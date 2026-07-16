Enphase Energy Highlights Safety and Reliability of the IQ EV Charger 2 Across Europe

FREMONT, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today highlighted the safety and reliability of its IQ® EV Charger 2, now available across European markets. As home charging becomes increasingly important to EV owners, the IQ EV Charger 2 brings together robust thermal engineering, independent certifications, and built-in safety protections to deliver reliable performance across Europe’s varied climates.

Many EV chargers reduce their output as temperatures rise, a behavior known as thermal derating that can slow charging on hot days or during long sessions. The IQ EV Charger 2 is engineered to reduce thermal derating across a broad range of operating conditions, helping homeowners get consistent charging performance year-round while maintaining safe operation.

The IQ EV Charger 2 is engineered to operate across an ambient temperature range of –40°C to 55°C and at altitudes up to 2,500 meters. Its thermal design is built to sustain consistent charging output as temperatures rise, minimizing performance drop-off in hot conditions. Housed in a rugged IP55- and IK10-rated enclosure, the charger is weatherproof and impact-resistant for both indoor and outdoor installation. It supports single-phase and three-phase wiring with configurable power up to 32 A per phase and features automatic phase switching.

Safety is engineered in from the hardware up. The IQ EV Charger 2 is safety certified by TÜV Rheinland, an independent testing organization, with energy-metering certification by NMI. The charger carries CE marking and complies with the applicable European standards for EV supply equipment, including IEC/EN 61851-1, IEC/EN 61851-21-2, IEC/EN 62196, and IEC/EN 62955, along with other market-specific certifications. In France, the charger has earned E.V. READY certification. It incorporates layered hardware protection, including overvoltage protection, overcurrent detection, an integrated residual direct current detecting device (RDC-DD), relay weld detection, and PEN fault detection, working together to help protect the vehicle, the home electrical system, and the user during charging.

Beyond its hardware, the IQ EV Charger 2 works with Enphase solar and battery systems or as a standalone charger, offering dynamic load balancing, a certified Class B MID energy meter with +/- 1% accuracy for energy tracking, and smart charging that can prioritize surplus solar energy. Every IQ EV Charger 2 activated in supported European markets is backed by an industry-leading five-year warranty and 24/7 customer support from Enphase.

"When we offer a charger, it has to perform reliably in the field, every day and in every season," said Jannik Schall, chief product officer and co-founder of 1KOMMA5°. "The IQ EV Charger 2 delivers the consistent performance and build quality our customers expect, with fewer surprises for them and for our installers."

"Our customers trust the IQ EV Charger 2 to safely power one of their most important investments, their vehicle, every single day," said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "That trust is earned through rigorous engineering, independent certification, and layers of built-in protection, backed by an industry-leading five-year warranty and around-the-clock support. We designed it to be dependable for the long haul."

The IQ EV Charger 2 is available across European markets in socketed and tethered configurations. The tethered configuration includes a rugged 7.5-meter charging cable with a Type 2 connector for installation flexibility. For more information about the IQ EV Charger 2, visit the applicable Enphase regional websites. Additional engineering and testing information is available in the IQ EV Charger 2 white paper.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 87.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.2 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's IQ EV Charger 2 in European markets, including safety, quality, reliability, durability, and charging performance; the ability of the IQ EV Charger 2 to minimize thermal derating and provide consistent charging performance across a wide range of operating conditions; the expected benefits of the charger's thermal design, hardware protections, certifications, and compliance with applicable standards; the compatibility of the IQ EV Charger 2 with Enphase solar and battery systems; the availability of the IQ EV Charger 2 across European markets; and the scope and terms of Enphase's warranty and customer support offerings. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market demand for EV charging solutions; customer and installer adoption of the IQ EV Charger 2; competitive developments; changes in electric vehicle adoption rates; changes in regulatory, certification, or compliance requirements; product performance and reliability under actual operating conditions; compatibility with third-party vehicles, energy systems, and software platforms; manufacturing and supply chain costs and constraints; the availability and timing of product deliveries; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com