Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market Size to Hit USD 3.05 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market was valued at USD 525.71 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3,053.50 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 21.77% during 2026–2035.”

AI-Powered Industrial Automation and Smart Warehousing Accelerate Market Growth

The fast-paced digitization of manufacturing and logistics is contributing to an increasing global need for Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots. Enterprises are investing in AI-based robots that can operate autonomously, recognize objects intelligently, manipulate the recognized objects, predict maintenance requirements, and collaborate with humans. The growing investments in smart factories, automation of warehouses, cloud robotics, edge computing AI, and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model are likely to bring about substantial growth in the future.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

OMRON Corporation

KUKA AG (Midea Group)

ABB Ltd.

FANUC Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Locus Robotics Corporation

Zebra Technologies

Mobile Industrial Robots A/S (Teradyne)

Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne)

Boston Dynamics Inc.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

OTTO Motors (Rockwell Automation)

Magazino GmbH

GreyOrange Inc.

Geek+ Inc.

Quicktron Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Hai Robotics Co. Ltd.

Seegrid Corporation

Vecna Robotics Inc.

Kinova Inc.

Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 525.71 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 3,053.50 Million CAGR CAGR of 21.77% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By System Type (Differential, Omni-Directional)

• By Application (Sorting, Transportation, Assembly, Inventory Management, Others)

• By Payload (3–5 Kg, 5–10 Kg, 10–20 Kg, More than 20 Kg)

• By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Logistics, FMCG, Healthcare, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By System Type

The Differential segment led the Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market in 2025 with about 59.9% revenue share on account of their advanced navigation ability and flexible functioning. The Omni-directional segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing usage of robots that are highly efficient at navigating through intricate pathways and warehouse aisles.

By Application

Transportation emerged as the biggest market shareholder in 2025 due to the growing usage of AMMRs in automated material handling, loading, unloading, and intralogistics applications. Inventory Management is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment, driven by the growing adoption of AMMRs for stock counting, shelf scanning, warehouse surveillance, and stock verification applications.

By Payload

The 5-10 Kg Payload category was dominant in the market with an estimated revenue share of about 41.8% in 2025 due to its wide application in the automation of warehouses, electronics industry, and logistics. The 10-20 Kg payload category is expected to record the highest growth as a result of the automation of heavy-duty applications.

By End-Use Industry

Market share of the logistics segment was around 31.6% in 2025 owing to quick pace of automation of warehouses, increase in online business and growing need for smart handling of materials. Growth at the fastest rate would be registered by the Healthcare segment due to growing usage of autonomous robotics systems in pharmaceuticals handling, laboratories, medical supplies transport and hospital logistics.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific held a major share of around 41.3% of global revenue generated from the Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market in 2025. Rapid industrialization, advanced manufacturing processes, adoption of the Industry 4.0 concept, and increased spending on robots in China, Japan, South Korea, and India have contributed significantly to dominance in the region. China leads all other countries due to its established manufacturing base and industrial automation programs as well as the introduction of robotics based on AI technology.

The North American region is predicted to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in warehouse automation, AI-based logistics, collaborative robots, and smart manufacturing. Growth in the use of autonomous warehouses by e-commerce players and labor shortage, among other factors, are driving regional demand.

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Recent Developments:

2026: KUKA AG expanded its autonomous mobile robotics portfolio by introducing AI-enabled mobile manipulator solutions with enhanced navigation, flexible material handling, and seamless Industry 4.0 integration.

expanded its autonomous mobile robotics portfolio by introducing AI-enabled mobile manipulator solutions with enhanced navigation, flexible material handling, and seamless Industry 4.0 integration. 2026: OMRON Corporation launched an upgraded autonomous mobile manipulator platform featuring enhanced AI vision, collaborative robotic arm integration, and real-time fleet management for smart factory environments.

Exclusive Sections of the AMMRs Market Report (The USPs):

AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOTICS & INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION ANALYSIS – Comprehensive evaluation of AI-powered autonomous mobile manipulation technologies, robotic mobility platforms, warehouse automation systems, collaborative robotics, and industrial automation trends across manufacturing and logistics industries.

– Comprehensive evaluation of AI-powered autonomous mobile manipulation technologies, robotic mobility platforms, warehouse automation systems, collaborative robotics, and industrial automation trends across manufacturing and logistics industries. AI, MACHINE VISION & ROBOTIC INTELLIGENCE BENCHMARKING – In-depth assessment of artificial intelligence, computer vision, autonomous navigation, robotic perception, motion planning, adaptive grasping, and intelligent manipulation technologies driving next-generation AMMR deployment.

– In-depth assessment of artificial intelligence, computer vision, autonomous navigation, robotic perception, motion planning, adaptive grasping, and intelligent manipulation technologies driving next-generation AMMR deployment. SMART WAREHOUSE, LOGISTICS & INDUSTRY 4.0 MARKET INSIGHTS – Detailed analysis of warehouse automation, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, material handling, predictive maintenance, digital factories, and Industry 4.0 implementation across global industrial sectors.

– Detailed analysis of warehouse automation, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, material handling, predictive maintenance, digital factories, and Industry 4.0 implementation across global industrial sectors. MANUFACTURING, HEALTHCARE & E-COMMERCE DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Strategic evaluation of AMMR adoption across automotive manufacturing, electronics production, healthcare logistics, pharmaceutical automation, retail distribution, warehouse operations, and industrial assembly applications.

– Strategic evaluation of AMMR adoption across automotive manufacturing, electronics production, healthcare logistics, pharmaceutical automation, retail distribution, warehouse operations, and industrial assembly applications. ROBOT-AS-A-SERVICE (RaaS), EDGE AI & CLOUD ROBOTICS ASSESSMENT – Comprehensive insights into emerging business models, cloud-connected robotic ecosystems, edge AI computing, autonomous fleet management, and scalable robotics deployment strategies.

– Comprehensive insights into emerging business models, cloud-connected robotic ecosystems, edge AI computing, autonomous fleet management, and scalable robotics deployment strategies. NEXT-GENERATION AUTONOMOUS MOBILE MANIPULATOR ROBOTS OUTLOOK – Future-focused analysis covering AI-driven robotics, humanoid collaboration, intelligent warehouse ecosystems, autonomous industrial mobility, advanced robotic manipulation, and smart manufacturing innovations shaping the market through 2035.

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