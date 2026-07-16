Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Continued Strong Net Income for Second Quarter 2026 and Intent to Uplist to the NASDAQ Stock Market

 | Source: Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $13.1 million, compared to $12.0 million in the prior quarter and $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2026 represents a return on average assets of 1.99% and a return on average tangible common equity(1) of 18.90%.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.27, compared to $2.07 in the prior quarter and $1.77 in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Core deposits were $2.33 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $6.8 million or 0.3% from March 31, 2026, and an increase of $260.8 million or 12.6% from June 30, 2025.
  • Total deposits were $2.38 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $6.5 million or 0.3% from March 31, 2026, which included a reduction in brokered deposits of $0.2 million.
  • Total cost of deposits was 1.63% for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease from 1.67% in the prior quarter and 2.08% in the second quarter of 2025, an improvement of 2.5% quarter over quarter and 21.7% year over year. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.65% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 1.55% at March 31, 2026 as a result of deposit mix changes. Total cost of funding sources was 1.68% for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease from 1.73% in the prior quarter and 2.14% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.13 billion as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of $8.2 million or 0.4% from March 31, 2026.
  • Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $237.1 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $16.2 million or 7.3% since March 31, 2026, and an increase of $48.3 million or 25.6% from June 30, 2025, primarily as a result of new securities purchased.
  • Net interest margin was 5.18% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 5.21% in the prior quarter and 4.94% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • For the second quarter of 2026, a provision reversal of $0.2 million was recorded, compared to a provision expense of $2.0 million for the prior quarter and a provision expense of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for loan losses was 1.43% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2026 compared to 1.41% at March 31, 2026.
  • As of June 30, 2026, criticized loans totaled $58.0 million, or 2.72% of total loans, down from $68.3 million, or 3.19% of total loans at March 31, 2026.
  • Tangible book value per share(1) was $49.57 as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $2.19 since March 31, 2026 primarily as a result of strong earnings.
  • Filing of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 (the “Registration Statement”) pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in connection with strategic decision to pursue a listing on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (“NASDAQ”).

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company reported net income of $13.1 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $12.0 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $10.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.

Rick Sowers, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank stated, “The second quarter of 2026 reflects continued strong earnings, a strong net interest margin that remained above 5%, and solid seasonal deposit trends. Credit metrics improved in the quarter, with declines in both non-performing assets and past-due loans. Loan production was solid, with strong origination volume mostly offsetting elevated maturities and prepayments, resulting in a modest decline in loan balances. We operate in competitive markets and spreads on new originations are compressed. While the goal continues to be organic growth, we remain disciplined in how we lend.”

Sowers added, “We made significant investments in new roles and team members during the first half of the year, including a Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel, and a senior leader in Data and AI, to name a few. These investments reflect the Company’s commitment to scaling the business, focusing on delivering our Distinctively DifferentTM Service to our Clients, delivering long-term shareholder value, and preparing to be a public reporting company.”

“Once again, our team produced superior quarterly profitability while investing in human capital, technology, and the professional fees related to the Board’s intention to transfer the Company’s common stock listing to NASDAQ,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank. “The planned uplisting is subject to the satisfaction of all applicable initial listing requirements, including NASDAQ’s final approval of the listing. Moving to NASDAQ marks a pivotal milestone for our company. We believe this transition will enhance our credibility, expand access to capital, improve market visibility and liquidity, reinforce our ability to attract and retain exceptional talent as we continue to grow, and provide additional flexibility when pursuing accretive strategic growth opportunities. We believe these advantages will better position us to execute our long-term growth strategy and create sustainable long-term value for shareholders.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $33.5 million, an increase of $0.9 million or 2.9% from the prior quarter and an increase of $3.4 million or 11.4% from the second quarter of 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by a $1.0 million increase in interest income, primarily reflecting higher interest loan income, partially offset by a modest increase in interest expense.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin (“NIM”) for the second quarter of 2026 was 5.18%, compared to 5.21% for the prior quarter and 4.94% in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease of 3 basis points (bps) in the NIM from the prior quarter included a decrease in prepayment penalties (-7 bps) and the absence of a special FHLB stock dividend recorded in the prior quarter (-5 bps), partially offset by an increase in net nonaccrual interest recognized (+8 bps). The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.70% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 6.77% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.32% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 2.39% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 1.63% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 1.67% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.57% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 1.60% in the prior quarter and 1.94% for the second quarter of 2025. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.65% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 1.55% at March 31, 2026 as a result of deposit mix changes.

