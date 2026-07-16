Avicanna Introduces QUIX™ Rapid-Onset Medical Cannabis Portfolio

Initial Medical Cannabis SKUs, Including Rapid-Onset Capsules and Soft Chews, Planned for Q3 2026 Improving Patient Access with Accurately Dosed, Rapid-Onset and Non-Combustible Formats

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, today announced the introduction of its proprietary QUIX™-powered rapid-onset medical cannabis portfolio, with initial SKUs to be available across Canadian medical cannabis channels starting the third quarter of 2026 and additional SKUs planned for later in the year.





The new portfolio reflects the Company's continued focus on supporting the evolution of medical cannabis through standardized, accurately dosed, and non-combustible product formats. The introduction represents an important milestone in Avicanna’s strategy to translate its scientific platform and proprietary drug delivery technologies into differentiated, evidence-based cannabinoid products. The initial SKUs are expected to become available nationwide through Canadian medical cannabis channels, including Avicanna's MyMedi.ca medical cannabis care platform in August.

Commercializing Avicanna’s Proprietary QUIX™ Nanotechnology Platform

QUIX™ is Avicanna’s proprietary, evidence-based, self-emulsifying drug delivery technology developed to address inherent challenges associated with cannabinoid delivery, including poor water solubility, low and variable bioavailability, and delayed onset of effects. The liquid technology produces nano-sized cannabinoid droplets designed to provide rapid onset, enhanced cannabinoid absorption and consistent product performance. The technology has also been optimized for long-term cannabinoid stability and improved sensory characteristics.

Leveraging years of research and development, and real-world experience, Avicanna has incorporated QUIX™ nanotechnology into a portfolio of over 20 proprietary SKUs, including nano drops, soft chews, capsules and beverages containing various concentrations and combinations of THC, CBG and CBN. The Alongside Canadian commercialization, the Company plans to pursue international commercialization opportunities through finished-products exports and licensing partnerships.

Supporting Treatment Optimization and the Evolution of Cannabinoid-Based Medicine

Through the introduction of the QUIX™-powered portfolio, Avicanna aims to provide patients and health care practitioners with additional options that may support individualized treatment approaches and reduce reliance on combustible cannabis product. Complemented by patient support and health care practitioner oversight, the Company aims to support treatment optimization and responsible cannabinoid use.

Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna, commented: “The commercialization of products powered by QUIX™ nanotechnology represents another important milestone in our strategy of translating Avicanna’s scientific platform and proprietary technologies into differentiated, evidence-based commercial products. We believe QUIX™ strengthens our ability to support treatment optimization and the continued evolution and integration of cannabinoid-based medicine into patient care, while creating additional opportunities to commercialize and scale Avicanna’s intellectual property.”

About Avicanna Inc

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products and formulations for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development leading to the commercialization of more than thirty proprietary, evidence-based finished products and supporting four commercial stage business pillars.

Medical Cannabis formulary (RHO Phyto™): The formulary offers a diverse range of proprietary products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries with varying ratios of cannabinoids, supported by ongoing patient and medical community education. RHO Phyto is an established brand in Canada currently available nationwide across several channels and expanding into new international markets.

Medical cannabis care platform (MyMedi.ca): MyMedi.ca is a medical cannabis care platform formed with the aim to better serve medical cannabis patients’ needs and enhance the medical cannabis patients’ journey. MyMedi.ca is operated by Northern Green Canada Inc. and features a diverse portfolio of products and bilingual pharmacist-led patient support programs. MyMedi.ca also provides specialty services to distinct patient groups such as veterans and collaborates with public and private payers for adjudication and reimbursement. MyMedi.ca provides educational resources to the medical community to facilitate the incorporation of medical cannabis into health care regimens.

Pharmaceutical pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has developed a pipeline of proprietary, indication-specific cannabinoid-based candidates that are in various stages of clinical development. These cannabinoid-based candidates aim to address unmet needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (Aureus Santa Marta™): Active pharmaceutical ingredients supplied by the Company’s majority owned subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp SAS (“SMGH”) is a commercial-stage business dedicated to providing various forms of high-quality CBD, THC and CBG to the Company’s international partners for use in the development and production of food, cosmetics, medical, and pharmaceutical products. SMGH also forms part of the Company’s supply chain and is a source of reliable input products for its consumer retail, medical cannabis, and pharmaceutical products globally.





SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

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For more information about Avicanna, visit our website or contact Ivana Maric by email at ir@avicanna.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company’s annual information form dated March 31, 2026, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

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