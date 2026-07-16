Former Smith+Nephew Global Orthopaedics President Craig Gaffin Joins MedEdge Holdings as Partner

GREENWICH, Conn., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedEdge Holdings ("MedEdge") today announced that healthcare industry veteran Craig Gaffin, former president of Smith+Nephew's approximately $2 billion global orthopaedics business, has joined the company as partner. Mr. Gaffin's appointment adds one of the medical technology industry's most accomplished commercial leaders as MedEdge accelerates its strategy of acquiring, building and scaling innovative surgical products and medical technology companies.

Founded in 2025 through the combination of the biosurgical products business of Abyrx, Inc. and the surgical commercialization platform developed by Kairuku, Inc., MedEdge combines operating expertise, acquisition capital and a nationwide commercial infrastructure to more efficiently connect hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers with the latest surgical technologies. The company is actively building a diversified portfolio of surgical products businesses while expanding a commercial platform that today provides access to more than 5,000 independent and direct sales representatives across multiple surgical specialties.

Mr. Gaffin's appointment represents another step in building the leadership team behind that strategy. Over more than 25 years, he has led commercial organizations across both global healthcare companies and emerging medical technology businesses. During more than seven years at Smith+Nephew, Mr. Gaffin served as president of the company's global orthopaedics business after previously leading its global trauma & extremities franchise. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions at Stryker, Amgen and NICO Corporation, giving him a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing companies across every stage of growth.

As partner, Mr. Gaffin will help identify and evaluate acquisition opportunities, support portfolio company growth and work closely with MedEdge's leadership team to expand the company's operating platform as it continues to build a leading portfolio of innovative surgical technology businesses.

"We're excited to welcome Craig to MedEdge, but even more excited about what his decision represents," said John J. Pacifico, founder and executive chairman of MedEdge. "Craig has spent his career helping build world-class medical technology organizations. He also experienced firsthand what our team was building years ago through our partnership with Smith+Nephew. He recognized early that innovative technologies don't always need to be acquired to succeed. Sometimes they simply need a better path to commercialization. That belief sits at the heart of MedEdge."

Mr. Pacifico continued, "The next generation of surgical innovation won't be defined solely by breakthrough technologies. It will be defined by how effectively those technologies reach surgeons and patients. We believe the industry needs better infrastructure for innovation, and that's what we're building."

The relationship between Mr. Gaffin and the MedEdge leadership team dates back to 2019, when Abyrx partnered with Smith+Nephew's trauma business through an innovative commercial agency agreement that combined Smith+Nephew's direct sales organization with Abyrx's differentiated biosurgical technologies. The collaboration demonstrated how large strategic companies and emerging innovators could work together through flexible commercial partnerships that expanded market access while creating value for both organizations.

"Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to work with outstanding technologies, talented teams and organizations operating at every scale," said Mr. Gaffin. "What convinced me to join MedEdge wasn't simply the opportunity to help grow another company. It was an opportunity to help build a different model for commercializing innovation. I saw firsthand how this team approaches partnerships, how they think about creating value and how effectively they help innovative technologies reach surgeons. I believe MedEdge has created a platform that is uniquely positioned to benefit emerging medical technology companies, strategic partners and ultimately the patients those innovations are designed to serve."

About MedEdge Holdings

MedEdge Holdings is building the commercial and operating infrastructure that helps innovative surgical technology companies grow. By combining acquisition capital, experienced operating leadership and a nationwide commercialization platform, MedEdge enables emerging medical technology businesses to accelerate growth, expand market access and scale more efficiently. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships and portfolio company development, MedEdge helps bridge the gap between surgical innovation and broad clinical adoption.