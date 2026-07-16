Prof. Lingyun Xiang Appointed as Honorary Advisor (Asesor Honorario) of Uruguay

Beijing, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, U.S.-based economist Professor Lingyun Xiang was appointed as an "Honorary Advisor" (Asesor Honorario) of Uruguay. The honor was conferred through a bilingual (Chinese–Spanish) certificate, in recognition of his long-standing achievements in economic research, cultural exchange, and related professional fields. According to the certificate, the term runs from June 2026 to June 2027.

The Oriental Republic of Uruguay (República Oriental del Uruguay), commonly known as Uruguay, is located in the southeastern part of South America. It is a member state of the United Nations, the Organization of American States, and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Authorized representative of Lingyun Xiang with officials of the Embassy of Uruguay in China

I. Professional Contributions Recognized through the "Honorary Advisor" Appointment

"Honorary Advisor" is an honorary professional title. This appointment reflects the conferring party's recognition of Professor Lingyun Xiang's professional background, academic career, and record of exchange activities. The main text of the certificate expresses gratitude for his active contributions to promoting cultural exchange, and formally grants him the "Title of Honorary Advisor" (Título de Asesor Honorario).

For a scholar who has long been engaged in research on economics, finance, and emerging industries, this honor is more than an addition to a personal résumé — it also reflects the enduring value of professional research, knowledge dissemination, and cross-cultural communication. In a concrete, honorific form, it adds a new note to Professor Xiang's years of work in international professional exchange.

Certificate of Honorary Advisor of Uruguay awarded to Lingyun Xiang

The certificate uses the blue-and-white stripes of the Uruguayan flag as its main visual element, together with the "Sun of May" (Sol de Mayo) emblem. It is signed by the Defense Attaché Office of Uruguay in China (Agregaduría de Defensa de Uruguay en China).

II. Engaging in International Exchange through Professional Research

Professor Lingyun Xiang's professional work spans economics, finance for emerging industries, technology management, and applied research. According to publicly available information on his official website, he has long focused on topics such as financial innovation, industrial development, management practice, and technology applications, and has continuously taken part in knowledge sharing and professional communication in these areas through academic research, professional consulting, publications, and exchange activities.

Against a backdrop in which international exchange increasingly values professional competence and mutual understanding, the value of an economist lies not only in theoretical research, but also in the ability to promote dialogue between different cultures and fields through professional language. The emphasis on "cultural exchange" contributions highlighted by this honor echoes his long-standing academic and professional practice.

III. Academic Foundations Built through Sustained Scholarship

Professor Lingyun Xiang is a Lifetime Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) in the United Kingdom, a Lifetime Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, and a Foreign Academician of the National Academy of Engineering of Ukraine. He also serves as a lifetime full professor at European United University and as a guest professor at several other universities.

His multi-disciplinary academic and teaching experience allows him to examine real-world issues from multiple angles — economic, financial, industrial, and technological — and to integrate his research perspective with practical experience. This forms the foundation of his involvement in professional consulting, academic activities, and cultural exchange.

IV. Publications and Dissemination: Extending Academic Influence

According to publicly available information on his official website, Professor Lingyun Xiang has published more than ten books covering technology, economics, and management. Titles include Trusted Data Assets, Intelligent Manufacturing, ChatGPT: The Future Has Arrived, The Way of the Metaverse, The Logic of Blockchain, A Practical Guide to Equity Incentives, Private Equity Investment Solutions, and Blockchain: A Technological Revolution Empowering the Real Economy. Through writing, teaching, and professional exchange, he continually translates insights from research and practice into knowledge that can be communicated and shared.

The appointment as an "Honorary Advisor" of Uruguay also provides fresh encouragement for him to continue deepening his research, engaging in professional practice, and promoting cultural exchange.

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