Provision for Credit Losses

A credit loss provision reversal of $0.2 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2026, compared to a $2.0 million provision expense in the prior quarter and a $1.3 million provision expense in the second quarter of 2025. The provision for loans HFI for the second quarter of 2026 was a $0.1 million provision reversal, primarily reflecting $0.3 million of net recoveries and lower delinquencies within the collectively evaluated loan portfolio, partially offset by higher reserves for individually evaluated loans. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.9 million in the prior quarter and $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans totaling $3.4 million were sold during the second quarter of 2026 with a 10.50% average trade premium, and we also recognized a premium reimbursement of $0.2 million, resulting in a net gain on sale of $4 thousand, compared with sales of $16.2 million with a 10.31% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $0.9 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $15.7 million in the prior quarter and $15.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. The efficiency ratio(1) was 48.81% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 45.39% in the prior quarter and 49.27% in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter primarily reflected a $0.9 million decrease in noninterest income and a $1.2 million increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in net interest income. The increase in noninterest expense primarily reflected higher professional services related, in part, to our initiative to become an SEC reporting company and have the Company’s common stock listed on NASDAQ.

The Company continues to invest in people, processes and technology to scale the business. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to contribute to upward pressure on wages, as well as increased costs related to third-party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $4.8 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was 26.7%, compared to 28.6% in the prior quarter and 29.7% in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily driven by discrete tax benefits associated with equity compensation.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of June 30, 2026, total assets were $2.71 billion, an increase of $14.4 million since March 31, 2026. The increase in assets from the prior quarter primarily reflected a $16.2 million increase in AFS securities, a $4.7 million increase in other assets (primarily reflecting a $5.1 million increase in other real estate owned) and a $3.4 million increase in cash and due from banks, partially offset by an $8.2 million decrease in loans held for investment. AFS securities were $237.1 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $16.2 million or 7.3% since March 31, 2026, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of June 30, 2026, the net unrealized loss on the AFS securities portfolio, which is comprised primarily of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities, was $8.9 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $7.9 million (pre-tax) as of March 31, 2026. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 4.0 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.13 billion as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of $8.2 million since March 31, 2026, primarily reflecting lower SBA 504, owner-occupied CRE and C&I balances, partially offset by increases in investor-owned CRE, single-family-secured and multifamily loans.

Total deposits were $2.38 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $6.5 million since March 31, 2026. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $6.8 million, as a $79.4 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the IntraFi ICS and CDARS programs) was partially offset by a $72.6 million decrease in noninterest-bearing core deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 28.4% of total core deposits. Brokered deposits decreased by $0.2 million since March 31, 2026. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 53.8% of total deposits as of June 30, 2026.

As of June 30, 2026, total available liquidity was $2.4 billion or 190.8% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposits. Total available liquidity is comprised of $525 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.9 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)

As of June 30, 2026, the allowance for loan losses was $30.5 million or 1.43% of loans HFI, compared to $30.2 million or 1.41% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2026. The coverage ratio increased compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher reserves on individually evaluated loans. Nonperforming assets were 1.50% of total assets as of June 30, 2026 compared to 1.60% as of March 31, 2026. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $0.5 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $0.7 million as of March 31, 2026.

At June 30, 2026, criticized loans totaled $58.0 million, or 2.72% of total loans, down from $68.3 million, or 3.19% of total loans at March 31, 2026, of which classified loans were $51.0 million and $59.5 million, respectively. The June 30, 2026 classified balance consisted of 47 loans: 36 real estate secured loans totaling $42.6 million and a 61.6% weighted-average LTV; and 11 commercial and industrial loans totaling $8.4 million.

