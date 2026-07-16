Point Closes $508.6 Million Oversubscribed HEI Securitization, the Largest Ever in the HEI Asset Class

Palo Alto, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point , the leading home equity investment platform, announced today the closing of a $508.6 million rated asset-backed securitization of Point’s Home Equity Investment (“HEI”) assets. This represents the largest ever transaction in the HEI space. More than 30 institutional investors took part in the transaction, including eight new entrants to the platform.

Continuing recent trends, the transaction priced at significantly lower funding costs, with over 220 basis points in savings on the BB (low) (sf) bonds compared to Point’s February transaction . This is a direct signal of deepening institutional demand for Point’s HEIs. The deal, which closed on July 15, 2026, is Point’s eighth rated securitization.

"Closing the largest securitization in the HEI asset class to date reaffirms the investment community’s confidence in this asset class and in the quality of the assets Point is originating," said Eddie Lim, co-founder and CEO of Point. "Since pioneering the category in 2015, we've worked with our partners to build a durable, institutional-quality capital markets platform. That platform lets us access capital at scale, enhance liquidity and transparency in the market, and ultimately make home equity a more accessible financial tool for homeowners.”

The issuer, Point Securitization Trust 2026-2, issued $508.6 million of asset-backed notes, all rated by Morningstar DBRS, including:

● $328.6 million of senior class A-1 securities rated A (low) (sf)

● $70.7 million of mezzanine class A-2 securities rated BBB (low) (sf)

● $44.5 million of subordinate class B-1 securities rated BB (low) (sf)

● $64.8 million of subordinate class B-2 securities rated B (sf) (retained)

This issuance marks Point’s second securitization of 2026 and continues the company’s record of programmatic issuance of bonds backed by assets on its platform. The transaction includes collateral contributed by eight purchasers on Point’s platform, including Tacora Capital Management and Deer Park Road Management. Point originated all HEIs in the transaction and will continue to service the assets.

"This transaction reflects the scale and quality of what Point is originating," said Keri Findley, CEO of Tacora Capital Management. “The strength of institutional demand speaks for itself, and we’re excited to grow alongside Point as HEIs reach a broader base of homeowners."

"Since our initial investment, we've watched the investor base in Point’s securitization shelf deepen and diversify considerably,” said Scott Burg, Chief Investment Officer at Deer Park Road Management. “The evolution of more participants at every rating level is the clearest sign that this asset class has matured, and we’re proud to partner with Point."

Barclays Capital Inc. (“Barclays”) was the sole-structuring agent for the issuance. Barclays, Nomura Securities International Inc., and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. were joint bookrunners on the transaction. East West Markets, LLC and StoneX Financial Inc. were co-managers on the transaction.

About Point

Point is the leading home equity platform making homeownership more valuable and accessible. Point’s flagship product, the Home Equity Investment (HEI), empowers homeowners to unlock their equity to eliminate debt, get through periods of financial hardship, and diversify their wealth – without adding to their monthly expenses. Point has worked with more than 25,000 homeowners, unlocking more than $2.5 billion in home equity. Point’s HEI enables investors to access a previously untapped asset class – owner-occupied residential real estate. Founded in 2015 by Eddie Lim, Eoin Matthews, and Alex Rampell, Point is backed by top investors, including Westcap, Andreessen Horowitz, Ribbit Capital, Greylock Partners, Bloomberg Beta, Blue Owl Capital, Deer Park Road Management, Alpaca VC, and Prudential. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.point.com





