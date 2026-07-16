Award-Winning Feature Film Our Crossroads to Premiere on the Angel Streaming Platform

GILBERT, Ariz., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christian Life Outreach and Eleven Eleven Productions announced that Our Crossroads, an independently produced, faith-based feature film based on a true story, will premiere online today. The award-winning film streams exclusively through Angel (NYSE: ANGX), a media and technology company guided by 2.2 million grassroots Angel Guild members championing values-driven stories. The film, written and directed by Neil H. Weiss, stars Eddie Kaulukukui and Maddy Curley and was an official selection of the 2026 Chandler International Film Festival, earning honors as Best Faith/Family Feature Film.

Our Crossroads is an inspiring true story of a young couple (Maddy Curley and Titus Young Wolverton) in 1969 rural Ohio who are called by their faith to petition for guardianship of six recently orphaned siblings aged 4 to 18. The young couple struggles to keep the orphans together and create a new family in the face of many obstacles. In present-day Arizona, a photographer (Eddie Kaulukukui) taking the family’s picture hears their testimony. Their selflessness and the power of their faith help the photographer resolve his troubled relationship with God. The film also features Pat Boone, Michael Learned, Tom Wopat, Daniel Roebuck, Kevin Sorbo, and Dean Cain.

“Our Crossroads is exactly the kind of film we built Angel for,” says David Fischer, vice president of acquisitions and business affairs. “It’s a powerful, award-winning story that inspires, uplifts, and brings people together. We couldn’t be more excited to share it with our audience.”

Adds Robert Fraley, an executive producer on the film and author of The Blessings of Obedience, from which the film was adapted, “We’re so excited to join the remarkable library of quality films Angel offers to family audiences across America. After winning Best Faith/Family Feature Film at the 2026 Chandler International Film Festival, we wanted to get this story of selflessness, altruism, and the power of faith to the families who could be inspired by it.”

Our Crossroads joins titles on the Angel streaming experience such as Sound of Freedom, Sketch, Homestead, The Last Rodeo, The King of Kings, The Wingfeather Saga, Cabrini, The Senior, and hundreds of other movies and TV shows perfect for the whole family.

Our Crossroads, written and directed by Neil H. Weiss, streams exclusively on Angel starting Thursday, July 16, 2026. New and existing Angel members can stream the film at angel.com. For more information about Our Crossroads, visit https://ourcrossroads.movie/.

About Eleven Eleven Productions

Eleven Eleven Productions develops narrative films, consults on story development, and produces indie features and documentaries. We leverage a unique ability to see what others do not to discover universal truths that resonate with a wide audience. Let us help you find your voice and transform your story into something powerful and accessible. For more information, visit filmsbyneil.com.

About Angel

Angel (NYSE: ANGX ) is a media and technology company guided by 2.2 million grassroots Angel Guild paying members championing values-driven stories. Clearly expressing the kind of programming they crave, members of the Angel Guild act as virtual co-producers, greenlighting what films and television series get produced and distributed in theaters and on the Angel app. Propelled by this audience-first momentum, Angel has released more than 40 films and 20 television series that amplify light, including the animated musical epic DAVID and Sound of Freedom, which earned more than $250 million at the worldwide box office. The company also has more than 6 billion views of its Dry Bar Comedy streaming franchise, which has attracted some of the world's best-known comedians. For more information, visit www.angel.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "would," "could," "estimate," or similar terms.

These statements include comments about the Company's strategy, business plans, and future performance and are subject to risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.