As of June 30, 2026, nonaccrual loans were $26.9 million. Specific reserves of $1.8 million were held against nonaccrual loan balances of $5.8 million. The remaining nonaccrual balances were supported by collateral values in excess of loan balances.

As of June 30, 2026, nonperforming assets were $40.5 million, or 1.50% of total assets, a decrease of $2.6 million from $43.2 million, or 1.60% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, driven by a $7.7 million decrease in nonaccrual loans partially offset by a $5.1 million increase in other real estate owned.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

 June 30, 2026(2)March 31, 2026
CalPrivate Bank  
Tier I leverage ratio11.52%11.29%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio13.61%12.95%
Total risk-based capital ratio14.86%14.20%


(2) June 30, 2026 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Intent to Uplist to NASDAQ Global Market

The Company has filed the Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with its planned uplisting of the Company’s common stock to NASDAQ. The Registration Statement has not been declared effective by the SEC. The Registration Statement will become effective following conclusion of the SEC’s review of the Registration Statement and approval by NASDAQ of our listing application. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQX market under the ticker symbol “PBAM” until the Company is able to uplist to NASDAQ. Subject to NASDAQ’s approval of our listing application, we will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “PBAM”. We expect the uplisting to occur, subject to the receipt of the requisite SEC and NASDAQ approvals, during third quarter of 2026.

Share Repurchases Authorized

During the quarter, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program, whereby the Company may repurchase an aggregate amount of up to $10.0 million shares of its common stock, or approximately 2.3% of its outstanding shares of common stock. To date, no shares of the Company’s common stock were repurchased under the plan.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, Beverly Hills, and Montecito, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different® personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation, and the risk that the Company may not be able to complete its uplisting to NASDAQ. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
          
  Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Jun 30, 2025 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks $32,211  $26,135  $26,215 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  22,275   24,078   14,715 
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank  245,869   246,788   99,689 
Total cash and due from banks  300,355   297,001   140,619 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,344   4,326   4,270 
Investment debt securities available for sale  237,074   220,908   188,821 
Loans held for sale  -   596   8,826 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts  2,132,724   2,140,964   2,081,063 
Allowance for loan losses  (30,462)  (30,236)  (28,178)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  2,102,262   2,110,728   2,052,885 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  11,251   10,652   10,652 
Operating lease right of use assets  6,733   7,196   7,254 
Premises and equipment, net  2,525   2,678   2,213 
Servicing assets, net  1,717   1,957   1,964 
Accrued interest receivable  8,248   8,773   8,624 
Other assets  33,793   29,111   28,752 
Total assets $2,708,302  $2,693,926  $2,454,880 
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity         
Liabilities         
Noninterest bearing $663,200  $735,802  $601,473 
Interest bearing  1,718,037   1,638,893   1,561,407 
Total deposits  2,381,237   2,374,695   2,162,880 
FHLB borrowings  8,000   8,000   11,000 
Other borrowings  17,979   17,978   17,972 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  15,570   20,521   16,089 
Total liabilities  2,422,786   2,421,194   2,207,941 
          
Shareholders' equity         
Common stock  78,214   78,053   76,398 
Additional paid-in capital  4,264   3,992   4,009 
Retained earnings  209,263   196,247   172,849 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net  (6,225)  (5,560)  (6,317)
Total shareholders' equity  285,516   272,732   246,939 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,708,302  $2,693,926  $2,454,880 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  For the three months ended  Year to Date 
  Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Jun 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2026  Jun 30, 2025 
Interest Income               
Loans $39,038  $37,967  $38,004  $77,005  $74,569 
Investment securities  2,384   2,661   1,800   5,045   3,305 
Deposits in other financial institutions  1,953   1,785   2,184   3,738   4,382 
Total interest income  43,375   42,413   41,988   85,788   82,256 
                
