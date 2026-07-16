Nocopi Technologies Appoints Beth Vasy as Vice President of Growth Following the Acquisition of the Polymeric Group

New executive role established to lead post-acquisition integration and commercial growth initiatives

Operational integration update includes second quarter performance highlights for Polymeric Group

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (“Nocopi Technologies” or the “Company”; OTCQB: NNUP), a developer and producer of specialty inks, today announced the appointment of Beth Vasy as Vice President of Growth. This strategic addition to the leadership team follows the closing of Nocopi Technologies’ recent first acquisition, Polymeric Group, in May. In this new executive role, Ms. Vasy will oversee post-acquisition integration and commercialization efforts designed to efficiently scale operations and drive organic growth.

Nocopi Technologies is also pleased to provide an operational update on the integration of Polymeric Group, with steady operational performance that has been characterized by robust customer demand across its core specialty ink and coatings portfolios. For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, unaudited preliminary net revenue increased in the mid-single digits compared to the same period in 2025. For the 12-months ended June 30, 2026, Polymeric Group’s standalone unaudited net revenue surpassed $5.3 million.

Operational integration remains on track under the leadership of Gregory S. Babe, Executive Director of Operations, with both the King of Prussia and Kansas City facilities pacing towards increased capacity utilization as a result of the integration efforts. Nocopi Technologies is working closely with Polymeric Group’s exceptionally talented General Manager and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Deverakonda Sarma, whose deep technical expertise and strong industry leadership have been instrumental in building Polymeric’s robust customer base. Ms. Vasy’s background in commercial scaling is expected to complement Dr. Sarma and his team as they work together to align operations and pursue organic market opportunities.

A Proven Track Record of Commercial Scaling

Ms. Vasy brings extensive strategic and operational expertise to Nocopi’s leadership team. With a deep background in the specialty ink and advanced materials sectors, she has a proven history of navigating fast-paced industrial environments, accelerating commercial adoption, and establishing market presence for proprietary technical solutions.

Leadership Commentary

"This is an important period for Nocopi," said Kevin Westenburg, President of Nocopi Technologies. "The initial performance of Polymeric Group through June 30 has been resilient, validating the strength of their technology and the diversification of their broad customer base. Polymeric Group’s performance through the second quarter has been highly encouraging, and welcoming Beth to the team is a key component of unlocking its full operational runway. Her background in scaling specialty industrial products aligns precisely with our focus on organic growth and operational excellence. Beth’s structured approach to execution will be vital as we optimize our expanded operations, capture immediate market opportunities, and drive long-term value for our shareholders."

"Adding Beth to the leadership team substantially strengthens our execution capabilities at a critical juncture for the Company," added Gregory S. Babe, Executive Director of Operations. "She is a highly accomplished operational specialist who understands how to build scalable business architectures for optimal efficiency. With Beth overseeing our organic growth initiatives and post-acquisition operational integration, Nocopi is well-positioned to accelerate its strategic goals and capitalize on both organic and future M&A opportunities."

Professional Biography

Prior to joining Nocopi Technologies, Ms. Vasy served as Vice President of Operations at Liquid X Printed Metals, a functional ink and printed electronics pioneer. Joining Liquid X as employee number two, she managed the company’s evolution from an early-stage silver-ink startup to a multi-metal solution provider. At Liquid X, she successfully managed multi-million-dollar capital raises, expanded international intellectual property portfolios, and negotiated strategic partnerships with major electronic component and medical device manufacturers, demonstrating a strong ability to capture market share for specialized industrial products.

Ms. Vasy holds an MBA from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University, where she was selected as a James R. Swartz Entrepreneurial Fellow. Her early career includes working with technology startups to commercialize proprietary intellectual property and managing complex research studies for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC).

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)



Nocopi Technologies, headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, develops and markets specialty inks and licenses these technologies. Nocopi Technologies’ ink technologies are backed by proprietary and patented technology and are marketed for use across a variety of end markets.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s prospects, plans, business strategy and expected financial and operational results, including with respect to the preliminary financial information and the acquisition described above. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience in its industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in these circumstances. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and beliefs regarding future developments and their potential effect on the Company.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements because the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the acquisition and to achieve the benefits it expects to realize as a result of the acquisition; the potential adverse impact on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations if it does not realize those expected benefits; liabilities of the acquisition that are not known to the Company; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with customers or retaining significant existing customers and the level of service failures that could lead customers to use competitors’ services; the Company’s ability to improve its current credit rating with its vendors and the impact on its raw materials and other costs and competitive position of doing so; the impact of losing the Company’s intellectual property protections or the loss in value of its intellectual property; changes in customer demand; the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events; developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the Company’s industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards; security breaches, cybersecurity attacks and other significant disruptions in the Company’s information technology systems; general economic and business conditions; the impact of competition and technological change; the Company’s ability to comply with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “ SEC ”); and those other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports the Company has filed with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report to conform them to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

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