Sedifly Brings Its Mission for Accessible College Admissions Guidance to Singapore's Youth Leadership Conversation

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sedifly, a Singapore-based EdTech firm working to make quality university admissions guidance more accessible to students regardless of background, was invited to be an exhibitor at the Young PAP 40th Anniversary Conference held on July 4, 2026, at Marina Bay Sands.





"It was meaningful to be part of a conversation centered on empowering and encouraging youths," said Mr. Joash Lee, Founder and CEO of Sedifly. "This resonates with what we do every day — helping students, regardless of background, get the guidance they need to pursue their college and career goals with confidence."





The conference comes weeks after Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development Mr. Alvin Tan, who also chairs Young PAP, spoke at Sedifly's THE FUTURE Student Summit 2026 on June 20, where he encouraged students to embrace technological change while retaining ownership of their own futures.

At the Young PAP conference, which drew more than 1,200 youths, Mr. Tan spoke about the youth wing's focus on identifying, recruiting, and empowering young leaders across community, workplace, and civic life.





Guest-of-Honor, PAP Secretary-General and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, also spoke about the importance of renewing the party with "people with different experiences, perspectives, and ideas."

The event marked the launch of two initiatives by the party's youth wing: the Young PAP Academy, a leadership and mentorship platform, and the YP 40 Under 40 Action Fellowship, supporting young changemakers with seed funding for community projects.

For Sedifly, these themes echo values the firm has long championed in its own work — particularly the idea that access to good guidance and mentorship should not be determined by a student's background or circumstances.





Given the alignment between Young PAP's newly launched youth development initiatives and Sedifly's mission, the firm looks forward to exploring future areas of collaboration, including educational workshops, university admissions guidance, and career readiness programs.





Sedifly continues to focus on its core mission of expanding access to admissions guidance and career readiness support for students across Singapore and the region.

About Sedifly

Sedifly is a global EdTech firm based in Singapore that helps students access top colleges and prepare for their careers through mentorship-driven strategies, academic enrichment, and long-term profile development.

Media Contact

Public Relations Team

Sedifly Pte. Ltd.

pr@sedifly.com

+65 8774 7605

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