Interest Expense               
Deposits  9,413   9,360   11,376   18,773   23,275 
Borrowings  417   444   499   861   1,136 
Total interest expense  9,830   9,804   11,875   19,634   24,411 
                
Net interest income  33,545   32,609   30,113   66,154   57,845 
Provision for credit losses  (204)  2,019   1,293   1,815   1,592 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  33,749   30,590   28,820   64,339   56,253 
                
Noninterest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts  533   544   591   1,077   1,148 
Net gain on sale of loans  4   907   523   911   992 
Other noninterest income  464   484   616   948   1,203 
Total noninterest income  1,001   1,935   1,730   2,936   3,343 
                
Noninterest expense:               
Compensation and employee benefits  11,142   10,811   10,319   21,953   20,067 
Occupancy and equipment  876   858   840   1,734   1,684 
Data processing  1,491   1,369   1,396   2,860   2,722 
Professional services  1,061   610   939   1,671   1,447 
Other expenses  2,293   2,032   2,195   4,325   3,824 
Total noninterest expense  16,863   15,680   15,689   32,543   29,744 
Income before provision for income taxes  17,887   16,845   14,861   34,732   29,852 
Provision for income taxes  4,769   4,818   4,412   9,587   8,841 
Net income $13,118  $12,027  $10,449  $25,145  $21,011 
Net income available to common shareholders $13,018  $11,942  $10,361  $24,960  $20,834 
                
Earnings per share               
Basic earnings per share $2.29  $2.10  $1.80  $4.39  $3.63 
Diluted earnings per share $2.27  $2.07  $1.77  $4.34  $3.57 
                
Average shares outstanding  5,681,165   5,694,148   5,754,872   5,687,621   5,744,836 
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,741,395   5,773,819   5,837,537   5,757,609   5,830,897 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
    
  For the three months ended 
  Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Jun 30, 2025 
  
Average Balance		  Interest  
Average Yield/Rate		  
Average Balance		  Interest  
Average Yield/Rate		  
Average Balance		  Interest  
Average Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets                           
Deposits in other financial institutions $206,162  $1,953   3.80% $184,847  $1,785   3.92% $191,701  $2,184   4.57%
Investment securities  241,093   2,384   3.96%  230,033   2,661   4.63%  182,772   1,800   3.94%
Loans, including LHFS  2,148,935   39,038   7.29%  2,125,318   37,967   7.24%  2,069,415   38,004   7.37%
Total interest-earning assets  2,596,190   43,375   6.70%  2,540,198   42,413   6.77%  2,443,888   41,988   6.89%
Noninterest-earning assets  46,930         53,274         43,336       
Total Assets $2,643,120        $2,593,472        $2,487,224       
                            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                           
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  293,170   319   0.44%  297,364   576   0.79%  242,929   814   1.34%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  1,114,162   6,765   2.44%  1,057,767   6,278   2.41%  1,002,820   7,130   2.85%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  213,426   1,818   3.42%  216,661   1,852   3.47%  218,900   2,097   3.84%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,620,758   8,902   2.20%  1,571,792   8,706   2.25%  1,464,649   10,041   2.75%
Total brokered deposits  49,514   511   4.14%  61,950   654   4.28%  120,935   1,335   4.43%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,670,272   9,413   2.26%  1,633,742   9,360   2.32%  1,585,584   11,376   2.88%
                            
FHLB advances  8,000   83   4.16%  10,333   110   4.32%  12,868   139   4.33%
Other borrowings  17,981   334   7.45%  17,976   334   7.54%  17,973   360   8.03%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,696,253   9,830   2.32%  1,662,051   9,804   2.39%  1,616,425   11,875   2.95%
                            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  649,135         640,076         609,760       
Total Funding Sources  2,345,388   9,830   1.68%  2,302,127   9,804   1.73%  2,226,185   11,875   2.14%
                            
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  17,583         19,472         18,804       
Shareholders' equity  280,149         271,873         242,235       
                            
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,643,120        $2,593,472        $2,487,224       
                            
