the prolific Walker Lane Structural Trend in western Nevada, approximately a 30-minute drive south of Kinross Gold’s Round Mountain Mine. Viva has defined a high-confidence gold mineral resource and has demonstrated the potential for an economically viable open-pit, heap leach/mill gold project through its 2025 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”). Viva Gold is committed to advancing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, consistent with management’s core values.

Viva Gold is led by CEO James Hesketh, a 40-year mining industry veteran who has led the development and construction of eight mines globally. The Board and management team include experienced mining professionals with expertise in exploration, project development, construction, and mine operations. Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (“VAU”), the OTCQB (“VAUCF”), and the Frankfurt Exchange (“7PB”). Viva currently has approximately 172 million shares outstanding. The Company is advancing its Tonopah Gold Project in mining-friendly Nevada with the support of institutional shareholders. More information is available on https://www.sedar.com and at www.vivagoldcorp.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Viva Gold Corp

Name: Jim Hesketh

Title: President & CEO

Phone: 720.291.1775

Email: jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Investor Relations

Name: Graham Farrell

Title: Investor Relations

Phone: 416.842.9003

Email: graham.farrell@vivagoldcorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com