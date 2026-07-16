Change in the Audit Committee of Eesti Energia

On 2 July 2026, the Supervisory Board of Eesti Energia AS decided to make changes to the composition of the company’s Audit Committee.

Mr Priit Rohumaa and Mrs Kristi Klaas ceased to serve as members of the Audit Committee on 2 July 2026. Mrs Anne Mere was appointed as a new member of the Audit Committee with effect from 3 July 2026.

The Audit Committee supports the Supervisory Board in overseeing matters related to financial reporting, internal control, risk management, and internal and external audit activities.

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS

Tel: +372 5594 3838

Email: danel.freiberg@enefit.com