Net interest income/spread    $33,545   5.02%    $32,609   5.04%    $30,113   4.75%
Net interest margin        5.18%        5.21%        4.94%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
    
  Year to Date 
  Jun 30, 2026  Jun 30, 2025 
  
Average
Balance		  Interest  
Average
Yield/Rate		  
Average
Balance		  Interest  
Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets:                  
Deposits in other financial institutions $195,563  $3,738   3.85% $197,273  $4,382   4.48%
Investment securities  235,594   5,045   4.31%  170,328   3,305   3.90%
Loans  2,137,192   77,005   7.27%  2,073,976   74,569   7.25%
Total interest-earning assets  2,568,349   85,788   6.74%  2,441,577   82,256   6.79%
Noninterest-earning assets  50,084         35,977       
Total Assets $2,618,433        $2,477,554       
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                  
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  295,256   895   0.61%  243,611   1,784   1.48%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  1,086,121   13,043   2.42%  979,170   13,960   2.88%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  215,034   3,670   3.44%  207,699   4,053   3.94%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,596,411   17,608   2.22%  1,430,480   19,797   2.79%
Total brokered deposits  55,698   1,165   4.22%  151,825   3,478   4.62%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,652,109   18,773   2.29%  1,582,305   23,275   2.97%
                   
FHLB advances  9,160   193   4.25%  18,464   411   4.49%
Other borrowings  17,979   668   7.49%  17,977   725   8.13%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,679,248   19,634   2.36%  1,618,746   24,411   3.04%
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits  644,631         602,126       
Total Funding Sources  2,323,879   19,634   1.70%  2,220,872   24,411   2.22%
                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  18,522         20,165       
Shareholders' equity  276,032         236,517       
                   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,618,433        $2,477,554       
                   
Net interest income/spread    $66,154   5.04%    $57,845   4.57%
Net interest margin        5.19%        4.78%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                
  Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025 
Assets               
Cash and due from banks $300,355  $297,001  $155,015  $261,367  $140,619 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,344   4,326   4,355   4,295   4,270 
Investment securities  237,074   220,908   217,837   199,852   188,821 
Loans held for sale  -   596   2,330   314   8,826 
Total loans held-for-investment  2,132,724   2,140,964   2,126,147   2,081,611   2,081,063 
Allowance for loan losses  (30,462)  (30,236)  (29,323)  (28,785)  (28,178)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  2,102,262   2,110,728   2,096,824   2,052,826   2,052,885 
Operating lease right of use assets  6,733   7,196   6,352   6,811   7,254 
Premises and equipment, net  2,525   2,678   2,783   2,252   2,213 
Other assets and interest receivable  55,009   50,493   49,561   48,764   49,992 
Total assets $2,708,302  $2,693,926  $2,535,057  $2,576,481  $2,454,880 
                
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity               
Liabilities               
Noninterest Bearing $663,200  $735,802  $606,105  $654,072  $601,473 
Interest Bearing  1,718,037   1,638,893   1,617,776   1,618,296   1,561,407 
Total Deposits  2,381,237   2,374,695   2,223,881   2,272,368   2,162,880 
Borrowings  25,979   25,978   28,976   28,974   28,972 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  15,570   20,521   18,236   17,185   16,089 
Total liabilities  2,422,786   2,421,194   2,271,093   2,318,527   2,207,941 
Shareholders' equity               
Common stock  78,214   78,053   76,972   76,403   76,398 
Additional paid-in capital  4,264   3,992   4,389   4,479   4,009 
Retained earnings  209,263   196,247   187,473   182,546   172,849 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (6,225)  (5,560)  (4,870)  (5,474)  (6,317)
Total shareholders' equity  285,516   272,732   263,964   257,954   246,939 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,708,302  $2,693,926  $2,535,057  $2,576,481  $2,454,880 
                
Book value per common share $49.87  $47.72  $46.08  $44.45  $42.54 
Tangible book value per common share(1) $49.57  $47.38  $45.75  $44.11  $42.20 
Shares outstanding  5,725,696   5,715,049   5,728,187   5,803,016   5,805,286 
                     

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
   
 For the three months ended 
 Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025 
Interest income$43,375  $42,413  $41,872  $41,254  $41,988 
Interest expense 9,830   9,804   10,819   11,922   11,875 
Net interest income 33,545   32,609   31,053   29,332   30,113 
Provision for credit losses (204)  2,019   2,558   1,792   1,293 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 33,749   30,590   28,495   27,540   28,820 
               
Service charges on deposit accounts 533   544   529   537   591 
Net gain on sale of loans 4   907   320   1,008   523 
Other noninterest income 464   484   564   627   616 
Total noninterest income 1,001   1,935   1,413   2,172   1,730 
               
Compensation and employee benefits 11,142   10,811   10,633   10,882   10,319 
Occupancy and equipment 876   858   906   841   840 
Data processing 1,491   1,369   1,347   1,429   1,396 
Professional services 1,061   610   660   742   939 
Other expenses 2,293   2,032   2,187   2,011   2,195 
Total noninterest expense 16,863   15,680   15,733   15,905   15,689 
               
Income before provision for income taxes 17,887   16,845   14,175   13,807   14,861 
Income taxes 4,769   4,818   4,221   4,106   4,412 
Net income$13,118  $12,027  $9,954  $9,701  $10,449 
Net income available to common shareholders$13,018  $11,942  $9,874  $9,623  $10,361 
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings per share$2.29  $2.10  $1.73  $1.67  $1.80 
Diluted earnings per share$2.27  $2.07  $1.71  $1.65  $1.77 
               
Average shares outstanding 5,681,165   5,694,148   5,701,291   5,757,192   5,754,872 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,741,395   5,773,819   5,785,991   5,837,837   5,837,537 


 Performance Ratios 
 Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025 
ROAA 1.99%  1.88%  1.53%  1.51%  1.69%
ROAE 18.78%  17.94%  15.11%  15.16%  17.30%
ROATCE(1) 18.90%  18.07%  15.22%  15.28%  17.44%
Net interest margin 5.18%  5.21%  4.84%  4.65%  4.94%
Net interest spread 5.02%  5.04%  4.67%  4.45%  4.75%
Efficiency ratio(1) 48.81%  45.39%  48.46%  50.49%  49.27%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.56%  2.45%  2.41%  2.47%  2.53%
                    

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
    
  Selected Quarterly Average Balances 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025 
Total assets $2,643,120  $2,593,472  $2,589,506  $2,550,564  $2,487,224 
Earning assets $2,596,190  $2,540,198  $2,545,081  $2,505,145  $2,443,888 
Total loans, including loans held for sale $2,148,935  $2,125,318  $2,101,190  $2,091,309  $2,069,415 
Total deposits $2,319,407  $2,273,818  $2,279,735  $2,250,180  $2,195,344 
Total shareholders' equity $280,149  $271,873  $261,344  $253,829  $242,235 


  Loan Balances by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025 
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):               
Investor owned $570,865  $560,707  $577,730  $595,833  $604,070 
Owner occupied  223,442   238,653   236,623   226,919   224,760 
Multifamily  184,005   177,151   155,941   145,496   160,902 
Secured by single family  205,365   194,494   198,743   210,812   197,137 
Land and construction  48,782   43,879   47,029   53,976   51,669 
SBA secured by real estate  409,467   430,962   403,609   402,648   401,546 
Total CRE  1,641,926   1,645,846   1,619,675   1,635,684   1,640,084 
Commercial business:               
Commercial and industrial  453,854   461,824   471,526   415,353   412,107 
SBA non-real estate secured  34,935   31,265   32,853   28,655   26,931 
Total commercial business  488,789   493,089   504,379   444,008   439,038 
Consumer  2,009   2,029   2,093   1,919   1,941 
Total loans held for investment $2,132,724  $2,140,964  $2,126,147  $2,081,611  $2,081,063 


  Deposits by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025 
Noninterest-bearing DDA $663,200  $735,802  $606,105  $654,072  $601,473 
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered  308,561   298,747   309,013   268,210   251,701 
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  1,136,048   1,073,682   1,024,829   1,038,035   990,798 
Time deposits, excluding brokered  224,127   216,915   218,871   231,886   227,129 
Total deposits, excluding brokered  2,331,936   2,325,146   2,158,818   2,192,203   2,071,101 
Total brokered deposits  49,301   49,549   65,063   80,165   91,779 
Total deposits $2,381,237  $2,374,695  $2,223,881  $2,272,368  $2,162,880 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
    
  Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025 
Allowance for loan losses:               
Beginning balance $30,236  $29,323  $28,785  $28,178  $26,437 
Provision for loan losses  (73)  2,026   2,898   1,666   1,741 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  299   (1,113)  (2,360)  (1,059)  - 
Ending balance  30,462   30,236   29,323   28,785   28,178 
Reserve for unfunded commitments  546   677   684   1,024   899 
Total allowance for credit losses $31,008  $30,913  $30,007  $29,809  $29,077 


  Asset Quality 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025 
Total loans held-for-investment $2,132,724  $2,140,964  $2,126,147  $2,081,611  $2,081,063 
Allowance for loan losses $(30,462) $(30,236) $(29,323) $(28,785) $(28,178)
30-89 day past due loans, excluding nonaccrual $880  $20,741  $5,945  $7,354  $4,680 
90+ day past due loans, excluding nonaccrual $-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Nonaccrual loans $26,893  $34,584  $42,227  $37,663  $7,722 
Other real estate owned (OREO) $13,637  $8,568  $8,568  $8,568  $8,568 
NPAs / Total assets  1.50%  1.60%  2.00%  1.79%  0.66%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment  1.26%  1.62%  1.99%  1.81%  0.37%
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $(299) $1,113  $2,360  $1,059  $- 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)  (0.06)%  0.21%  0.45%  0.20%  0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI  1.43%  1.41%  1.38%  1.38%  1.35%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans  113.27%  87.43%  69.44%  76.43%  364.91%
                     

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
                
  For the three months ended 
  Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025 
Efficiency Ratio               
Noninterest expense $16,863  $15,680  $15,733  $15,905  $15,689 
Net interest income  33,545   32,609   31,053   29,332   30,113 
Noninterest income  1,001   1,935   1,413   2,172   1,730 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  34,546   34,544   32,466   31,504   31,843 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  48.81%  45.39%  48.46%  50.49%  49.27%
                
Pretax pre-provision net revenue               
Net interest income $33,545  $32,609  $31,053  $29,332  $30,113 
Noninterest income  1,001   1,935   1,413   2,172   1,730 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  34,546   34,544   32,466   31,504   31,843 
Less: Noninterest expense  16,863   15,680   15,733   15,905   15,689 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $17,683  $18,864  $16,733  $15,599  $16,154 
                
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity               
Net income $13,118  $12,027  $9,954  $9,701  $10,449 
Average assets  2,643,120   2,593,472   2,589,506   2,550,564   2,487,224 
Average shareholders' equity  280,149   271,873   261,344   253,829   242,235 
Less: Average intangible assets  1,819   1,910   1,913   2,025   1,953 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  278,330   269,963   259,431   251,804   240,282 
                
Return on average assets  1.99%  1.88%  1.53%  1.51%  1.69%
Return on average equity  18.78%  17.94%  15.11%  15.16%  17.30%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  18.90%  18.07%  15.22%  15.28%  17.44%
                
Tangible book value per share               
Total equity  285,516   272,732   263,964   257,954   246,939 
Less: Total intangible assets  1,717   1,957   1,913   2,004   1,964 
Total tangible equity  283,799   270,775   262,051   255,950   244,975 
Shares outstanding  5,725,696   5,715,049   5,728,187   5,803,016   5,805,286 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $49.57  $47.38  $45.75  $44.11  $42.20 



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